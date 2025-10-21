- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|134
|CHINA50
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|164
|CHINA50
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|18K
|CHINA50
|2.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.67 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.81 × 5915
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.80 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.81 × 177
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.64 × 69
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.88 × 110
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.02 × 823
GoldWave – Professional Swing and trend Trading Signal
GoldWave is a high-accuracy automated trading signal primarily focused on XAUUSD (Gold).
It captures mid-term swing trends through multi-layer momentum and volatility analysis — delivering consistent, controlled growth with minimal drawdown.
Technical Features
-
Fully automated strategy optimized for XAUUSD.
-
Entry logic based on trend continuation and volatility breakout patterns.
-
Average trade duration: 1-2 hours.
-
No martingale, no grid, no averaging — every trade is independent.
-
Fixed Stop Loss & dynamic take Profit levels on every order.
-
Smart risk filter to avoid high-volatility news spikes
Strategy Overview
-
Focus: Medium-term trend and swing trading on Gold.
-
Historical accuracy: Over 85% winning trades since inception.
-
Average monthly growth so far: 5–10% under stable market conditions
-
Typical drawdown so far: below 10–20%
-
Works best during trending or breakout market phases
Recommended Requirements
-
Minimum capital: $300+ USD
-
Leverage: 1:500 recommended
-
Account type: ECN or Raw Spread (low-latency execution preferred)
Important Notes
This signal prioritizes quality over frequency — typically generating 10–50 trades per month, each selected for the strongest risk-reward setups.
It’s ideal for investors seeking steady, emotion-free performance with controlled exposure on Gold.
Short-term fluctuations may occur, but long-term equity curve remains upward and stable.
USD
USD
USD