Kalushibot

  • Experts
  • Morries Nametso Luke
    Morries Nametso Luke

    Morries Nametso Luke

    • Founder & Lead developer at  www.kalushibot.com
    • Botswana
    • 235
    Student... Seeks ways to effectively,reliably and sustainably Analyse Financial Market Cycles & Forecast Market Trends , with the goal
    of realizing profits.
    Studying C++ , Mql5 and math.
    Up for team work, designing and programming is what I do.
    Feel free To Contact me
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 1 February 2023
  • Activations: 5
Abstract

The Kalushibot  works non-stop for 24 hours a day without fatigue or doubt.

Trading in the financial markets ain't for the faint of heart. It takes a certain breed of knowledge, cunning, and fortitude. But with the aid of a trusted ally, like Kalushibot, even the greenhorns can venture into the markets with confidence.

Kalushibot is a Metatrader5 trading application that makes use of a delayed martingale system. It's a scalper, a hedger and a pyramider all rolled into one, working on up to 5 currency pairs at once.

 This guide is a roadmap, a guide to understanding the prowess and potential of Kalushibot as a forex trading expert advisor, and to rally a community of traders to put their faith in it.

 Let's be clear, I ain't no trading sage or grand master. And I ain't promising anyone riches beyond measure. But together, using the tools Kalushibot provides, that goal ain't too far out of reach.Kalushibot is a work in progress, constantly evolving and adapting, thanks to the tireless efforts of me and my team. We're dedicated to delivering the best

Follow our blog @ www.kalushibot.com for more details n the workings and build up of the Kalushibot.

More Details to follow request guide pdf @ morriesluke@gmail.com ((free to all))


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MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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