"Nasdaq Pips Catcher" is a fully automated trading strategy that utilizes a proprietary short-term trend indicator. Upon receiving a signal, a trade is opened along with a "stop loss" and "take profit" (default 50/100 pips). The EA also uses "Break Even" orders. It is designed for trading on the Nasdaq 100 index and is a "Day Trading" strategy. It works best on an M30 chart. No optimization is required and one can find their own settings and use on other instruments. All trades are protected by a "stop loss". The EA does not use Martingale and is a low-risk strategy.









<General Settings>

"Test_mode" - turns on test mode. In this mode, statistics are turned off, which speeds up the algorithm's operation and greatly speeds up the testing process.

"lot_size" - the size of a position in "lot".

"Trend_A_to_open_trades" a value <1 indicates the appearance of a trend.

"Trend_B_to_open_trades" a value <1 indicates the appearance of a trend. Lower values indicate a stronger trend, higher values indicate a weaker trend. Values above 1 indicate the fading or absence of a trend. If both values are below the set values, the order will be placed.

"Close_order/Stop_order EVENT" orders will be closed with profit at a selected time and new orders will not be opened.

"MA_ to_open_long_short_position" - the moving average determines the direction of the trade. If the opening price is above MA, the position is long, if below MA, the position is short.

"Stop_loss_(PIPS)" - determines the distance in PIPS. Upon reaching the price, the order will be closed with a loss.

"Take_profit(PISS)" - determines the distance in PIPS. Upon reaching the price, the order will be closed with a profit.

"Trend_A_close_open_trades" "Trend_B_close_open_trades"

If Trend_A or Trend_B is exceeded, all orders will be closed. To turn off this option, set both values to 10.

"Break_Even_Mode_on" - turns on the BE option.

"break_even_(PIPS)" - if the profit reaches the specified value, the BE order will be set.

"Trailing_stop_mode_on" - turns on the TR option.

"Trailing_stop(PIPS)" - the distance in PIPS of the SL order from the current price.

"Trailing_stop_step(PIPS) - the minimum step value in PIPS to move the SL order.

"magic" - magic number. A unique number for your EA. By which all orders of a specific EA are identified.





