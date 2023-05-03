QuantifierEA MT5 for a variety of statistic

  • Utilities
  • Christoph Nickels
    Christoph Nickels

    Christoph Nickels

    • Senior Consultant Strategy & Digital Assets at  NVentures
    • Germany
    • 222
    Iam a German Stocks, Options, Future and FX Investor since 2004.
    Tried all styles of trading, but stick finally to solid growth strategies with a high chance of profit.
    Iam looking for yearly solid profits and not fast unsecure money with all the influences in OTC markets.
    2 comments
  • Version: 1.5
  • Activations: 20

Because of the variety of strategies that traders and investors have developed over time, quantified, statistics-based strategies over time stand out.

Statistical strategies are not based on technical analysis or similar patterns, as some might expect, but on the approach of using recurring patterns in the market, caused, for example, by liquidity effects, on the basis of a period-based entry and exit.


The Quantifier Expert Advisor therefore offers the possibility to implement exactly these said statistical trading and investment strategies, regardless of the chosen instrument. The solution approach was developed using a variety of strategy ideas that benefit from liquidity, seasonal, correlation, harvest, cyclical and market neutral effects.

You receive:

- a solution designed by institutional traders
- the Expert Advisor in .ex5 format
- the door to infinite possibilities of time-based trading
- the possibility of application on any tradable instrument


Many well-known strategies, such as the end-of-month effect (https://www.quantifiedstrategies.com/turn-of-the-month-trading-strategy/) , are documented in detail with backtesting on the quantifiedstrategies.com homepage .

Furthermore, tools such as Seasonax.com or stockmarketonline.com offer the possibility of identifying and applying an almost infinite number of strategies based on all instruments that can be traded on the Metatrader 5.

The QuantifierEA therefore offers you the optimal basis for applying six independent strategies for a selected instrument.
This means that the Expert Advisor can implement six strategies per applied chart window or instrument. This is based on the magic number logic, which ALWAYS has to be defined uniquely for the whole account, otherwise the relationship between the entry and exit periods can be influenced or disturbed.

In addition, the Expert Advisor contains a scaling logic that allows you to optimize your profits for the respective period on the basis of classic price-action logic.
As soon as the first of your positions is in positive territory and after a correction, a bullish or bearish candle with momentum exits - according to Wyckoff - an identical position is opened, just not from the exit day.

All paths and doors to statistical trading are now open to you. Take your chance and follow the path of the large institutional (hedge) fund managers.
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Indicator Automator EA: The Ultimate Indicator Automation Tool Tired of being chained to your desk, waiting for signals from your favorite indicator? Do you want to eliminate emotional trading and unlock the true potential of your manual strategy? Indicator Automator EA is a powerful and highly versatile Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate any trading indicator that provides clear Buy and Sell signals through its indicator buffers. You don't need to be a programmer. If you have
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
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