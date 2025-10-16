The goal of signal #1 is to gradually grow your account from a small amount. It's difficult, but possible. Let's do it together!

The goal of signal #2 is to become the best MQL5 signal with low drawdown and a stable income!

Who am I?

I've been a trader since 2010, with over 15 years of trading under my belt. I've seen a lot in the markets, and frankly, I've suffered my share of losses. But each time, my losses made me stronger and more experienced. For five years straight, I went to work, collected a salary, and lost it in the market. In 2015, I acquired the skills that helped me become a consistently profitable trader. My confidence and pride skyrocketed. Consequently, I took a few slaps during Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This slap removed the "CROWN" from me that I was an invulnerable trader. I lost about 40% of my capital and was extremely depressed. But this event made me stronger again, suppressing my ego and overconfidence in the market. In 2021, I finalized my trading strategy, incorporating several important rules for money and emotional management. I haven't had any major drawdowns in the last five years, and my account has been growing by 50-100% annually. Here's a brief history of my trading.

Swing trading. An average of 10 trades per month.