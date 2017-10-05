Percentage Levels Support and resistance

The indicator does not repaint support and resistance levels. It shows daily, weekly and monthly percentage change of previous close with respect to actual price.

It works well for Forex, indices and futures.


Settings

  • Time Frame - select D1, W1 or MN.
  • History - number of history for displaying the levels of a chosen period.
  • Levels - number of current levels for displaying a chosen period.
  • Levels value % - percentage difference between one level and another.
  • Open color - open color from the chosen period.
  • Up color - colors for those bullish levels or box.
  • Down color - colors for those bearish levels or box.
  • Draw Type - levels such as box or lines.
  • Box width - width of the box.
  • Show Info - display text for percentages change of the current day, week and month.
  • Corner - chart corner to display the daily, weekly and monthly change text (0: Top Left / 1: Top Right / 2: Bottom Left / 3: Bottom Right).
  • x offset - horizontal distance in pixels from the chosen screen corner to the daily, weekly and monthly change text.
  • y offset - vertical distance in pixels from the chosen screen corner to the daily, weekly and monthly change text.
  • Font - font name.
  • Font Size - font size for displayed text.
  • Font Plus - color for the bullish text.
  • Font Minus - color for the bearish text.
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Double Bollinger Bands
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Double Bollinger Bands is a method of following a trend. Two deviation at the time with fill color between them, ideal for traders who like visual style of trading. Parameters Length - сenter averaging period line length. Deviation 1 - number of standard deviations from the main line 1. Deviation 2 - number of standard deviations from the main line 2. Color - optional.
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