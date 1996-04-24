Golden Egg Sequential Ultimate MT5

It is important that the indicator works only in the charts of Japanese candlesticks and bars.

So, this indicator is ideally combined with price pattern analysis Price Action and is used in classic Japanese candlestick analysis

This forecasting tool consists of three elements:

Price flip is a signal of a potential reverse. Setup filters out the signals, that is, it identifies where a new trend starts and when there is only a correction within the current trend. Countdown calculates the trend length to identify the moment of its fading and the emerging of a new cycle, Price flip element.

Not to simply retell DeMark’s strategy, I will give examples of how the tool is applied to the BTCUSD pair.

As I have already said, the first reversal sign is Price flip element. It consists of 6 candlesticks and can be easily identified.



