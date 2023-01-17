Exponential Mean Reversion
- Experts
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- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 17 January 2023
- Activations: 5
E.M.R
Exponential Mean Reversion v2.2
Latest Update: Percentage Based Trades
Optimized for 1-Hour Time Frame
This Algo Works Primarily Well on FX Pairs, Specifically EURUSD and other Dollar Cross Pairs. You can use the algo to trade Indices, Stocks, Etc.
This is a Quant and Standard Deviation based Trading EA based on Standard Deviations Values from the EMA, RSI, Etc, on multiple time frames. This allows for a profitable trading strategy that has consistent gains. Using small lot size (Minimal Risk Per Pair) and layering this EA on multiply pairs yields the best results.