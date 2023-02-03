Nasdaq pips catcher

"Nasdaq Pips Catcher" is a fully automated trading strategy that utilizes a proprietary short-term trend indicator. Upon receiving a signal, a trade is opened along with a "stop loss" and "take profit" (default 50/100 pips). The EA also uses "Break Even" orders. It is designed for trading on the Nasdaq 100 index and is a "Day Trading" strategy. It works best on an M30 chart. No optimization is required and one can find their own settings and use on other instruments. All trades are protected by a "stop loss". The EA does not use Martingale and is a low-risk strategy.


Live account : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1849243


<General Settings>

"Test_mode" - turns on test mode. In this mode, statistics are turned off, which speeds up the algorithm's operation and greatly speeds up the testing process.

"lot_size" - the size of a position in "lot".

"Trend_A_to_open_trades" a value <1 indicates the appearance of a trend.

"Trend_B_to_open_trades" a value <1 indicates the appearance of a trend. Lower values indicate a stronger trend, higher values indicate a weaker trend. Values above 1 indicate the fading or absence of a trend. If both values are below the set values, the order will be placed.

"Close_order/Stop_order EVENT" orders will be closed with profit at a selected time and new orders will not be opened.

"MA_ to_open_long_short_position" - the moving average determines the direction of the trade. If the opening price is above MA, the position is long, if below MA, the position is short.

"Stop_loss_(PIPS)" - determines the distance in PIPS. Upon reaching the price, the order will be closed with a loss.

"Take_profit(PISS)" - determines the distance in PIPS. Upon reaching the price, the order will be closed with a profit.

"Trend_A_close_open_trades" "Trend_B_close_open_trades"

If Trend_A or Trend_B is exceeded, all orders will be closed. To turn off this option, set both values to 10.

"Break_Even_Mode_on" - turns on the BE option.

"break_even_(PIPS)" - if the profit reaches the specified value, the BE order will be set.

"Trailing_stop_mode_on" - turns on the TR option.

"Trailing_stop(PIPS)" - the distance in PIPS of the SL order from the current price.

"Trailing_stop_step(PIPS) - the minimum step value in PIPS to move the SL order.

"magic" - magic number. A unique number for your EA. By which all orders of a specific EA are identified.


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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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4.25 (48)
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Statistics by magic pro mt5
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"Statistics by magic pro" is a program that provides statistics after entering a magic number. You can simultaneously track up to 10 statistics for different magic numbers in one chart window. The program is very easy to use. The program should be run on any free chart. In the EDIT field on the chart, you should enter the magic number. Entering "0" will erase the statistics in that window. The operation of the program can be stopped by selecting the statistics off option. After selecting it, the
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