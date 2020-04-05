Daily range breakout pro

Product name


Daily Range Breakout Add-On

# Short description

MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that places a daily Buy Stop and Sell Stop at the High and Low of the previous D1 candle. It manages one breakout setup and one protected add-on entry.

# Full description

Daily Range Breakout Add-On is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It uses the High and Low of the previous daily candle as breakout levels on the chart symbol.

At the start of a new broker-server day, the Expert Advisor places a Buy Stop at the previous D1 High and a Sell Stop at the previous D1 Low. An optional entry buffer can move both pending orders farther from the levels. Stop Loss and Take Profit are set when each pending order is placed.

When one pending order is activated, the Expert Advisor can delete the opposite pending order. If the base position reaches the configured favourable price movement, its Stop Loss is moved to the entry price. The Expert Advisor then opens one additional market position in the same direction. The additional position uses the base entry price as its Stop Loss and the base Take Profit level as its Take Profit.

Only one daily setup is created. A new setup is not created again until the next broker-server day.

The Expert Advisor can be used on hedging and netting accounts. On a hedging account, the base and additional entries are separate positions. On a netting account, they are combined into one position; the protective Stop Loss remains at the base entry price and the Take Profit remains at the base target.

## Trading sequence

1. Read the High and Low of the previous D1 candle.
2. Place a Buy Stop above the previous High and a Sell Stop below the previous Low.
3. Apply the configured Stop Loss and Take Profit to both pending orders.
4. After one breakout order is activated, optionally remove the opposite pending order.
5. After the configured favourable movement, move the base position Stop Loss to break-even.
6. Open one same-direction add-on position with Stop Loss at the base entry and Take Profit at the base target.

## Input parameters

### Order Volume

- Lot Size: Volume of each base and add-on order.
- Magic Number: Identifier used by the Expert Advisor to manage its own orders and positions.

### D1 Breakout Levels

- Stop Loss Points: Stop Loss distance from the pending order price.
- Take Profit Points: Take Profit distance from the pending order price.
- Entry Buffer Points: Additional distance beyond the previous D1 High or Low.
- Slippage Points: Maximum allowed price deviation for market execution.

### Add-On Trade

- Add At Profit Points: Favourable price movement required before break-even and the add-on entry.
- Delete Opposite Order: Deletes the pending order in the opposite direction after the base order is activated.

## Operation notes

Points use the terminal point size of the current symbol. Check the symbol specification before selecting Stop Loss, Take Profit and entry-buffer values. A broker's minimum stop distance, spread, execution conditions and available margin can affect order placement and execution.

The Expert Advisor must remain connected to the trading server to manage pending orders, break-even and the add-on entry. Use a virtual hosting service if uninterrupted operation is required.

## Risk notice

Trading involves risk. The Expert Advisor does not guarantee a trading result. Test settings on the intended symbol and broker conditions before use on a live account.

# Screenshot captions

1. Pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop at the previous D1 High and Low.
2. Activated base position with its Stop Loss and Take Profit.
3. Base position moved to break-even and the additional position opened.
4. Input parameters window.

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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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