NeodymiumX
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 20 December 2022
- Activations: 5
NeodymiumX is an expert advisor specialized to trade indices NASDAQ/ NDX100/ US100/ NAS100. It uses no dangerous strategy (matingale, grid, etc) and gives a safe and steady growth of an account. Unlike some commons NAS100 EA that only use buy order/position, NeodymiumX use buy or sell position according to the market trend. So it can make profit on both directions and still profitable even when US100 price drop (like at the beginning of 2022 until around June 2022).
Features:
- No grid, no martingale, and any dangerous strategy.
- Has withdrawal and deposit mode on tester.
Recommended pair: NAS100/ NDX100/ US100
Recommended timeframe: M30
NeodymiumX set file can be found in comment section.