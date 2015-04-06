EA Qbit – trading robot that has collected all the most effective tools from the most reliable and profitable strategies.

Easy to set up.

Doesn’t require optimization.

Suitable for professional and novice traders.

Aggressive trading methods such as grid or hedging not used.

Working with every brokers.

The EA is based on a trading strategy from support and resistance levels to the continuation of the trend.

Effective management of open orders allows you save profits and protect the balance, timely responding to changes in the market situation.

The robot independently calculates volume of the opened position in accordance with the money management algorithm and sets the dynamic SL.

Recommended deposit from 300 US dollars.

Average growth of 10% per month.





Monitoring link - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/618248





PARAMETRS:

Risk – risk per trade, in % from balance (from 0 to 100)

risk_max – maximum risk, in % from balance (from 0 to 100)

koef - risk increase coefficient after losing trade but not higher than risk_max

TradeTime - user trading time at which the EA will open positions

Magic – unique number of orders. Must not match magic numbers of other advisors

MaxStopLoss - filter entry restrictions after sharp price movements If calculated SL is higher then the specified parameter the order will not open. (five decimal places)

PercentClose – Percent of closing part of a profitable order, in % from balance (from 0 to 100)



