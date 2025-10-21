SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / GoldWave signal
Shengzu Zhong

GoldWave signal

Shengzu Zhong
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
7 / 25K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 331%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
138
Profit Trades:
134 (97.10%)
Loss Trades:
4 (2.90%)
Best trade:
20.03 USD
Worst trade:
-10.22 USD
Gross Profit:
182.87 USD (21 539 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17.38 USD (1 018 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
58 (64.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
64.02 USD (58)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.46
Trading activity:
10.18%
Max deposit load:
10.50%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
16.07
Long Trades:
71 (51.45%)
Short Trades:
67 (48.55%)
Profit Factor:
10.52
Expected Payoff:
1.20 USD
Average Profit:
1.36 USD
Average Loss:
-4.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-10.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.22 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
11.36%
Annual Forecast:
137.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
10.30 USD (8.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.05% (10.26 USD)
By Equity:
15.05% (24.85 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 134
CHINA50 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 164
CHINA50 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 18K
CHINA50 2.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.03 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 58
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +64.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.22 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
1.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.81 × 5915
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.81 × 177
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
RoboForex-ECN
3.88 × 110
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.02 × 823
63 more...
GoldWave – Professional Swing and trend Trading Signal 

GoldWave is a high-accuracy automated trading signal primarily focused on XAUUSD (Gold).

It captures mid-term swing trends through multi-layer momentum and volatility analysis — delivering consistent, controlled growth with minimal drawdown.

Technical Features

  • Fully automated strategy optimized for XAUUSD.

  • Entry logic based on trend continuation and volatility breakout patterns.

  • Average trade duration: 1-2 hours.

  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging — every trade is independent.

  • Fixed Stop Loss & dynamic take Profit levels on every order.

  • Smart risk filter to avoid high-volatility news spikes

Strategy Overview

  • Focus: Medium-term trend and swing trading on Gold.

  • Historical accuracy: Over 85% winning trades since inception.

  • Average monthly growth so far: 5–10% under stable market conditions

  • Typical drawdown so far: below 10–20%

  • Works best during trending or breakout market phases

Recommended Requirements

  • Minimum capital: $300+ USD

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended

  • Account type: ECN or Raw Spread (low-latency execution preferred)

Important Notes

This signal prioritizes quality over frequency — typically generating 10–50 trades per month, each selected for the strongest risk-reward setups.
It’s ideal for investors seeking steady, emotion-free performance with controlled exposure on Gold.
Short-term fluctuations may occur, but long-term equity curve remains upward and stable.


No reviews
2025.11.21 10:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 15:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.02 08:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.27 15:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
