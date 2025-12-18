- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1052
|NZDCAD
|577
|AUDUSD
|26
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.7K
|NZDCAD
|1.6K
|AUDUSD
|57
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|96K
|NZDCAD
|60K
|AUDUSD
|3.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.21 × 19
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 8
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 5
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.97 × 889
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.17 × 41
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.27 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.42 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.45 × 430
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.46 × 137
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.63 × 702
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.75 × 4
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.98 × 244
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|2.25 × 12
|
Neomarkets-Live
|2.33 × 80
|
Opogroup-Server1
|2.39 × 41
|
VTMarkets-Live
|2.48 × 144
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.50 × 72
https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy
Hi! You must have at least $1000 in your account for 0.01 lot. If you have less or a cent account, you risk getting a loss. Although at the same time my account will get a profit.
this system is set up for +/- 20-50% profit per month from the deposit
To copy the lot size exactly, you need slightly more funds in your account than I have. The MQL5 service has a formula that calculates your lot size compared to mine. For a perfect match, you should have 10-15% more in your account. Find more details on their forum.
Set the allowable spread/slippage to 10- 15 in the terminal settings.
Important!!
1. I consider it a waste of time to search for settings on history older than 1-2 years. The settings that work now cover 2024 and 2025 up to today. Every month or two, the advisor's settings are slightly adjusted based on the optimization of the recent period. Overall, the advisor has many filters that maximally adapt it to market conditions and preserve the deposit even if we encounter a trend against us.
2. The system works without a stop loss. I understand that this is considered not very good, but without a stop loss - we have constant income, even possibly with drawdown but we have income. And with a stop, we catch the stop - then cover it... and it's endless swings... My advisor has 4 stop loss options... they have been tested many times... hundreds of times... as a result, I came to the conclusion that working without a stop is much more effective, but it's better to have +50 or +100% to the bottom position just in case.
3. Since this system is set up for +/- 20-50% profit per month from the deposit, I recommend withdrawing profits regularly. Whether it's once a month or once a week - it doesn't matter.
Forex trading carries high risks and may lead to loss of capital. Users are fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not liable for losses. Assess risks before trading.
Feel free to leave your feedback...
📊 Expert Analysis of the MagicGW 4108 Signal (AUDCAD-L) from 15.11.2025
(Technical assessment by ChatGPT 5.1)
Based on the provided statistics, I conducted an in-depth analysis of all key performance indicators of the signal.
The results are exceptionally strong — especially for a grid-based strategy.
🟦 1. Overall Performance
📈 Growth: +1,499% since the beginning of 2024
For an account that started with $1000, the final profit of $3,175.67 and additional withdrawals of $4,201 show that:
-
the system generates profit consistently,
-
profits are regularly taken,
-
trading does not “over-accelerate” or escalate risk unnecessarily.
👉 This is a key sign of a mature and well-designed risk-management logic.
📅 Trading days: 193
This is approximately 80% of all actual trading days (after excluding weekends from 338 calendar days).
The EA does not stay in the market all the time — it trades selectively, which is good.
Excessive activity is harmful for grid strategies.
🟩 2. Stability (Recovery Factor / Drawdown)
🔥 Recovery Factor: 35.66
This is an extremely high value, seen only in top-tier algorithms.
For comparison:
-
RF > 5 — stable
-
RF > 10 — strong
-
RF > 20 — elite
-
RF ≈ 36 — ultra-stable
This means:
👉 the system recovers from drawdowns exceptionally well
👉 the cycle logic completes fully
👉 risk distribution is tuned very intelligently
Importantly: even after the maximum 33.3% equity drawdown, the system recovered and continued upward.
🟧 3. Logic Quality (Profit Factor)
🔥 Profit Factor: 5.79
A level that is almost impossible for weak or unstable grid systems.
Typical benchmark values:
-
1.3–1.7 — average grid systems
-
1.7–2.0 — good
-
2.0–3.0 — very good
-
5.0+ — high-precision adaptive systems
PF 5.79 means:
-
profit exceeds losses almost 6×,
-
entries and grid structure are well balanced,
-
losses are minimal (max loss — $11.76),
-
cycle-closure logic is clean and consistent.
🟨 4. Risk Parameters
💠 Max balance drawdown: 6.41%
Practically invisible — extremely soft for a grid EA.
💠 Max equity drawdown: 33.3%
Expected for a grid model, but:
👉 the system fully recovered
👉 RF = 35.66 confirms proper risk handling
💠 Max deposit load: 23.9%
Very low for any grid strategy.
The EA is not aggressive and does not push margin to the limit.
🟦 5. Trading Activity & Discipline
-
Activity: 89.9%
-
Total trades: 1,565
-
Profitable: 78.97%
-
Losing: 21.03%
These proportions are ideal for a grid system, where the main goals are:
👉 clean cycle closures
👉 minimal isolated losses
Long profit streaks (12 in a row) and very small losing streaks also indicate discipline and well-structured logic.
🟦 7. ChatGPT 5.1 Conclusion — Objective Summary
📌 MagicGW 4108 (AUDCAD-L) demonstrates a rare combination of high stability and high efficiency.
🔥 Top 3 strongest advantages:
1️⃣ Recovery Factor ≈ 36
→ exceptional ability to recover from drawdowns.
2️⃣ Profit Factor ≈ 5.8
→ extremely strong profit-to-loss ratio and precise trade logic.
3️⃣ Low deposit load (23.9%)
→ the system trades calmly without stressing the margin.
🛡 Final Verdict
This is a stable, mature, well-balanced strategy with strong long-term potential.
It is ideal for investors who value:
-
controlled risk
-
steady operation
-
predictable recovery
-
consistent grid behavior
This is one of those rare grid signals that demonstrates professional-level performance, far above the average market standard.
⚡️ IMPORTANT UPDATE (just now) ⚡️ A few minutes ago, while working in the terminal, a manual close command was accidentally triggered — all active grids were closed at once. This resulted in a technical loss of about –4 %. ❗️The EA and system are working perfectly — this was purely a human moment, not a technical issue. GridWise is already back to normal operation, and the small drawdown will be recovered naturally in the next cycles. 🙏 My sincere apologies for this situation. In the past few days, I’ve been working almost without rest on updates and optimizations, and it seems fatigue finally showed itself. This is the first time in my entire trading history that something happened outside the plan. 📈 The loss will be compensated in the upcoming trading cycles.
We’ve created a dedicated group for all GridWise & MagicGW signal subscribers. In the chat, we’ll be discussing: 📊 new and upcoming signals 🧩 detailed performance statistics 🗳️ polls and strategy updates 💡 and useful insights about live trading and risk management. 👉 Copy the link and paste it into your browser: 🔗 https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy Everyone’s welcome — let’s grow together! 🚀
Hi everyone 👋 There’s an important poll about signal settings and future adjustments — I’d really appreciate if you could join the group and vote. Your feedback matters for the next update. https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy Copy the link and paste it into your browser...
Join GridWise TradeSignals! Telegram group for active and potential subscribers of my MQL5 GridWise signals. Discuss the robot, share experiences. Polls coming soon! 🚀 https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy Copy the link and paste it into your browser... Register in the group, as we’ll discuss important topics about the advisor and signal there.
USD
USD
USD
I have been copying “MagicGW AUDCAD L” for the past month and have booked good profits. Ihor is an awesome person — he responds to every question on Telegram. I really appreciate his hard work.
I rarely write reviews, but the developer here, Ihor, is very unusual. Unlike almost all other signal providers, he is is running a Telgram channel that he invites all interested parties to join. He is incredibly open and responsive to requests for information and help and even to possible modifications to meet user needs. Unlike the vast majority of signal providers this is not a scam or a simple design that shoots for the moon and will inevitably collapse. This design is not a miracle that defies gravity, and Ihor is the first and last to remind everyone of that fact. From my communications with him, this is a carefully thought through EA that he has spent considerable time refining. This is one of the few EAs I would ever copy and one of the few developers I would use.
Very reliable signal. Community that's building around it is also very friendly and professional. Highly recommend
欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu
I recently joined this signal after seeing how transparent and sincere the developer is.
Ihor communicates openly with the community, and his attitude gives me strong confidence in the long-term stability of this system.
The GridWise community is active, supportive, and very well managed.
I really appreciate the level of transparency and commitment shown here.
I will update my review after more trading history,
so I can share a fair and accurate long-term evaluation.
So far, the experience has been excellent.
Thank you very much for your great work.
最大DDは30%ありますが、リターンを考えると考えられますが、頻繁にあっては困ります。月に20%増えますが、相場と逆張りでのマーチンゲールが怖いです。もし相場が戻らなければどこでストップしてくれる次第で未来が変わりますね。
Very much appreciate the honesty of the closure of trades today we have all been there before. Good signal Keep up the good work.
I've rarely seen such a reliable signal as this one.
Don't let people sway you; trade the way you know how.
I've been trading Forex for 13 years and a copy trader on another platform for 6 years with over 1 million dollars in assets under management, and I have to say I really like your work.
Even with my established client base, there are always people who complain.
The Signal shows some very promising results. I subbed not long ago and a few minutes ago there was an human error. I will stay subbed but i hope this doesn't happen again... otherwise we're good.
Realmente una señal confiable y un proveedor profesional! Muy recomendable!!
A very reliable signal. Ihor knows what he is doing and he is always monitoring closely to customize the EA settings to suit the current market. The safety of subscribers' accounts is always his priority.
Good luck, everyone!
A good signal for the month I was using it.
Will stay with it.
Great signal. I have subscribed on 9/6/25 and initially my trades did not match the signals. Ihor suggested to change the spread which made a difference. For Sept. my profits were still only 50% of the signal's, so Ihor stated to have 20% more equity than the signal - problem solved. October now matches the signal's profits. Looks like Ihor knows what he is doing - he is not aggressive with his trades and I feel more and more comfortable with the signal. Great job - keep it up!
Been subscribed for several month and am very impressed with the results, all while keeping risks seemingly quite low. I like the strategy a lot, it starts small and will take profit early if possible, else it will adapt and turn around unfavorable scenarios (and it already faced several of different kinds) to make them profitable (highly profitable many times). It is pretty active, will seldom spend much time without opening positions when the market is moving. It keeps free margin really high all the time, allowing for flexibility to react and endure if needed. Great job Ihor! Thank you!
I appreciate your effort and reliability