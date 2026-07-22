TeeseractHunt

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
TESSERACT HUNT AUTONOMOUS v3.3.0
Multifractal Expert Advisor with Ataraxia Auto-Learning
Built by Meru Quant Systems · July 2026
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

TesseractHunt is an autonomous multifractal trading system that
combines Rescaled Range (R/S) Hurst exponent analysis with adaptive
risk management and an anti-emotional filter called Ataraxia Mode.

The EA detects mean-reversion (H<0.42) and trending (H>0.58) regimes
across multiple timeframes and symbols, executing only high-confidence
signals (≥95%) with ATR-adaptive stop losses and dynamic profit locking.

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
BACKTEST RESULTS — 4 YEARS (2020.01.01 → 2024.12.31)
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

Configuration:
  Symbols         : EURUSD + GBPUSD + XAUUSD
  Timeframe       : H1 (main) + M15 (entry)
  Deposit         : $10,000
  Leverage        : 1:100
  Model           : OHLC on M1
  Tick count      : 2,436,022

Results:
  Total trades        : 71
  Win rate            : 59.2%
  OnTester score      : 69,899.72
  Final balance       : 1,053,846 pips
  Trade frequency     : ~1.5 trades/month/symbol
  Ataraxia serenity   : Up to 104.4%
  Hurst exits         : Active (H→0.50 close)
  Test duration       : 1 min 29 sec

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
WHAT'S NEW IN v3.3.0
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

• ATR-Adaptive Exits — stop loss and take profit adjust to volatility
• Sharpe 2.0 Optimization Mode — maximizes risk-adjusted returns
• InpMaxLotSize Cap — safe scaling from $10K to $1M accounts
• Ataraxia Auto-Learning Mode — premium anti-overtrading system
• Smart Counter-Direction Re-Entry — optional, confidence-gated
• Multi-Symbol Trading — EURUSD + GBPUSD + XAUUSD simultaneously
• Multi-Timeframe Confirmation — H1 analysis + M15 entry timing
• Dynamic Hurst Thresholds — 0.40/0.60 strict, 0.42/0.58 standard
• Profit Locking — secure 15-35% of profit dynamically
• Max Drawdown Exit — stop trading if DD > 8-12%

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
ATARAXIA MODE — THE PREMIUM DIFFERENCE
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

Ataraxia (Greek: "tranquility of soul") is the signature premium
feature of TesseractHunt. It transforms losing streaks into learning
opportunities and winning streaks into humble discipline.

How it works:
  • After 3 consecutive losses → Meditation pause (30 min)
  • After 5 consecutive wins → Humility pause (don't get greedy)
  • Lot multiplier auto-adjusts: 1.0 → 0.25 during recovery
  • Serenity score tracked in real-time (0% → 100%+)
  • Philosophical trading quotes logged for mental grounding
  • NEVER stops trading permanently — always recovers

This is not just an EA. It's a trading psychology engine built into code.

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
KEY FEATURES
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

• Multifractal Hurst Exponent (R/S analysis, 50-bar window)
• Multi-Symbol: EURUSD + GBPUSD + XAUUSD (configurable)
• Multi-Timeframe: H1 analysis + M15 entry confirmation
• ATR-Adaptive SL/TP (volatility-aware exits)
• Sharpe 2.0 Mode (risk-adjusted optimization)
• Ataraxia Auto-Learning (anti-emotional, never stops)
• Trailing Stop (1500 start / 1000 distance, configurable)
• Profit Lock (15% default, locks gains dynamically)
• Max Daily Risk (8% stop-after-loss)
• Max Drawdown Exit (8-12% configurable)
• Lot Size Cap (safe for $10K to $1M accounts)
• High-Confidence Risk (10% at 95%+ signal confidence)
• Magic Number Isolation (20260722 base, unique per symbol)
• No DLL imports · No external servers · No external dependencies

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
INPUT PARAMETERS
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

=== ACCOUNT SETTINGS ===
InpInitialBalance      = 10000    Target account size
InpRiskPerTrade        = 2.5      Risk % per trade
InpMaxDailyRisk        = 8.0      Stop after daily loss %

=== MULTI-TIMEFRAME ===
InpTimeframeMain       = H1       Main analysis timeframe
InpTimeframeEntry      = M15      Entry timing timeframe

=== MULTI-SYMBOL ===
InpMultiSymbol         = true     Trade multiple symbols
InpSymbols             = EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD
InpMaxSymbolsActive    = 3        Max simultaneous symbols

=== MULTIFRACTAL HURST ===
InpHurstWindow         = 50       R/S window length
InpHurstLong            = 0.42     H<0.42 = LONG (mean reversion)
InpHurstShort           = 0.58     H>0.58 = SHORT (trend)
InpHurstNeutral         = 0.50     H~0.50 = random/exit

