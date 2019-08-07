Convergence Pro is a fully automated expert adviser that uses a model of trading designed to find entries at retraces, retrace extremes, and reversals. A safe multiplier is employed in order to recover unprofitable trades and maximize profit. This EA is always trading, relying on the convergence of trend exhaustion points at multiple time frames to take advantage of reversals.

Convergence Pro is currently designed to work on the M30 timeframe.

Demo signal currently resides here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/616943

Recommendations

The minimum recommended deposit is $3000

Recommended pairs: EURUSD

Timeframes: M30

Use an ECN-broker with fast order execution.

For reliable and trouble-free operation it is recommended to use a VPS.

Parameters

Max_Slippage - Maximum amount of slippage.

- Maximum amount of slippage. Max_Basket_Size - Number of open trades to be closed as a group. Additional trades will be closed in pairs as least/most profitable.

- Number of open trades to be closed as a group. Additional trades will be closed in pairs as least/most profitable. Basket_Profit_in_money - Amount of money desired per closed basket.

- Amount of money desired per closed basket. Minimum_Distance - Minimum number of pips away from previous trade required before scanning for another potential entry, expressed as a negative (-).

- Minimum number of pips away from previous trade required before scanning for another potential entry, expressed as a negative (-). Autolot_Balance - Balance used for starting position of 0.01 lots.

- Balance used for starting position of 0.01 lots. First_Trade_Profit - Amount of money desired to close a single open trade.

- Amount of money desired to close a single open trade. Lot_Multiplier - Multiplier available for additional corrective entries.

- Multiplier available for additional corrective entries. Drawdown_Max - Maximum percentage of drawdown required in order to initiate Hedge Protection Mode. Only works if Hedge_Protection is True.

- Maximum percentage of drawdown required in order to initiate Hedge Protection Mode. Only works if Hedge_Protection is True. Hedge_Profit - Amount of profit desire for each pair of trades closed on a hedge order. Only works if Hedge_Protection is True.

- Amount of profit desire for each pair of trades closed on a hedge order. Only works if Hedge_Protection is True. Hedge_Basket_Size - Minimum number of trades required in order to place a hedge order. Only works if Hedge_Protection is True.

- Minimum number of trades required in order to place a hedge order. Only works if Hedge_Protection is True. Hedge_Protection - Protection Mode that can be useful in hyper-extended trends when in significant drawdown. Default is set to False.



