Next price: $599

Price will be kept high to limit number of users for this strategy



Trade secret scalper robot is an automatic Expert Advisor designed for scalping . The EA does not use indicators, grid, martingale, arbitrage.

This strategy works for almost all currency pairs, so you don't have to worry about if it has forgery history or overfitting.

The trading system is suitable for experienced traders because that incorporates some very advance secretive trading algorithm .

The EA includes protection against high spreads, and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size.

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/817952

Minimum account balance: $100.

Features:

Every trade is protected by stop-loss.

Does not use martingale, averaging, does not keep losing deals.

Multicurrency transactions to share the risk of loss.

Stress tested with 99.90% tickdata using variable spread.

Does not require optimization and configuration. Uses ready-made strategies. All orders are equipped with 300 StopLoss and 300 TakeProfit . The EA is very easy to setup and use. Trade secret Symbols: GBPCHF GBPUSD GBPCAD GBPAUD GBPJPY NZDUSD AUDCAD AUDCHF AUDNZD AUDUSD CADCHF EURAUD EURCAD EURUSD . Trade secret broker : icmarkets ;tickmill Timeframe is M15 .

Settings: Lots: - fixed trading lot

Use Risk - use automatic lot calculation

Max Risk - when Use Risk =true use risk 2 1000usd=0.04

StopLoss - StopLoss

TakeProfit - TakeProfit

InformationOnChart - show the Information OnChart









