MFI with Alerts mr
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.12
This is Free product you are welcome to use for your needs!If you like this indicator, please leave short positive feedback! Thanks a lot!
Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators!
Crypto_Forex Indicator "MFI with Alerts" for MT4, No Repaint.
- - Money Flow Index (MFI) is a technical oscillator which uses price and volume data for identifying oversold and overbought zones.
- - Built-in PC and Mobile Alerts for both: Entry to OverSold/OverBought zones and Exit from OverSold/OverBought zones.
- - With adjustable trigger levels for Alerts activation.
- - MFI oscillator provides information regarding bullish and bearish price momentum.
- - It is great to take Sell entries from Overbought when the MFI is above 80 and Buy entries from Oversold when it is below 20.
- - MFI is very useful for divergence detection and it is great to combine with Price Action as well.
- - Indicator can be used on any timeframe.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.