Positionsizecalculator
- Indicatori
- Takatso Mashilangwako
- Versione: 1.0
This indicator is a too that :
- calculates position size based on account balance/equity , currency pair, given entry level, stop-loss level and risk tolerance (set either in percentage points or in base currency).
- It displays reward/risk ratio based on take-profit.
- Shows total portfolio risk based on open trades and pending orders.
- Calculates margin required for new position, allows custom leverage.