Percentage Levels Support and resistance
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
The indicator does not repaint support and resistance levels. It shows daily, weekly and monthly percentage change of previous close with respect to actual price.
It works well for Forex, indices and futures.
Settings
- Time Frame - select D1, W1 or MN.
- History - number of history for displaying the levels of a chosen period.
- Levels - number of current levels for displaying a chosen period.
- Levels value % - percentage difference between one level and another.
- Open color - open color from the chosen period.
- Up color - colors for those bullish levels or box.
- Down color - colors for those bearish levels or box.
- Draw Type - levels such as box or lines.
- Box width - width of the box.
- Show Info - display text for percentages change of the current day, week and month.
- Corner - chart corner to display the daily, weekly and monthly change text (0: Top Left / 1: Top Right / 2: Bottom Left / 3: Bottom Right).
- x offset - horizontal distance in pixels from the chosen screen corner to the daily, weekly and monthly change text.
- y offset - vertical distance in pixels from the chosen screen corner to the daily, weekly and monthly change text.
- Font - font name.
- Font Size - font size for displayed text.
- Font Plus - color for the bullish text.
- Font Minus - color for the bearish text.