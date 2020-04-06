VelentinEAdvisoR

This VelentinEAdvisoR determines buy or sell positions based on certain MT4 indicators.

Initial Deposit Minimum Recomendation:  $2000. The bigger the deposit, the bigger the margin resistance.

Max Balance: $50000 (Automatic Close)

(Test first with Strategy Tester)

Recommended Pair (TF) : EURUSD (D1)

Recommended Broker:

https://bit.ly/Octafx_EA


You can use this EA directly after you install it on your MT4 currency pair without needing to set parameters again. Or you can do it yourself.

Warning...!!!: Forex trading with or without an EA is very dangerous for your money. This can cause a lot of losses and even lose your money. Even though it can also make a lot of profit. Think first before using this EA with take advantage of the Strategy Tester on your MT4 Platform.

So... It's your own risk.

Good Luck & God Bless You.



More from author
RenaissancEA
Dedy Kuncoro
Experts
This RenaissancEA   determines buy or sell positions based on certain MT4 indicators. Initial Deposit Minimum Recomendation:     $100 .   The bigger the deposit, the bigger the margin resistance. Max Balance: $10000 (Automatic Close) (Test first with Strategy Tester) Recommended Pair (TF) :   EURUSD (H4) Recommended Broker: https://bit.ly/Octafx_EA You can use this EA directly after you install it on your MT4 currency pair without needing to set parameters again.   Or you can do it yourself.
RenaissancEA Infinity
Dedy Kuncoro
Experts
Unlimited Deposit and Profit (Test first with Strategy Tester) Recommended Pair (TF) :   EURUSD (H4) Recommended Broker: https://bit.ly/Octafx_EA You can use this EA directly after you install it on your MT4 currency pair without needing to set parameters again.   Or you can do it yourself. Warning...!!!:   Forex trading with or without an EA is very dangerous for your money. This can cause a lot of losses and even lose your money. Even though it can also make a lot of profit. Think first bef
