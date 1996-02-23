Angry Birds

Hello friends,

I am testing Agry Birds on a real account now.





I am Özgür and I have knowledge about forex almost 10 years and this product is the best option for trading.

Agry Birds is a unique trading system that has grid algoritm.

It has also some unique strategies like special trailing stop and DD reduction functions wich are coded by me.





I am sure It will be a great robot after a while because I am a trader also like you.

Do not hesitate to ask me anything about anything.

Have a good day.