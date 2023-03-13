The Sapphire MMVX Trading Robot uses a very unique form of market analysis incorporating multiple timeframe analysis and optimum break(s) of structure(s) to ensure a perfect entry into the market. It has very minimal drawdown when trading, perfect for what the developer likes to call super scalping. Furthermore it has a ranging filter to help reduce against market immobility. The robot has a time filter to enable you choose which time you prefer the Expert Advisor to be operating. However , the time set in the input section is set to GMT+2 for which is the optimum trading time. If you are outside of the time zone, do make the necessary adjustments to fit this particular timing.

Take profit and Stoploss imbedded in the system and are not adjustable.

NO MARTINGALE,NO HEDGING





PARAMETERS

Lotsize

Start time

End time

Magic number





RECOMMENDATIONS

This EA was designed specifically for US30 (Dow Jones) and US100 (NASDAQ) to operate on the H1 timeframe. This is not to say it doesn't work for other currencies, you are free to experiment and do let the developer know.

This robot can/may/may not be used to pass your funded challenges.

Lastly, past performance is no guarantee of future success, trade wisely and smartly.