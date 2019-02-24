Time Adjusted ATR

Time Adjusted ATR

The Time Adjusted ATR indicator is used to determine the anomalous volatility for exactly specified time of day. The indicator is useful for early identification of reversals, breakthroughs and considering volatility corrections.

Options

• ATR period: the number of bars of the standard ATR indicator for which the averaging is taken (recommended value = 1).

• Normalized Base: how many days (bars) are used to calculate normalization (recommended value = 10 ~ 50).

How is "Time Adjusted ATR" calculated?

• Let's say a 9-hour bar has formed on the H1 chart. If the parameters ATR period = 1 and Normalized Base = 10 are set, the average value of the standard ATR is taken at the same time (at 9 o'clock) yesterday, the day before yesterday, etc. ... in 10 days.

** (if ATR period = 3, the average for 3 bars is taken - 9 hours, 8 hours, 7 hours).

• The current standard ATR value is divided by the average and displayed on the indicator chart (green and red bars on each bar).

Similarly, the indicator value is calculated at a specified time on other timeframes.  Time Adjusted ATR is suitable for M1 ~ H4 timeframes. Obviously, using this indicator on D1 and higher timeframes is meaningless.

Difference from standard ATR

A typical normal ATP, for example, with a period of 20, looks like a smoothed sine wave and always contains a lot of noise. Using normal ATR, it is difficult to determine the anomalous volatility for a given moment of the day, especially consolidation or at night, when the volatility is low.

Time Adjusted ATR will take into account the volatility correction for the specified time of day and show a clear surge.

Examples of use in the strategies

The Time Adjusted ATR indicator helps to suggest an extreme or a local reversal and to find a more accurate early point of opening or leaving a position. Before a reversal, the indicator will show a pre-emptive peak, as well as help confirm the approach to important price level.

When forming a pattern or approach to the price level (for example, on M30, H1, H4 timeframes), we switch to a small timeframe (M1, M5, M15), determine the high atypical volatility and, considering the bar direction, set the necessary order.

Time Adjusted ATR with a low value is also useful - for example, with narrow consolidation while waiting for a breakdown and opening a session.

Time Adjusted ATR is not recalculated or delayed, since normalization occurs at a specific time of day (the “physiological” market cycle is taken into account).

Time Adjusted ATR   significantly simplifies market perception.  We wish you successful trading.


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We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
Supply and demand indicators MT5
Xin You Lin
Indicators
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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