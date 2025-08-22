- Growth
Trades:
321
Profit Trades:
263 (81.93%)
Loss Trades:
58 (18.07%)
Best trade:
55.63 USD
Worst trade:
-94.34 USD
Gross Profit:
2 305.26 USD (1 477 526 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 014.22 USD (1 308 596 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
48 (524.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
524.22 USD (48)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
21.04%
Max deposit load:
25.38%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.21
Long Trades:
227 (70.72%)
Short Trades:
94 (29.28%)
Profit Factor:
2.27
Expected Payoff:
4.02 USD
Average Profit:
8.77 USD
Average Loss:
-17.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-130.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-164.81 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
28.35%
Annual Forecast:
343.92%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
23.88 USD
Maximal:
207.86 USD (9.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.72% (207.75 USD)
By Equity:
13.31% (130.89 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|280
|BTCUSD
|41
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|BTCUSD
|-154
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|797K
|BTCUSD
|-628K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +55.63 USD
Worst trade: -94 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 48
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +524.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -130.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|12.22 × 4324
|
Opogroup-Server1
|15.63 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|21.07 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|21.80 × 5
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.19 × 32
Let's make money everyday.
Rule of my signal :
- $500 use 0,01 lot
- $1000 use 0,02 lot
When my setup is high probability, I will use 0,05 or 0,1 lot with Stop Loss
Restart balace everyday, you should withdraw your profit everyday
Risk : Medium
Thanks for trusting me
No reviews
