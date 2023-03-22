PlaceGridTrades

PlaceGridTrades – Version 1.04

Welcome.

Have you ever wanted an easy way to open 1, 2, 3, n trades in a grid fashion in one go, each with its own  take profit, with a configurable distance been each trade?

Did you ever want the flexibility to open either STOP or LIMIT trades?

Did you even want an additional flexibility to open trades with a unique magic number and trade comment so that you can put all your trades into one unique basket?

If you did then you have come to the right place.

PlaceGridTrades does exactly that. This was a tool created by me to help me in my trade placement. It has evolved with time and will continue to evolve based on your feedback and suggestions.

Look at the main features described below:

Ability to open 1 to many trades based on the following criteria.

  • Open SellOnly and BuyOnly trades (Stop and Limit Grid)
  • Open StopOnly and LimitOnly trades (Buy and Sell)
  • Open SellStop, SellLimit, BuyStop, BuyLimit trades.
  • Open all types of trades (EA will open both Buy, Sell, Limit and Stop trades) based on the distance specified.

Here are the main parameters:

  • TradeCountInEachSegment (integer), 1 to any number.
  • DistanceInPips (Integer) any number. Distance between each trade in the Grid of the same TradeType.
  • TakeProfitInPips (Integer) any number. Take profit for each trade regardless of the TradeType.
  • MagicNumber (Integer) any number. Unique magic number for all trades open in one iteration. If this is left unchanged all basket of trades will have the same unique number.
  • TradeComment (String). Comment set for each trade in one iteration. If this is left unchanged all basket of trades will have the same comment. The trade number in the grid will be appended to the comment.
  • Lots (Double). Lots for each trade in the grid.
  • Slippage (Integer). Maximum pips in slippage.
  • TradeType (enum). Can be any of the following values:
    • SellOnly
    • BuyOnly
    • StopOnly
    • LimitOnly
    • SellStop
    • SellLimit
    • BuyStop
    • BuyLimit
    • AllTypes

Below please find a few practical examples and corresponding settings.

TradeType – BuyStop

DistanceInPips – 20

TradeCountInEachSegment – 3

TakeProfitInPips - 30

3 BuyStop orders will be open 20, 40 and 60 pips in distance from the ASK with a take profit set at 30 pips for each trade. Say current market is at 1.0000. The following 3 BuyStop Trades will be open:


BuyStop at 1.0020 with TP at 1.0050

BuyStop at 1.0040 with TP at 1.0070

BuyStop at 1.0060 with TP at 1.0090

TradeType – StopOnly

DistanceInPips – 20

TradeCountInEachSegment – 2

TakeProfitInPips - 30

2 BuyStop and 2 SellStop orders will be open 20 and 40 pips distance from the ASK (for Buy) and BID (for Sell) with a take profit of 30 pips for each trade.

For the purpose of this example assume that both the BID and ASK is at 1.0000. The following trades will be open:

 

BuyStop at 1.0020 with TP at 1.0050

BuyStop at 1.0040 with TP at 1.0070

SellStop at 0.9980 with TP at 0.9950

SellStop at 0.9960 with TP at 0.9930

TradeType – AllTypes

DistanceInPips – 20

TradeCountInEachSegment – 1

TakeProfitInPips - 30

1 BuyStop, 1 BuyLimit, 1 SellStop and 1 SellLimit will be open 20 pips apart from the current market.

For the purpose of this example assume that both the BID and ASK is at 1.0000. The following trades will be open:

 

BuyStop at 1.0020 with TP at 1.0050

SellStop at 0.9980 with TP at 0.9950

BuyLimit at 0.9980 with TP at 1.0010

SellLimit at 1.0020 with TP at 0.9990


  • All trades will have the MagicNumber and TradeComment placed with the trades.
  • The lot size will be as set with the Lots parameter.
  • The EA will automatically adjust for 4- and 5-digit brokers. You do not have to change the pip variables to cater to this.
  • The EA must be removed once the trades are placed. It won’t repeat the cycles of placing trades UNLESS the time frame is changed or MetaTrader 4 is closed and reopened in which case the EA will reset and replace the trades based on the current market position. So it is always a good idea to remove the EA once the iteration is complete.






