Positionsizecalculator
- Indicators
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Takatso MashilangwakoI am a monster at everything that I do,I won't waste time telling you about myself you will see what kind of a person I am through my work.Actions speak louder than words after all.I will be sharing amazing indicators and EAs with you, just tag along if your are looking for massive gains in the
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator is a too that :
- calculates position size based on account balance/equity , currency pair, given entry level, stop-loss level and risk tolerance (set either in percentage points or in base currency).
- It displays reward/risk ratio based on take-profit.
- Shows total portfolio risk based on open trades and pending orders.
- Calculates margin required for new position, allows custom leverage.