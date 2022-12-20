NeodymiumX is an expert advisor specialized to trade indices NASDAQ/ NDX100/ US100/ NAS100. It uses no dangerous strategy (matingale, grid, etc) and gives a safe and steady growth of an account. Unlike some commons NAS100 EA that only use buy order/position, NeodymiumX use buy or sell position according to the market trend. So it can make profit on both directions and still profitable even when US100 price drop (like at the beginning of 2022 until around June 2022).

NeodymiumX live performance.





Features:

- No grid, no martingale, and any dangerous strategy.

- Has withdrawal and deposit mode on tester.





Recommended pair: NAS100/ NDX100/ US100

Recommended timeframe: M30





NeodymiumX set file can be found in comment section.