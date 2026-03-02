- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
471
Profit Trades:
402 (85.35%)
Loss Trades:
69 (14.65%)
Best trade:
45.66 USD
Worst trade:
-56.22 USD
Gross Profit:
3 058.19 USD (288 001 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 924.31 USD (178 757 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (175.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
487.36 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
7.16%
Max deposit load:
2.12%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.65
Long Trades:
281 (59.66%)
Short Trades:
190 (40.34%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
2.41 USD
Average Profit:
7.61 USD
Average Loss:
-27.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-71.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-103.52 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-0.68%
Annual Forecast:
-8.30%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
148.14 USD (12.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.71% (60.44 USD)
By Equity:
5.12% (51.18 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|471
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.1K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|109K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +45.66 USD
Worst trade: -56 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +175.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -71.53 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
299 USD per month
1 078%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
83
98%
471
85%
7%
1.58
2.41
USD
USD
29%
1:500