Precision. Speed. Consistency.

Gold Velocity EA

Gold Velocity EA was designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), combining intelligent market analysis with automated trade management to capture short-term price movements efficiently.

Instead of placing random trades throughout the day, Gold Velocity continuously monitors market conditions and executes positions only when favorable opportunities arise.

Its advanced position management system automatically handles open trades while adapting to changing market conditions, minimizing the need for constant supervision.

Main Features

✔ Designed exclusively for XAUUSD

✔ Fast scalping strategy

✔ Intelligent position management

✔ Dynamic average price recovery

✔ Fixed lot system (no lot multiplier)

✔ Automatic Take Profit management

✔ Smart trailing exit

✔ Configurable maximum number of positions

✔ Built-in risk management

✔ Fully automated

How it Works

Gold Velocity continuously monitors market conditions searching for short-term opportunities.

Once an entry is identified, the EA automatically executes and manages the entire trade.

If the market temporarily moves against the position, the intelligent management system adapts dynamically to optimize the overall exit whenever market conditions allow.

Every trade is managed automatically until completion.

Advantages

• Designed specifically for Gold.

• Fast trade execution.

• Minimal manual intervention.

• Easy configuration.

• Low CPU usage.

• VPS friendly.

• Suitable for ECN accounts.

Recommended Conditions

Symbol: XAUUSD

ECN Broker

Low Spread

VPS Recommended

Fast Execution

Inputs

Initial Lot

Grid Distance

Take Profit

Financial Stop Loss

Maximum Orders

Trading Hours

Magic Number

Slippage

Trailing Stop

Risk Control

Risk Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test on a demo account before trading live.