Produits recommandés
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT4  est un outil de trading automatisé conçu pour capturer des opportunités basées sur les conditions de renversement des Bandes de Bollinger. Il exécute des transactions d’achat lorsqu’un renversement haussier est détecté près de la bande inférieure (lorsque la bougie précédente clôture en dessous de la bande inférieure et que la bougie actuelle clôture au-dessus, passant d’une bougie rouge à une bougie verte) et des transactions de vente pour un renversement baissie
Hedging Be Win
Samir Arman
Experts
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater
Grove
Ivan Elsukov
Experts
This grid Expert Advisor uses signals based on breakout of waves by R.N. Elliott. The operation principle of the Expert Advisor lies not only in accumulating positions against the trend (as all grid EAs do), but also along the trend (the principle of turtles). The unique risk control system manages the entire process from opening the grid of order to closing it. The risk control system consists in determining the critical level of lot accumulation in one direction. When a critical event occurs,
Artificial Neural Network Plus
Vladimir Tkach
3.67 (3)
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades the signals from an artificial neural network with one hidden layer. Presence of a signal is checked at the closing of the specified period. MAIN PARAMETERS Net option - setting the order grid. When placing a market (not pending, Pending order offset=0 ) order according to a signal, the grid order is set. The following direction are available: follow the trend , against the treand and both directions . The number of placed orders is taken from the ...maximum deals with
BoxEA
Damir Duseev
Experts
Advantages and Functionality BoxEA v1.10 is a modern and efficient trading advisor designed to analyze historical price levels to identify optimal entry points in the market. This product is suitable for both novice and experienced traders, offering automated trade management and risk minimization. Advantages: Historical Data Analysis : The advisor identifies key support and resistance levels based on historical price data within a specified period. Automated Trading : Places and manages orders
Gmaster Network pending orders NPO
Oleg Papkov
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades using the Stochastic indicator with the specified parameters. A trade is opened at the crossover of the specified levels. The default levels are K = 11, D = 3, Sl = 3. The EA opens a trade when overbought and oversold levels specified by the trader are crossed. Trades are closed by Take Profit levels, which are hidden form the broker. If a wrong direction is chosen, the EA opens an averaging grid of orders. If there is no signal for opening a position by Stochastic indi
Ichimoku 3D
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Ichimoku 3D This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens. There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor: 1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes 2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa 3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa 4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe
Gold Angels
Hong Ling Mu
3.5 (4)
Experts
Welcome to the Forex Gold Angel EA , which is a highly stable profit-generating EA. It comes highly recommended. The logic behind the EA is simple. It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band. However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement. When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend. This strategy is simple, but it yields significan
FREE
Night Rocker EA
Sergey Sobakin
1 (1)
Experts
Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
Robin the Hood EA
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Robin Hood EA est un robot de scalping forex automatique pour la paire GBPUSD, période M5. Ce robot ouvre en moyenne 15 à 30 transactions chaque jour. Cela dépend de l'activité du marché. Le robot peut travailler avec presque tous les courtiers connus dont la paire GBPUSD a des cotations à 5 chiffres après le point. Après avoir ajouté le robot au graphique d'une paire de devises, il analyse automatiquement le marché, ouvre et ferme automatiquement les transactions. Les transactions sont prises
Bollinger Band Multi Currency EA MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Bollinger Bands Multi-Currency EA MT4  executes trades across multiple pairs based on Bollinger Bands reversal patterns. It supports advanced features like group stop-loss/take-profit and dynamic position sizing, allowing users to manage portfolio-wide risk effectively. For detailed documentation    General Settings/Input Guide  |   Indicator Settings, Backtest and Set files  You can download the MT5 version here Key Features: Implements a robust, backtested trading strategy. Supports multiple t
Stepping GBPUSD
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Stepping-GBPUSD - works in fully automatic mode! No settings needed, you can use the default settings. The Expert Advisor works like a scalpel during sharp price movements. The bot was tested on real tick data with a real spread for a 19-year period from 2004 to 2023 (this is how much tick history is available on the servers of Swiss brokers). It also passed the Monte Carlo stability test using 5,000 cycles of simulation of random trade generation, as well as a simulated delay and slippage test
