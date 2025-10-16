SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / The Pursuit of Happyness
Alikhan Yakhyaev

The Pursuit of Happyness

Alikhan Yakhyaev
Alikhan Yakhyaev

Alikhan Yakhyaev

- I have been trading since 2010. This is my job.
- Since 2014 at MQL5.com.
- I will answer any questions. Write.
****My trading signals***
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/investor_95
50 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
69 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 451%
RoboForex-Pro
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
148
Profit Trades:
94 (63.51%)
Loss Trades:
54 (36.49%)
Best trade:
9.15 USD
Worst trade:
-6.22 USD
Gross Profit:
181.12 USD (21 183 pips)
Gross Loss:
-112.48 USD (13 260 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (35.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35.37 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
16.49%
Max deposit load:
51.69%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.29
Long Trades:
63 (42.57%)
Short Trades:
85 (57.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
0.46 USD
Average Profit:
1.93 USD
Average Loss:
-2.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-19.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.63 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
4.29%
Annual Forecast:
52.08%
Algo trading:
11%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
30.01 USD (39.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.91% (30.01 USD)
By Equity:
6.14% (12.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 57
EURUSD 16
EURAUD 14
EURCAD 10
AUDUSD 10
USDCAD 7
EURJPY 7
XAUUSD 7
AUDJPY 6
NZDUSD 5
AUDCAD 4
USDJPY 3
EURNZD 2
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 31
EURUSD 5
EURAUD -6
EURCAD 2
AUDUSD -5
USDCAD 6
EURJPY 20
XAUUSD 15
AUDJPY 2
NZDUSD 11
AUDCAD -7
USDJPY 0
EURNZD -6
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 3.2K
EURUSD 511
EURAUD -808
EURCAD 395
AUDUSD -460
USDCAD 679
EURJPY 3.1K
XAUUSD 1.6K
AUDJPY 569
NZDUSD 1.1K
AUDCAD -927
USDJPY 44
EURNZD -1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.15 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ImperialMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 6
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 4
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 2
SCFMLimited-Live2
0.00 × 23
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 142
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 14
BeirmanCapital-Server
0.00 × 1
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real23
0.00 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 16
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 2
FXGT-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXDDMauritius-Live
0.00 × 1
Deriv-Server-02
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 84
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 118
TickmillAsia-Live
0.00 × 3
Deriv-Demo
0.00 × 18
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 18
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
SureLeverageFunding-MT5
0.00 × 4
230 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

The goal of signal #1 is to gradually grow your account from a small amount. It's difficult, but possible. Let's do it together!

The goal of signal #2 is to become the best MQL5 signal with low drawdown and a stable income!

Who am I?

I've been a trader since 2010, with over 15 years of trading under my belt. I've seen a lot in the markets, and frankly, I've suffered my share of losses. But each time, my losses made me stronger and more experienced. For five years straight, I went to work, collected a salary, and lost it in the market. In 2015, I acquired the skills that helped me become a consistently profitable trader. My confidence and pride skyrocketed. Consequently, I took a few slaps during Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This slap removed the "CROWN" from me that I was an invulnerable trader. I lost about 40% of my capital and was extremely depressed. But this event made me stronger again, suppressing my ego and overconfidence in the market. In 2021, I finalized my trading strategy, incorporating several important rules for money and emotional management. I haven't had any major drawdowns in the last five years, and my account has been growing by 50-100% annually. Here's a brief history of my trading.

Swing trading. An average of 10 trades per month.

Stop-loss on each trade is 1-2% of the deposit. Every trade has a stop-loss.

NO averaging, martingale, or other risky trading methods.

Target profit: 5-10% per month.

Maximum Possible Balance Drawdown in the event of a series of losses: -10%

...........................

If you're interested in more active trading with moderate risk, check out my second signal, SpaceX

It's ideal to use both signals for capital diversification, as the strategies are completely different in timeframe and analysis methods.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

If you're looking for low-risk investments with stable returns, you've come to the right place!


No reviews
2026.08.07 12:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.05 14:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.30 12:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.30 11:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.29 19:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.22 15:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.15 15:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.08 22:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.08 22:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.08 08:22
No swaps are charged
2026.07.08 08:22
No swaps are charged
2026.07.06 08:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.29 14:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.23 12:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.22 14:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.28 16:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.25 11:52
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.19 15:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.19 05:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.12 11:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
The Pursuit of Happyness
30 USD per month
451%
0
0
USD
209
USD
69
11%
148
63%
16%
1.61
0.46
USD
14%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.