- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|57
|EURUSD
|16
|EURAUD
|14
|EURCAD
|10
|AUDUSD
|10
|USDCAD
|7
|EURJPY
|7
|XAUUSD
|7
|AUDJPY
|6
|NZDUSD
|5
|AUDCAD
|4
|USDJPY
|3
|EURNZD
|2
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|31
|EURUSD
|5
|EURAUD
|-6
|EURCAD
|2
|AUDUSD
|-5
|USDCAD
|6
|EURJPY
|20
|XAUUSD
|15
|AUDJPY
|2
|NZDUSD
|11
|AUDCAD
|-7
|USDJPY
|0
|EURNZD
|-6
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|3.2K
|EURUSD
|511
|EURAUD
|-808
|EURCAD
|395
|AUDUSD
|-460
|USDCAD
|679
|EURJPY
|3.1K
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|AUDJPY
|569
|NZDUSD
|1.1K
|AUDCAD
|-927
|USDJPY
|44
|EURNZD
|-1.1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ImperialMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 6
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
SCFMLimited-Live2
|0.00 × 23
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 142
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 14
|
BeirmanCapital-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Neomarkets-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|0.00 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 16
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 2
|
FXGT-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDDMauritius-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deriv-Server-02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 84
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 118
|
TickmillAsia-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Deriv-Demo
|0.00 × 18
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 18
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
SureLeverageFunding-MT5
|0.00 × 4
The goal of signal #1 is to gradually grow your account from a small amount. It's difficult, but possible. Let's do it together!
The goal of signal #2 is to become the best MQL5 signal with low drawdown and a stable income!
Who am I?
I've been a trader since 2010, with over 15 years of trading under my belt. I've seen a lot in the markets, and frankly, I've suffered my share of losses. But each time, my losses made me stronger and more experienced. For five years straight, I went to work, collected a salary, and lost it in the market. In 2015, I acquired the skills that helped me become a consistently profitable trader. My confidence and pride skyrocketed. Consequently, I took a few slaps during Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This slap removed the "CROWN" from me that I was an invulnerable trader. I lost about 40% of my capital and was extremely depressed. But this event made me stronger again, suppressing my ego and overconfidence in the market. In 2021, I finalized my trading strategy, incorporating several important rules for money and emotional management. I haven't had any major drawdowns in the last five years, and my account has been growing by 50-100% annually. Here's a brief history of my trading.
Swing trading. An average of 10 trades per month.
Stop-loss on each trade is 1-2% of the deposit. Every trade has a stop-loss.
NO averaging, martingale, or other risky trading methods.
Target profit: 5-10% per month.
Maximum Possible Balance Drawdown in the event of a series of losses: -10%
...........................
If you're interested in more active trading with moderate risk, check out my second signal, SpaceX
It's ideal to use both signals for capital diversification, as the strategies are completely different in timeframe and analysis methods.
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If you're looking for low-risk investments with stable returns, you've come to the right place!
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