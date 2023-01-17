E.M.R

Exponential Mean Reversion v2.2





Latest Update: Percentage Based Trades

Optimized for 1-Hour Time Frame

This Algo Works Primarily Well on FX Pairs, Specifically EURUSD and other Dollar Cross Pairs. You can use the algo to trade Indices, Stocks, Etc.

This is a Quant and Standard Deviation based Trading EA based on Standard Deviations Values from the EMA, RSI, Etc, on multiple time frames. This allows for a profitable trading strategy that has consistent gains. Using small lot size (Minimal Risk Per Pair) and layering this EA on multiply pairs yields the best results.



