VelentinEAdvisoR
- Experts
- Dedy Kuncoro
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This VelentinEAdvisoR determines buy or sell positions based on certain MT4 indicators.
Initial Deposit Minimum Recomendation: $2000. The bigger the deposit, the bigger the margin resistance.
Max Balance: $50000 (Automatic Close)
(Test first with Strategy Tester)
Recommended Pair (TF) : EURUSD (D1)
Recommended Broker:
You can use this EA directly after you install it on your MT4 currency pair without needing to set parameters again. Or you can do it yourself.
Warning...!!!: Forex trading with or without an EA is very dangerous for your money. This can cause a lot of losses and even lose your money. Even though it can also make a lot of profit. Think first before using this EA with take advantage of the Strategy Tester on your MT4 Platform.
So... It's your own risk.
Good Luck & God Bless You.