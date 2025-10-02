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LU KUEI LIEH

Tick Multiprod

LU KUEI LIEH
LU KUEI LIEH

LU KUEI LIEH

4 (10)
11 signals
1 review
Reliability
129 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 150 USD per month
growth since 2024 3 792%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5 038
Profit Trades:
2 017 (40.03%)
Loss Trades:
3 021 (59.96%)
Best trade:
2 031.05 USD
Worst trade:
-594.08 USD
Gross Profit:
123 734.05 USD (22 745 954 pips)
Gross Loss:
-85 704.96 USD (22 507 655 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (1 572.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 571.59 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
54.77%
Max deposit load:
23.23%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
83
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.17
Long Trades:
3 582 (71.10%)
Short Trades:
1 456 (28.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.44
Expected Payoff:
7.55 USD
Average Profit:
61.35 USD
Average Loss:
-28.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
31 (-785.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 454.35 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
7.70%
Annual Forecast:
93.49%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
215.45 USD
Maximal:
6 158.86 USD (17.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.02% (399.37 USD)
By Equity:
11.78% (107.67 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2246
US30 1334
USTEC 949
BTCUSD 380
XAUEUR 76
EURUSD 22
DE40 18
USDJPY 13
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 38K
US30 804
USTEC 324
BTCUSD -285
XAUEUR -663
EURUSD 2
DE40 -71
USDJPY -46
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 501K
US30 1.2M
USTEC 430K
BTCUSD -1.9M
XAUEUR 24K
EURUSD 98
DE40 -60K
USDJPY -1.8K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 031.05 USD
Worst trade: -594 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 572.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -785.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real32
0.00 × 1
MavenTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live 6
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 4
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real33
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.03 × 36
TickmillEU-Live
0.20 × 5
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.47 × 51
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.50 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
0.52 × 221
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
ECMarkets-Server
0.60 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.72 × 210
Exness-MT5Real8
0.73 × 522
Axiory-Live
0.74 × 42
112 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

⚠️ Risk Warning:

Trading derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary.


Tick Multiprod  
https://www.fxblue.com/users/liehtw/analysis
Trading Strategy

This strategy is designed for investors seeking long-term stable returns and controlled risk growth. It combines diversified trading systems with strict risk control mechanisms, aiming to achieve steady capital appreciation in real market environments.

Trading Philosophy

  • Steady Capital Growth: Focus on long-term compound growth of the account, avoiding high-risk, short-term operations.

  • Multi-Strategy Portfolio: Employs multiple uncorrelated strategies (such as US30, XAUUSD, BTCUSD, etc.) to enhance adaptability across different market conditions.

  • Dynamic Position Sizing: Adjusts position sizes dynamically based on account equity to ensure risks remain controlled.

  • Avoidance of Aggressive Tactics:

    • No use of Martingale, high-frequency scalping, or other high-risk methods.

    • Controls maximum drawdown, adopts a medium-risk approach to balance returns and safety.

  • Real-Time Market Adaptation: Strategy is continuously optimized to adapt to market changes and maintain competitiveness.

  • Transparency and Verifiability: All strategies are live-tested and rigorously backtested to ensure consistency between historical and real-time performance.

Risk Management & Safety

  • Progressive Position Sizing: Position sizes are only increased as account capital grows, avoiding excessive leverage.

  • Strict Stop-Loss Mechanism:

    • Each trade sets a hard stop-loss (e.g., 2% or $90 per trade) to prioritize capital protection.

    • Annual maximum drawdown is controlled within a reasonable range (e.g., within 30%).

  • Multiple Stress Tests:

    • Includes Monte Carlo simulations, slippage, and extreme market condition stress tests to ensure strategy stability under adverse scenarios.

  • Live Environment Verification: All strategies are run in real accounts and live trading environments to ensure consistency between theory and practice.

  • Capital Safety First: Risk management always takes precedence over profit targets, pursuing compound growth rather than short-term windfalls.

Recommended Initial Investment & Leverage

  • Recommended Starting Capital: USD 10,000+

  • Suggested Leverage: 1:400 (some strategies may go up to 1:500 with strict risk controls)

Suitable For

  • Investors seeking passive income or financial independence

  • Those who value stability and risk control, not chasing high-risk, high-return in the short term

  • Users wishing to achieve steady asset growth through professional quantitative strategies

Expected Returns (For Reference Only)

  • Annualized Return Target: 80%~135%

  • Monthly Return Target: 5%~8%

Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Forex and quantitative trading involve high risk. Please invest cautiously.

Summary

This strategy emphasizes long-term, stable, and controllable growth, with scientific risk management and diversified strategy portfolios at its core. It is suitable for investors looking to achieve steady capital appreciation in real market conditions.


⚠️ Risk Warning:  

Derivatives trading carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary.

Contact Our  InvestManager whatsapp +886 966011830
Contact Our InvestManager whatsapp  +61 414565882

Average rating:
Akihisa Hanada
1647
Akihisa Hanada 2025.10.02 20:37  (modified 2025.10.07 13:15) 
 

Many Gold positions were opened at the same time, that basically increased the position size by 250 times by mistake? Causing a big loss the account has never seen. Can I get a comment on this? as I am a little worried.

07.10.2025

Got an explanation from the strategy provider about how it sees opportunities and makes profit. Happy to follow this as long as it is managed properly.

2026.05.26 03:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.24 11:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.09 11:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.08 15:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.28 09:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.28 01:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.27 23:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.27 21:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.21 05:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.21 04:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 11:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 06:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 04:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.23 17:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.27 12:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 07:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.21 14:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 17:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.06 07:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.05 15:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Tick Multiprod
150 USD per month
3 792%
0
0
USD
37K
USD
129
82%
5 038
40%
55%
1.44
7.55
USD
37%
1:500
Copy

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