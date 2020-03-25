Price Action Support Resistance Levels

This is a price action support resistance level indicator for MT4, simply working in all time frames and all chart types.

It creates Major support/resistance in specified time frame.

You can also add a support/resistance level manually. For doing this, first add a horizontal line to the chart and rename it to 'Line'.





Input variables:

timeFrame: You can select one of these values (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1 and MN) or leave it empty to use Current Timeframe.

majorLineColor: To specify color for Major support/resistances which will created automatically

majorLineShaddowColor: To specify shadow color for majorLineColor

minorLineColor: To specify color for Minor support/resistances which you can create manually

minorLineShaddowColor: To specify shadow color for minorLineColor