=== SL/TP BY SYMBOL (points) ===
InpSLPointsFX          = 2000     SL FX pairs (200 pips)
InpTPPointsFX          = 4000     TP FX pairs (400 pips, 1:2 RR)
InpSLPointsXAU         = 5000     SL Gold
InpTPPointsXAU         = 10000    TP Gold (1:2 RR)

=== EXECUTION ===
InpSlippage            = 30       Slippage in points
InpMagicBase           = 20260722 Magic number base
InpMaxSpread           = 50       Max spread (points)
InpMaxLotSize          = 10.0     Max lot cap ($10K account)

=== SHARPE 2.0 OPTIMIZATION ===
InpHighConfidenceRiskPct = 10.0   Risk % at 95%+ confidence
InpMaxRiskPerTradePct    = 3.0    Hard cap on risk per trade
InpSharpeMode            = true   Enable Sharpe optimization
InpMinHurstWindow        = 50     Min window for stable Hurst
InpHurstLongStrict       = 0.40   Strict long threshold
InpHurstShortStrict      = 0.60   Strict short threshold
InpProfitLockPct         = 15.0   Lock 15% profit dynamically
InpMaxPositionsPerSymbol = 1      1 position per symbol
InpMaxDDExitPct          = 8.0    Stop if DD > 8%

=== ATARAXIA MODE (Premium) ===
InpAtaraxiaMode         = true    Enable anti-emotional mode
InpMaxConsecLoss        = 3       Losses before meditation pause
InpMaxConsecWin         = 5       Wins before humility pause
InpMeditationMin        = 30      Meditation minutes

=== TRAILING ===
InpUseTrailing          = true    Enable trailing stop
InpTrailStart           = 1500    Profit points to start trailing
InpTrailDistance        = 1000    Trailing distance (points)

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
ACCOUNT SIZE PRESETS
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

┌──────────────┬──────────┬────────────┬──────────┬───────────┐
│ Account      │ MaxLot   │ Risk/Trade │ MaxRisk  │ HighConf  │
├──────────────┼──────────┼────────────┼──────────┼───────────┤
│ $10K (Starter) │  10.0  │   2.5%     │   3.0%   │  10.0%   │
│ $100K         │  50.0  │   2.0%     │   2.5%   │   8.0%   │
│ $1M (Elite)   │  50.0  │   1.5%     │   2.0%   │   7.0%   │
└──────────────┴──────────┴────────────┴──────────┴───────────┘

 Shirley  eso: Use InpMaxLotSize to cap exposure.
  Lower InpRiskPerTrade for larger accounts to protect capital.
  Ataraxia Mode is recommended for all account sizes.

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
SAFETY DESIGN
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

• Risk per trade capped at InpMaxRiskPerTradePct (3% default)
• Daily loss circuit-breaker at InpMaxDailyRisk (8%)
• Max drawdown exit at InpMaxDDExitPct (8%)
• Lot size capped at InpMaxLotSize (prevents oversized positions)
• Magic number per symbol (20260722 + hash) — no conflicts
• No DLL imports — pure MQL5, passes Market validation
• No external servers — fully self-contained
• Ataraxia prevents revenge trading after losses

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
SUPPORT & LICENSING
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

Vendor       : Meru Quant Systems
Support      : via MQL5 Market discussion tab
Rentals      : 1mo / 3mo / 6mo / 1yr available
Full license : Starter $777 / Pro $1,777 / Elite $2,222

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
DISCLAIMER
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

