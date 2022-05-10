Abstract





The Kalushibot works non-stop for 24 hours a day without fatigue or doubt.





Trading in the financial markets ain't for the faint of heart. It takes a certain breed of knowledge, cunning, and fortitude. But with the aid of a trusted ally, like Kalushibot, even the greenhorns can venture into the markets with confidence.

Kalushibot is a Metatrader5 trading application that makes use of a delayed martingale system. It's a scalper, a hedger and a pyramider all rolled into one, working on up to 5 currency pairs at once.

This guide is a roadmap, a guide to understanding the prowess and potential of Kalushibot as a forex trading expert advisor, and to rally a community of traders to put their faith in it.

Let's be clear, I ain't no trading sage or grand master. And I ain't promising anyone riches beyond measure. But together, using the tools Kalushibot provides, that goal ain't too far out of reach.Kalushibot is a work in progress, constantly evolving and adapting, thanks to the tireless efforts of me and my team. We're dedicated to delivering the best

Follow our blog @ www.kalushibot.com for more details n the workings and build up of the Kalushibot. More Details to follow request guide pdf @ morriesluke@gmail.com ((free to all))