Benjan Expert
Profxtwins (Pty) LTD
Experts
The Benjam is a fully Automated trading robot. The robot buys an uptrend and sells a downdtrend. The EA does not perfom well on a sideways market. The User can decide  the amount of Stop loss in Pips. The User can decide the amount of Take Profit. The User can decide the amount of Volume to input. The User can decide the number of trades the robot should open per trade.
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
Power GBPUSD
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
This is an auto-trading robot programmed specifically for the GBPUSD pair. EA Power GBPUSD is similar to the Power of EURUSD . However, this EA applies the correlation of the ichimoku Tenkan line along with 12 currency pairs and 3 timeframes to determine the power strength of GBP and USD. + The strength of GBP is based on the correlation of 6 currency pairs with GBP: EURGBP, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPNZD, GBPJPY. + The strength of USD is based on the correlation of 6 currency pairs with USD: A
Moving Average Crossover EA
Genesis Hafalla
5 (1)
Experts
How it works? This EA trades with Fast MA and  Slow MA  crossovers. Moving Average will base its value on the current time frame. Only allows one open trade at a time. Two strategy to choose,  crossover and trend following. Optimize risk management settings for lot size and martingale. Strategy: Crossover Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  crosses below  Fast MA. Opens a Sell position if the  Slow MA  crosses above  Fast MA. Trend Following Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  is below  Fast
Survive
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Experts
Survive expert advisor. Trading algorithm developed based on the combination of MACD and RSI indicators. Only one buy/sell order is executed. No martingales or other recovery techniques. In case of loss the system automatically closes the order if no stop loss is set based on the parameters entered. The system is suitable for all currencies. basic settings for usd/jpy currencies H1 Timeframe. //------------------------declaration of variables------------------------ ------ MagicNumber ; // M
The Viper EA
Profalgo Limited
3.18 (11)
Experts
NOTE: only recommended for these pairs currently: EURAUD;GBPAUD;GBPCHF;EURCHF;AUDCAD and AUDUSD NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Live monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1422803 The Viper EA uses sharp and effective "mean reversion" entries during the ranging period of the trading sessions (between 23h and 1h GMT+2, US DST).    These trades already have a very high su
Ilaria
Rudy Tanureja
5 (2)
Experts
Forex Market is very dynamic. Whatever strategy you used to trade the market will always face its ups and downs. What I learn from my experience, we have to embrace drawdown as part of our trading life and try our best to manage it, growing the account while waiting the drawdown decreasing over time. So the key is : - Ideal capital to cover the drawdown until a certain max percentage of the balance. - Built in algorithm to grow profit while in drawdown and in profit position such as how to benef
PairsTrading
Evgenii Kuznetsov
3.67 (9)
Experts
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
Expert BDT MT4
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Advisor based on triangular arbitrage. The Expert Advisor analyzes the prices of all trading instruments on the entire account opened in the market overview.   The analysis takes place at the expense of other currency pairs linked by a single currency.   (currency triangles). Examples of triangles: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY USDCAD – CADCHF – USDCHF EURGBP – GBPUSD – EURUSD AUDUSD – USDCAD – AUDCAD GBPAUD – AUDUSD – GBPUSD The Expert Advisor analyzes each currency through the other two and calcu
EA Secret Average Trade MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Secret Average Trade : this is a revolutionary system unlike any other, the strategy uses algorithms such as grids, averaging, hedging and partially uses martingale algorithms. Trading is carried out on 17 currency pairs simultaneously and uses timeframes: 9. Fully automatic trading with the calculation of entries based on a system of various Trends and also supports reverse trading. Benefits Partial closure to reduce the load on the deposit. Averaging orders, which are required to close past o
BiBoosterix
Andrey Kozak
Experts
BiBoosterix est un puissant robot de trading pour MetaTrader 4 conçu pour le trading automatique sur les marchés financiers. Il combine un algorithme de gestion de capital adaptatif avec des stratégies avancées d'analyse de marché, ce qui en fait un outil idéal pour les débutants comme pour les traders professionnels. Principaux avantages Algorithme adaptatif : Gestion automatique des lots en fonction du solde du compte. Support multidevise : Possibilité de trader simultanément sur plusieurs pai
EA140 MultiFX CrossFire MA
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
