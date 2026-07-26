Goldsentinelgrid


Gold Sentinel Grid is a close-range grid Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It places a pair of buy/sell pending orders close to the current price to continuously capture short-term price movement. Beyond the core grid mechanic, it includes several protections designed with live trading in mind.

Key Features

  • News Safety Filter — Automatically pauses new orders around major US economic releases and clears existing pending orders shortly before the release (dual approach: MT5's built-in economic calendar plus a fixed-time fallback schedule).
  • Break-even Shift + Graduated Trailing Stop — Once floating profit reaches a set threshold, the stop loss shifts to break-even, then continues to ratchet up in steps as profit grows further.
  • Basket-Aware Risk Management — When using risk-percent lot sizing, the EA subtracts the estimated risk of all currently open positions before sizing a new order, preventing total basket risk from exceeding the intended amount when multiple positions are open at once.
  • Loss Circuit Breaker — Automatically halts new orders once today's P/L reaches a set percentage, and resets automatically the next day.
  • Weekend Gap Protection — Stops opening new orders after a set time on Fridays and clears existing positions/pending orders ahead of the weekend.
  • On-Chart Dashboard — Displays live status, today's P/L, and circuit breaker state directly on the chart.

Backtest Results (for reference)

  • Period: 2017.05.01 - 2026.07.10 (approx. 9.2 years, ThreeTrader real tick data)
  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Profit Factor: 2.06
  • Trades: 181,693 (91.59% win rate)
  • Expectancy: 328.86 (account currency, average per trade)
  • Maximum Drawdown: 11.93% (balance) / 14.99% (equity)
  • Recovery Factor: 475.45

The figures above are simulated results based on historical price data and do not guarantee future performance.

Requirements

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) only
  • Account type: Hedging account required (does not function correctly on netting accounts)
  • Timeframe: any (internal logic runs on ticks)
  • A VPS is recommended for continuous, uninterrupted operation

Risk Warning

This EA uses a grid-based approach, so under certain market conditions floating-loss positions may accumulate for a period of time. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before trading live. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and trading involves the risk of loss of capital.

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