MQL5 ProGridMaster EA

✅ Pro Grid Master EA – Professional Grid Trading System for MT5 (Account must be in USC Cent Free Standard Account

📌 Overview

Pro Grid Master EA is a fully automated trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 that implements a systematic grid-based trading approach with advanced risk management features. The EA is built to operate on XAUUSD (Gold) and combines trend confirmation mechanisms with mathematical position scaling to create a robust trading system.

"This Expert Advisor is specifically designed and optimized for XAUUSD (Gold). While it can operate on any symbol, we strongly recommend using it exclusively on XAUUSD. Trading on other symbols may lead to unexpected results."

This EA is ideal for traders who prefer automated execution with built-in safety protocols and profit protection mechanisms.

🔥 Core Features & Benefits

1. Automated Trade Execution

The EA handles all trade entries and exits automatically, eliminating emotional decision-making. Once activated, it monitors the market continuously and executes trades based on predefined rules.

2. Systematic Grid Strategy

The EA places trades at strategic price levels using a mathematical grid system:

Automatically adds positions in the direction of the active trend

Scales lot sizes intelligently as the grid expands

No manual intervention required

3. Advanced Risk Management

Multiple layers of protection are built into the system:

Basket Closure Logic: Automatically closes groups of positions under specific market conditions

Global Profit Target: When total net profit reaches a predefined level, all positions are closed

Trailing Stop Loss: Dynamically adjusts stop-loss levels to protect profits

4. Recovery Mechanism

The EA includes a specialized recovery system that:

Identifies when market conditions change

Closes existing positions at optimal levels

Prepares the system for new trading opportunities

5. Trend Confirmation

The EA uses a proprietary trend detection system that:

Confirms market direction before executing trades

Reduces false signals during sideways markets

Adapts to changing market conditions

6. Multi-Level Position Management

The EA manages positions at multiple levels:

Tracks extreme price points

Monitors retracement levels

Adjusts strategy based on market behavior

7. Complete Automation

100% automated trading

No manual setup required after installation

Works 24/5 on your MT5 platform

⚙️ Technical Specifications

Parameter Details Platform MetaTrader 5 Minimum Deposit $1000 – $1500 (Recommended) Timeframe Intraday (Optimized for M3) Symbol XAUUSD Only Risk Management Built-in with 3-layer protection Max Open Positions Dynamically managed Hedging Supported Lot Size Adjustable (Starts from 0.01)

📥 User Inputs

Input Group Parameter Name Default Value Description EA Info InpEAName Pro Grid Master EA v6.1 Display name only Trading Settings InpInitialLot 0.01 Starting lot size

💡 Key Advantages

Advantage Benefit Fully Automated No need to monitor charts Systematic Grid Approach Calculated position scaling Built-in Recovery System Reduces drawdown risk Customizable Parameters Adapt to your risk tolerance All-in-One Solution Combines entry, scaling, and exit logic No Over-optimization Works across various market conditions Transparent Performance Clear rules without black-box logic

🎯 Who Should Use This EA?

✅ Traders who want a set-and-forget trading system

✅ Those who prefer automated grid strategies

✅ Risk-conscious traders who want built-in protection

✅ Users looking for a systematic approach without emotional trading

✅ Both new and experienced traders can benefit

✅ Specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD) trading

⚠️ Important Considerations

Symbol Restriction: This EA is optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

Broker Compatibility: Ensure your broker allows grid/hedge trading

Minimum Deposit: Recommended minimum deposit is $1000 – $1500

Testing: Always test thoroughly on a Demo account first

Risk Management: Never risk more than you can afford to lose

🔧 Installation Steps

Download the EA file from MQL5 Market Open MetaTrader 5 → File → Open Data Folder → MQL5 → Experts Copy the .ex5 file into the Experts folder Restart MetaTrader 5 Drag the EA onto your XAUUSD chart Adjust Input Parameters as needed Enable AutoTrading and run

📩 Support & Updates

Free lifetime updates included

Technical support via MQL5 messaging

Regular strategy enhancements

🏆 Start Your Automated Trading Journey Today!

Pro Grid Master EA offers a professional, systematic approach to grid trading with all the essential risk management features. Whether you're a beginner looking for automation or an experienced trader seeking a reliable system, this EA provides the functionality you need.