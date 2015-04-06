Junior Trend
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
Expert Advisor that uses breakthrough strategy to open positions. The EA allows one trade at a time(per currency pair), so there is no additional risk for the user. It offers Money Management Systems(MM) - AutoLot based on account equity and,of course, manual lot size set up. On further updates the Money Management strategies would be expanded. All parameters are optimized. Hour Selection Mode - When desired, user can easily set up hours of non-trade.
Lot Management : Two setups available for money management- auto and manuallot. When Auto mode the lot size is determined by a percent (LotPercent) of the current available free margin, which reduces risk. Also we implemented an ancillary defense against sudden loss - the max loss percent.
Note! If a user needs a modification to the current EA, we would gladly help you with it!
What do you get
- 4/5 Digit Broker Setting
- Not Spread Sensitive
- No high risk strategies
- Balanced trading algorithm with constant profits
- Auto and manual lot determination system
- Lowered risk via the use of stop loss on every trade
- Hour filtering - set up hours for the EA for non-trade
Indicator Parameters
General Inputs
- TakeProfit in pips - The Takeprofit distance from the price measured in pips
- StopLoss in pips - The Stoploss distance from the price measures in pips
- Slippage - The tolerance for order opening if the price changes
- Magic Number - The unique number trades are taken with, used for order filtration
Indicator inputs
- K-Line period Stoch Oscilator - The period for the K-Line of the Stochastic Oscilator (optimized)
- D-Line period Stoch Oscilator - The period for the D-Line of the Stochastic Oscilator (optimized)
- RSI Period - The period for the RSI indicator (optimized)
- RSI Level for SELL - The level above which buy trades can be taken (optimized)
- RSI Level for BUY - The level below which sell trades can be taken (optimized)
- Buy trades Stoch Level - The level above which buy trades can be taken (optimized)
- Sell trades Stoch Level - The level below which sell trades can be taken (optimized)
- MA Fast Period - Period for fast Moving Average
- MA Slow Period - Period for slow Moving Average
- Price Type - Price type used by the Moving Averages to calculate
- MA Method - Method of calculating the Moving Average
Money Management
- AutoLot - Allow Automatic Lot calculation
- Manual Lot Setting - If AutoLot is not enabled this input determines the lot size
- Lot Percent per balance - If AutoLot is enabled, you can set the balance percent to be traded with
Hours Filtration
- Use hour for Non-Trade - Allow Hours Filtration(during selected hours no trades will take place)
- Start Hour GMT - Start Hour for non-trade
- End Hour GMT - End Hour for non-trade
- End minutes - End Minute to conclude the non-trade