The MultiFX CrossFire MA is an Expert Advisor designed to trade with high precision using the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) channel . The main trading logic is based on: Buy entry : when the candle crosses from below the lower boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the upper boundary, the EA opens a long position. Sell entry : when the candle crosses from above the upper boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the lower boundary, the EA opens a short position. If the marke
Rsi Pure Divergence
Alexander Chertnik
4.25 (8)
Experts
The EA trading Rsi Divergence strategy. EA uses Grid method. Minimum trading account for 1 pair :  100 $. Designated for trading all major forex pairs. Recommended timeframe : 4H / 1H / 30m / 15m developed, tested and optimized   on "   VantageMarkets   ", TGLColmex & IFCMarkets  platforms. user can run this EA on multiple charts simultaneously. user can use this EA as indicator only. notice: in the comment section there are settings sets for various charts and brokers. in any case, optimize
IRobot Alligators
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
IRobot Alligators is an Expert Advisor based on the chaos theory and the Alligator technical indicator. This expert advisor consists of three lines, overlaid on a price chart, that represent the jaw, the teeth and the lips of the Alligator. It was designed to help confirm that a trend is in effect and in what direction. As with all moving averages, the shortest one (green) moves first, followed by the middle (red) and then longer average (blue). If the three lines are entwined, then the Alligato
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
Cross Hedge EA
Manpreet Singh
5 (6)
Experts
Cross Hedge EA Cross Hedge EA is a hedging EA which helps you recover the losing trade in a very tricky way based on "Zone Recovery Algorithm". It Hedge with an increased lot size based on multiplier factor in the market direction and if market reverse its direction again then it open a incremental lot in the current market direction. Doing this way it ends with a profit no matter in what direction the market will move. Use Cent account with $300 deposits atleast for gold and Standard account w
Parabolicum MT4
Aliaksandr Chupryna
4.75 (4)
Experts
Martingale.   Parabolicum est un Expert Advisor multi-devises. Testé sur 9 paires de devises séparément et simultanément :   Résultats du test multidevise (Courtier : "Roboforex"): version de "ParabolicumMT5" Symboles de travail : EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURCAD, CADCHF, USDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, EURCHF Délai H1 Dépôt minimum : 1 000 $ (lot minimum 0,01) Étape de lot recommandée 0,01 Type de compte de couverture Fonctionnalités expertes :   Sensible à "Spread". Lors du test, cochez "Spread" dans
FREE
Forex mastery minute scalper
Nardus Van Staden
Experts
The Minute Scalper runs on the 1 min timeframe. It executes trades based on the BB,ATR,MACD,RSI Levels. The software will open and close trades and revert from trading if levels are not met. The EA is not aggressive, trades on Medium risk setting. Keep the settings as they are for small accounts under 200USD, for accounts bigger than 200USD, increase the lot size by 0.1 for every 100USD above the preferred account size. Forward tested in the market and the profitability percentage came out at 72
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le trading d'or. L'opération est basée sur des ordres d'ouverture utilisant l'indicateur Gold Stuff, ainsi l'EA fonctionne selon la stratégie "Trend Follow", ce qui signifie suivre la tendance. Les résultats en temps réel peuvent être consultés ici. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, v
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.68 (47)
Experts
Capybara EA est un système automatisé avancé de suivi des tendances basé sur l'indicateur Hama. Si le marché devient baissier et que l'indicateur devient rouge, l'EA vendra, si le marché devient haussier et l'indicateur devient bleu, l'EA achètera. L'EA peut détecter avec précision le début des tendances haussières et baissières et contrôlera les transactions ouvertes dans un style martingale/grille jusqu'à ce qu'elles atteignent TP. Paires recommandées : toutes les paires majeures comme l'eurus
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
Atlantis EA suit une stratégie de cassure spécifiquement conçue pour l'or afin de tirer profit des fortes variations de prix qui surviennent lorsque le marché de l'or franchit des seuils clés d'offre et de demande. Il ne s'agit ni d'une stratégie de martingale ni d'une stratégie de grille. L'EA utilise un stop suiveur et intègre un stop automatique en cas de changement de tendance. Cet EA recherche les configurations de trading optimales 24h/24. Paire recommandée : XAU/USD (unités de temps : M1
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Experts
Système de trading entièrement automatisé. Un indicateur classique est utilisé comme signaux   MACD , qui combine un indicateur de tendance avec un oscillateur pour détecter les points d'entrée. Utilise la moyenne, la fonction de fermeture du premier et du dernier panier d'ordres et la fonction de calcul automatique du lot. Possède un tableau de bord avancé et trois types de notifications. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Avantages: Système de tr
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis