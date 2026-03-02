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Tu Nguyen

MaiCapitalAnts

Tu Nguyen
Tu Nguyen

Tu Nguyen

1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
102 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2024 648%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 347
Profit Trades:
772 (57.31%)
Loss Trades:
575 (42.69%)
Best trade:
3 103.16 USD
Worst trade:
-1 299.40 USD
Gross Profit:
104 075.17 USD (1 781 605 pips)
Gross Loss:
-77 926.58 USD (1 276 834 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (8 995.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 995.14 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
40.36%
Max deposit load:
2.80%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.02
Long Trades:
1 021 (75.80%)
Short Trades:
326 (24.20%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
19.41 USD
Average Profit:
134.81 USD
Average Loss:
-135.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
39 (-787.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10 879.73 USD (22)
Monthly growth:
12.80%
Annual Forecast:
155.36%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
469.41 USD
Maximal:
25 584.05 USD (56.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.19% (25 546.77 USD)
By Equity:
8.39% (3 227.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1346
BTCUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 26K
BTCUSD 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 504K
BTCUSD 1.1K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 103.16 USD
Worst trade: -1 299 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 22
Maximal consecutive profit: +8 995.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -787.14 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.89 × 122
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

XAUUSD SMC Trend-Following Strategy (Fully Managed EA)

This system is designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading, combining:

  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
  • Trend-following logic
  • Dynamic trailing Stop Loss & Take Profit
  • Strong, disciplined risk management

⚠️ Risk Profile
This strategy is built for high-risk accounts, with:

  • Up to 50% equity drawdown
  • Up to 35% balance drawdown

If you prefer a safer approach, you can easily scale down risk:

Risk Level Recommended Balance
Same (High Risk) $3,000
Medium (50% risk) $5,000
Low (30% risk) $10,000

💡 For optimal performance and stability, a minimum $10,000 balance is recommended for low-risk settings.

💰 Subscription

  • $100/month

To comfortably cover the subscription:

  • High risk: from $3,000
  • Medium risk: from $5,000
  • Low risk: from $10,000

📈 Strategy Philosophy
This is a long-term system — not a quick win approach.
Best results come from a “set and forget” mindset with consistent execution.

📩 Important:
Please DM me before purchasing to ensure proper setup and configuration tailored to your account.


No reviews
2026.07.29 15:13
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.04.07 09:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.06 23:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.30 11:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.29 10:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.23 00:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.19 08:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.08 23:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.08 18:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.02 08:21
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 1.82% of days out of 550 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MaiCapitalAnts
100 USD per month
648%
0
0
USD
32K
USD
102
99%
1 347
57%
40%
1.33
19.41
USD
51%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.