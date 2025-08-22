SignalsSections
Y Yessa Krishna Nugraha

XAU For Living

Y Yessa Krishna Nugraha
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 252%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
321
Profit Trades:
263 (81.93%)
Loss Trades:
58 (18.07%)
Best trade:
55.63 USD
Worst trade:
-94.34 USD
Gross Profit:
2 305.26 USD (1 477 526 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 014.22 USD (1 308 596 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
48 (524.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
524.22 USD (48)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
21.04%
Max deposit load:
25.38%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.21
Long Trades:
227 (70.72%)
Short Trades:
94 (29.28%)
Profit Factor:
2.27
Expected Payoff:
4.02 USD
Average Profit:
8.77 USD
Average Loss:
-17.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-130.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-164.81 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
28.35%
Annual Forecast:
343.92%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
23.88 USD
Maximal:
207.86 USD (9.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.72% (207.75 USD)
By Equity:
13.31% (130.89 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 280
BTCUSD 41
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.4K
BTCUSD -154
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 797K
BTCUSD -628K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +55.63 USD
Worst trade: -94 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 48
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +524.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -130.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 10
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
12.22 × 4324
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
21.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
23.19 × 32
Let's make money everyday.

Rule of my signal :

- $500 use 0,01 lot

- $1000 use 0,02 lot

When my setup is high probability, I will use 0,05 or 0,1 lot with Stop Loss

Restart balace everyday, you should withdraw your profit everyday

Risk : Medium

Thanks for trusting me

No reviews
2025.12.15 09:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 11:19
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.14 15:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.05 10:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.29 03:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 10:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.24 09:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.21 14:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 07:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 05:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 10:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 08:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.19 23:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.19 23:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.17 05:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.17 03:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 03:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.17 02:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.16 07:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
