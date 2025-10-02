- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2246
|US30
|1334
|USTEC
|949
|BTCUSD
|380
|XAUEUR
|76
|EURUSD
|22
|DE40
|18
|USDJPY
|13
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|38K
|US30
|804
|USTEC
|324
|BTCUSD
|-285
|XAUEUR
|-663
|EURUSD
|2
|DE40
|-71
|USDJPY
|-46
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|501K
|US30
|1.2M
|USTEC
|430K
|BTCUSD
|-1.9M
|XAUEUR
|24K
|EURUSD
|98
|DE40
|-60K
|USDJPY
|-1.8K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|0.00 × 1
|
MavenTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.03 × 36
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.20 × 5
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.47 × 51
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.52 × 221
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
ECMarkets-Server
|0.60 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.72 × 210
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.73 × 522
|
Axiory-Live
|0.74 × 42
⚠️ Risk Warning:
Trading derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary.
Tick Multiprod
https://www.fxblue.com/users/liehtw/analysis
Trading Strategy
This strategy is designed for investors seeking long-term stable returns and controlled risk growth. It combines diversified trading systems with strict risk control mechanisms, aiming to achieve steady capital appreciation in real market environments.
Trading Philosophy
-
Steady Capital Growth: Focus on long-term compound growth of the account, avoiding high-risk, short-term operations.
-
Multi-Strategy Portfolio: Employs multiple uncorrelated strategies (such as US30, XAUUSD, BTCUSD, etc.) to enhance adaptability across different market conditions.
-
Dynamic Position Sizing: Adjusts position sizes dynamically based on account equity to ensure risks remain controlled.
-
Avoidance of Aggressive Tactics:
-
No use of Martingale, high-frequency scalping, or other high-risk methods.
-
Controls maximum drawdown, adopts a medium-risk approach to balance returns and safety.
-
-
Real-Time Market Adaptation: Strategy is continuously optimized to adapt to market changes and maintain competitiveness.
-
Transparency and Verifiability: All strategies are live-tested and rigorously backtested to ensure consistency between historical and real-time performance.
Risk Management & Safety
-
Progressive Position Sizing: Position sizes are only increased as account capital grows, avoiding excessive leverage.
-
Strict Stop-Loss Mechanism:
-
Each trade sets a hard stop-loss (e.g., 2% or $90 per trade) to prioritize capital protection.
-
Annual maximum drawdown is controlled within a reasonable range (e.g., within 30%).
-
-
Multiple Stress Tests:
-
Includes Monte Carlo simulations, slippage, and extreme market condition stress tests to ensure strategy stability under adverse scenarios.
-
-
Live Environment Verification: All strategies are run in real accounts and live trading environments to ensure consistency between theory and practice.
-
Capital Safety First: Risk management always takes precedence over profit targets, pursuing compound growth rather than short-term windfalls.
Recommended Initial Investment & Leverage
-
Recommended Starting Capital: USD 10,000+
-
Suggested Leverage: 1:400 (some strategies may go up to 1:500 with strict risk controls)
Suitable For
-
Investors seeking passive income or financial independence
-
Those who value stability and risk control, not chasing high-risk, high-return in the short term
-
Users wishing to achieve steady asset growth through professional quantitative strategies
Expected Returns (For Reference Only)
-
Annualized Return Target: 80%~135%
-
Monthly Return Target: 5%~8%
Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Forex and quantitative trading involve high risk. Please invest cautiously.
Summary
This strategy emphasizes long-term, stable, and controllable growth, with scientific risk management and diversified strategy portfolios at its core. It is suitable for investors looking to achieve steady capital appreciation in real market conditions.
⚠️ Risk Warning:
Derivatives trading carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary.
Contact Our InvestManager whatsapp +886 966011830
Contact Our InvestManager whatsapp +61 414565882
USD
USD
USD
Many Gold positions were opened at the same time, that basically increased the position size by 250 times by mistake? Causing a big loss the account has never seen. Can I get a comment on this? as I am a little worried.
07.10.2025
Got an explanation from the strategy provider about how it sees opportunities and makes profit. Happy to follow this as long as it is managed properly.