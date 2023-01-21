Positionsizecalculator

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  • Takatso Mashilangwako
    Takatso Mashilangwako

    Takatso Mashilangwako

    I am a monster at everything that I do,I won't waste time telling you about myself you will see what kind of a person I am through my work.Actions speak louder than words after all.I will be sharing amazing indicators and EAs with you, just tag along if your are looking for massive gains in the
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

This indicator is a too that :

  • calculates position size based on account balance/equity , currency pair, given entry level, stop-loss level and risk tolerance (set either in percentage points or in base currency).
  • It displays reward/risk ratio based on take-profit.
  • Shows total portfolio risk based on open trades and pending orders.
  • Calculates margin required for new position, allows custom leverage.                

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4 (4)
Indicators
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
NAM Divergences
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
5 (1)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
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