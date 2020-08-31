Trade secret

5

Next price:        $599

Price will be kept high to limit number of users for this strategy

Trade secret  scalper   robot  is an automatic Expert Advisor designed for scalping . The EA does not use indicators, grid, martingale, arbitrage. 

This strategy works for almost all currency pairs, so you don't have to worry about if it has forgery history or overfitting.

The trading system is suitable for  experienced traders because  that incorporates some very advance secretive trading algorithm .

The EA includes protection against high spreads, and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size.

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/817952

Minimum account balance: $100.

Features:

  • Every trade is protected by stop-loss.

  • Does not use martingale, averaging, does not keep losing deals.
  • Multicurrency transactions to share the risk of loss.
  • Stress tested with 99.90% tickdata using variable spread.
  • Does not require optimization and configuration. Uses ready-made strategies.
  • All orders are equipped with 300 StopLoss and 300 TakeProfit .
  • The EA is very easy to setup and use.
Trade secret Symbols: GBPCHF GBPUSD GBPCAD  GBPAUD GBPJPY NZDUSD AUDCAD AUDCHF AUDNZD AUDUSD CADCHF EURAUD EURCAD EURUSD .

Trade secret broker :  icmarkets ;tickmill 

Timeframe is M15.

Settings:

  • Lots:  - fixed trading lot
  • UseRisk - use automatic lot calculation
  • MaxRisk - when UseRisk =true use risk 2 1000usd=0.04
  • StopLoss - StopLoss
  • TakeProfit - TakeProfit
  • InformationOnChart - show  the  Information  OnChart 



Reviews 2
Ikechukwu Udodirim Abarugo
2088
Ikechukwu Udodirim Abarugo 2020.10.15 01:37 
 

live trading result 1 month plus have been profitable.

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2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
Experts
Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
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chong yan
985
chong yan 2020.10.24 10:28 
 

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Ikechukwu Udodirim Abarugo
2088
Ikechukwu Udodirim Abarugo 2020.10.15 01:37 
 

live trading result 1 month plus have been profitable.

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