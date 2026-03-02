- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1346
|BTCUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|26K
|BTCUSD
|0
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|504K
|BTCUSD
|1.1K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|0.89 × 122
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
XAUUSD SMC Trend-Following Strategy (Fully Managed EA)
This system is designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading, combining:
- Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
- Trend-following logic
- Dynamic trailing Stop Loss & Take Profit
- Strong, disciplined risk management
⚠️ Risk Profile
This strategy is built for high-risk accounts, with:
- Up to 50% equity drawdown
- Up to 35% balance drawdown
If you prefer a safer approach, you can easily scale down risk:
|Risk Level
|Recommended Balance
|Same (High Risk)
|$3,000
|Medium (50% risk)
|$5,000
|Low (30% risk)
|$10,000
💡 For optimal performance and stability, a minimum $10,000 balance is recommended for low-risk settings.
💰 Subscription
- $100/month
To comfortably cover the subscription:
- High risk: from $3,000
- Medium risk: from $5,000
- Low risk: from $10,000
📈 Strategy Philosophy
This is a long-term system — not a quick win approach.
Best results come from a “set and forget” mindset with consistent execution.
📩 Important:
Please DM me before purchasing to ensure proper setup and configuration tailored to your account.
USD
USD
USD