EA Qbit

 EA Qbit – trading robot that has collected all the most effective tools from the most reliable and profitable strategies.

Easy to set up.

Doesn’t require optimization.

Suitable for professional and novice traders.

Aggressive trading methods such as grid or hedging not used.

Working with every brokers.

The EA is based on a trading strategy from support and resistance levels to the continuation of the trend.

Effective management of open orders allows you save profits and protect the balance, timely responding to changes in the market situation.

The robot independently calculates volume of the opened position in accordance with the money management algorithm and sets the dynamic SL.

Recommended deposit from 300 US dollars.

Average growth of 10% per month.


Monitoring link - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/618248


PARAMETRS:

Risk – risk per trade, in % from balance (from 0 to 100)

risk_max – maximum risk, in % from balance (from 0 to 100)

koef  - risk increase coefficient after losing trade but not higher than risk_max

TradeTime - user trading time at which the EA will open positions

Magic – unique number of orders. Must not match magic numbers of other advisors

MaxStopLoss - filter entry restrictions after sharp price movements If calculated SL is higher then the specified parameter the order will not open. (five decimal places)

PercentClose – Percent of closing part of a profitable order, in % from balance (from 0 to 100)


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Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
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