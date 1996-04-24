WindFlow MT5

WindFlow is a powerful solution for manual traders that will drive your trading decisions in no time. I designed this indicator taking into account three main concepts: momentum, break of recent trend and volatility. Just like the wind's flow any trend can have small correction or major change in its direction based on the main trend's strength, so at glance you can have a very good idea on the next "wind's direction" when you look at your charts.


How to properly use WindFlow?

WindFlow is the perfect tool to have a very clear picture about the recent market dynamics, this because it is based on dynamic's concepts itself just like the wind is dynamic. When you see a new signal it is the time to take some action; if you are an experienced trader you can confirm this signal with your own analysis; if you are a newbie in the trading world you have found a great friend in this tool, i suggest to confirm the signals just looking at the higher time frame's waves formation (higher high-lower high for uptrend for example) and doing a simple support and resistance analysis. Often you will find that market is ranging on higher TF (you will spot this by sup/res analysis), in this case you can easily switch to lower timeframe as M5 or M15 and start to trade near the support and resistance only (that you have spot on higher TF) thanks to WindFlow's indications, in this way you will have great winratio% and your drawdown will be very low. So make sure to spot the correct market type if it is trending or ranging just like the professional traders are doing! As you can see I'm sharing a great and useful tool here that help me every day in my trading activity, you can do also very well in trading but it is all up to you; so if trading is you real passion i give you the sureness that you can succeed as a trader.

I also designed a simple tool that you can download for free, it will give you an idea on trend's background (it will show the trend on the above meaningful timeframe, as you probably know each TF is governed by its above TF) you will be amazed by this stressfree trading way, in fact you have also the possibility to do correct trade management thanks to the indicator's line that are very good places where trail your stop loss and protect your profit in a progressive manner without any doubts where to exit, in fact exits are much more important than entries to have a strong EDGE over the time (you will get a stop profit by contrary volatility or you can exit on opposite signals), i designed these tools to simplify my trading activity in these two main difficult tasks (especially from a psychological point of view): entry decisions and trade management.

Main Features:

  • Never repaints
  • Based on price action and volatility dynamics
  • Extremely useful for technical analysis, entry signal and trade management task
  • Works on every symbol and time frame
  • Alert options like E-Mail and Notification Service for mobile devices

Inputs:

  • period - indicator's period
  • strength - indicator's strength signal
  • notification - enable/disable notifications
  • alertMessage - indicator's signals popup notify
  • alertEmail - indicator's signals e-mail alerts



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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Metin Erkamoglu
Indicators
BTCUSD PRO Signal Solution for MT5 BTCUSD PRO is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze BTCUSD or BTCUSD# with a structured signal workflow. The product is not an automated trading system. It does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides analytical buy and sell signal information and displays a visual trade plan on the chart so the user can make their own trading decisions. Main purpose BTCUSD PRO is designed for traders who prefe
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Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
MERAVITH provides complete liquidity map of the analyzed market. Hedge funds tool. It performs all calculations automatically using a proprietary volume-weighted average price methodology, eliminating subjective interpretation entirely. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate an
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
Indicators
Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
Indicators
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire MetaTrader 5 Indicator · Smart Money Concepts · Predictive Intelligence Engine ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI is a professional Smart Money Concepts indicator system built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines the complete SMC framework — Order Blocks, Liquidity sweeps, Fair Value Gaps, Break of Structure,
Flag Pattern Angelo
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
Indicators
Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
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WindFlow HTF is a useful tool suited to use in conjunction together with my WindFlow indicator. This indicator will give you a background vision about the price action trend on a higher timeframe, so when it runs with the WindFlow indicator you have an almost complete trading solution. At this point, you only need some support/resistance analysis and a bit of focus to become a consistent trader. The metaphorical "wind's ballet" Professional traders know that every timeframe is governed by its o
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WindFlow HTF is a useful tool suited to use in conjunction together with my WindFlow indicator. This indicator will give you a background vision about the price action trend on a higher timeframe, so when it runs with the WindFlow indicator you have an almost complete trading solution. At this point, you only need some support/resistance analysis and a bit of focus to become a consistent trader. The metaphorical "wind's ballet" Professional traders know that every timeframe is governed by its o
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WindFlow is a powerful solution for manual traders that will drive your trading decisions in no time. I designed this indicator taking into account three main concepts: momentum, break of recent trend and volatility. Just like the wind's flow any trend can have small correction or major change in its direction based on the main trend's strength, so at glance you can have a very good idea on the next "wind's direction" when you look at your charts. How to properly use WindFlow? WindFlow is the p
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WindExpansion is a fully automated solution to get a smart edge type from the market: it will enter when the “smart money” is starting to heavy push the market (after accumulation/distribution phases that form tiny ranges) and volume is expanding due big interest to sustain the price caused by psychological buying/selling pressure; when this situation happens many traders will try to fade the move but “big dogs” will be stronger and collect profits by the crowd; when the opposite situation happe
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Carmine Pinto
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WindReturn is a fully automated solution to exploit the particular market tendence of the price to return, periodically and cyclically, to its own mean.  This algo-solution is the result of years of research through charts and market theories with particular attention to dynamic behavior of currency pairs "ripples", encapsulating the observations in a technical art form. Technical details WindReturn will mainly focus to profit in the short term trend ,but also in the "hot zones" where the pric
WindExpansion MT5
Carmine Pinto
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WindExpansion is a fully automated solution to get a smart edge type from the market: it will enter when the “smart money” is starting to heavy push the market (after accumulation/distribution phases that form tiny ranges) and volume is expanding due big interest to sustain the price caused by psychological buying/selling pressure; when this situation happens many traders will try to fade the move but “big dogs” will be stronger and collect profits by the crowd; when the opposite situation happe
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The Raschke Oscillator (LBR-RSI) indicator is the famous oscillator described in the book " Street Smarts: High Probability Short-term Trading Strategies " This indicator is perfect for a variety of researchs and it can be suitable to be used in combination with your own strategy just for trend trading or range-bound trading. The personal preference is to use it when the trend is not too strong, for example you can combine it with ADX to measure the strength of the trend and use it when ADX is b
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