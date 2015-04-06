Junior Trend

Expert Advisor that uses breakthrough strategy to open positions. The EA allows one trade at a time(per currency pair), so there is no additional risk for the user. It offers Money Management Systems(MM) - AutoLot based on account equity and,of course, manual lot size set up. On further updates the Money Management strategies would be expanded. All parameters are optimized. Hour Selection Mode - When desired, user can easily set up hours of non-trade.

Lot Management : Two setups available for money management- auto and manuallot. When Auto mode the lot size is determined by a percent (LotPercent) of the current available free margin, which reduces risk. Also we implemented an ancillary defense against sudden loss - the max loss percent.

Note! If a user needs a modification to the current EA, we would gladly help you with it!

Best TimeFrame: H1 - EUR/USD. No Martingale or high risk


What do you get

  1. 4/5 Digit Broker Setting
  2. Not Spread Sensitive
  3. No high risk strategies
  4. Balanced trading algorithm with constant profits
  5. Auto and manual lot determination system
  6. Lowered risk via the use of stop loss on every trade
  7. Hour filtering - set up hours for the EA for non-trade


Indicator Parameters

General Inputs

  • TakeProfit in pips - The Takeprofit distance from the price measured in pips
  • StopLoss in pips - The Stoploss distance from the price measures in pips
  • Slippage - The tolerance for order opening if the price changes
  • Magic Number - The unique number trades are taken with, used for order filtration

Indicator inputs

  • K-Line period Stoch Oscilator - The period for the K-Line of the Stochastic Oscilator (optimized)
  • D-Line period Stoch Oscilator - The period for the D-Line of the Stochastic Oscilator (optimized)
  • RSI Period - The period for the RSI indicator (optimized)
  • RSI Level for SELL - The level above which buy trades can be taken (optimized)
  • RSI Level for BUY - The level below which sell trades can be taken (optimized)
  • Buy trades Stoch Level - The level above which buy trades can be taken (optimized)
  • Sell trades Stoch Level - The level below which sell trades can be taken (optimized)
  • MA Fast Period - Period for fast Moving Average
  • MA Slow Period - Period for slow Moving Average
  • Price Type - Price type used by the Moving Averages to calculate
  • MA Method - Method of calculating the Moving Average

Money Management

  • AutoLot - Allow Automatic Lot calculation
  • Manual Lot Setting - If AutoLot is not enabled this input determines the lot size
  • Lot Percent per balance - If AutoLot is enabled, you can set the balance percent to be traded with

Hours Filtration

  • Use hour for Non-Trade - Allow Hours Filtration(during selected hours no trades will take place)
  • Start Hour GMT - Start Hour for non-trade
  • End Hour GMT - End Hour for non-trade
  • End minutes - End Minute to conclude the non-trade
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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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Power Levels EA
Stanislav Ivanov
Experts
Power Levels is a fully automated EA, with option for semi-automated trading. It supports two modes : automatic and fully-automatic.Both modes need horizontal lines on chart to trade with. The model is basic, the horizontal lines are picked up as price levels, and as soon as the price breaches any level( in any direction ).                                                                    The process A horizontal line is drawn on chart The line is translated as price level Once the price starts
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