Trading leveraged products carries significant risk of loss.
Past performance — including the 4-year backtest shown — is not
indicative of future results. This EA does not guarantee profit.
Always test on demo accounts for at least 30 days before live use.
The vendor recommends starting with the $10K configuration and
scaling only after consistent profitability is demonstrated.
Recommended products
Master Blue Gold
Metab Alghnam
Experts
Master Blue Gold EA Overview Master Blue Gold EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe . The EA uses an advanced Stop-Reverse trading mechanism that continuously follows market movement with a dynamic opposite pending stop order. It is designed for traders who prefer a simple and disciplined trading system without martingale or grid strategies. Main Features • Designed for XAUUSD • Optimized for M1 timeframe • Fixed lot size • Dynamic Stop-Re
NeuralFlow
Edinei Reguel
Experts
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fyysJocFcRfnGWyh7iybGu02LnGa-PhT/view?usp=sharing NeuralFlow DualPos Expert Advisor Full Manual — Version 9.41 · Revision 2 Trading algorithm for WIN/WDO — B3 / Genial Investimentos DualPos · Real TP in the Order Book · MA Range · Immediate Hedge · AI Filters Visual Panel · Economic Calendar · Multi-Robot · Native MT5 Chart Style Edinei Reguel · NeuralFlow · 2026 · Restricted use What's New in This Revision This revision of the manual documents the latest updat
Qilin Imperial Grid Gold Mech
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
QILIN IMPERIAL-GRID GOLD MECH    H1 SuperTrend Smart Grid with Crash Protection    Qilin Imperial-Grid Gold Mech ($1,499) is an advanced trend-following Smart Grid Expert Advisor. Inspired by the "Qilin" (Kirin), the ancient mythical creature that brings immense wealth and divine protection, this EA is designed to safely accumulate profit while avoiding catastrophic market crashes. While traditional grid systems are extremely dangerous and often blow accounts when the market trends strongly aga
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Experts
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
Hundred Egg EA MT5
Tsoi Chi Kin
5 (2)
Experts
Hundred Egg EA   is a fully automated trading system, which is especially effective in trading extreme reverse situations.  Several pattern recognization techniques had been integrated to analyze the market.  Built-in special designed market filters to protect the capital.  It targets AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD for correlation arbitrage opportunity. Next Price: $600 LIVE Signals: Crazy Mode (USD300 start):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/987229 Crazy Mode (USD700 start):  https://www.mql5.com/en/
Nusantara MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Smart Breakout with Pending Order Precision "Nusantara" is an Expert Advisor (EA) based on a breakout box strategy that is enhanced with distanced pending order execution, and equipped with a risk management switching system. Designed for serious traders who want an automated, safe strategy that remains flexible in the face of changing market characteristics.
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Violet Panther Scalper MT5
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Violet Panther Scalper MT5 is specially designed to work as scalper and a trend trade system. Panther strategy is based on two moving average crosses and candlestick reader relative to theses averages. A trade in filter based on ATR values can be configured to make EA works only on true trends. So, if trigger condition is true, Panther strat to trade on each new condition achieved. An aditional trend filter can be configured based on TRIX indicator , making possible to confirm such trend behavio
SecUnit B22
Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
Experts
SecUnit B22 is a professional   ATR Trailing Stop strategy   designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on 4-hour timeframe. Built with prop firm challenges in mind, it combines dynamic trend following with 15 layers of advanced risk protection. Strategy Overview The EA uses an intelligent ATR-based trailing stop system that adapts to market volatility. It enters trades when price crosses the dynamic ATR stop line and exits when the trend reverses, ensuring you capture strong trends while m
FREE
MarketPeckerGOLDV3
Marouane Belhaouss
Experts
Product Description SAR MACD Pro EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines two powerful technical indicators: Parabolic SAR and MACD. Designed for traders of all levels, this EA identifies optimal entry points with integrated risk management. Trading Idea : The EA looks for convergences between Parabolic SAR directional changes and MACD line crossovers to generate reliable trading signals. Key Features Technical Features Double confirmation : SAR + MACD for enhanced acc
Trend Pulse Pro MT5
Van Tuan Hinh Nguyen
Experts
Trend Pulse Pro MT5 Fully Automated Trend Following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Trend Pulse Pro MT5 is a fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking strong market opportunities without the need for constant chart monitoring. The system focuses on capturing major market trends while managing risk automatically, helping traders achieve a more efficient and disciplined trading experience. Fully Automated Trading Trend Following Strategy Automatic Entry & Ex
Rebate Hunter MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90950 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93706 Rebate Hunter – Multi-Pair Hedging Grid EA (Dynamic Adaptive) Rebate Hunter is a multi-pair hedging grid Expert Advisor designed to generate consistent trading volume while targeting controlled basket profit. The EA opens Buy & Sell simultaneously (hedged entry), then manages positions using an dynamic-adaptive grid distance and an automated basket close system. This approach
ICT Sentinel
Allan Njuguna Kimani
Experts
ICT Sentinel — Institutional Smart Money Expert Advisor Fully automated multi-symbol EA based on ICT / Smart Money Concepts. Detects Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, liquidity sweeps, BOS and CHoCH, and trades only when several signals align. Advantages Trades a whole symbol basket from one chart Risk-based position sizing (% of balance, not fixed lots) Automatic break-even, partial close, ATR trailing stop, profit-lock ladder Daily loss limit, consecutive-loss lockout, equity protection Session a
Xauusd Trend Follower mt5
Yacine Bouziane
Experts
Title: Gold Trend Follower MT5 Overview: Gold Trend Follower is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) specifically developed for the Gold market ( XAUUSD ). The EA utilizes a price-action tracking algorithm designed to identify market momentum and execute trades based on the prevailing trend direction. Trading Strategy: The EA is built on a "Dynamic Reversal" logic. It enters a position based on the initial market trend and maintains a trailing distance. If the market moves against the open po
OB 200 edge x
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
OB200 Edge X A 200 EMA channel + Order Block expert advisor with a built-in signal-indicator mode, strong/weak block filtering, and a live on-chart dashboard. Overview OB200 Edge X reads market structure through a dual 200 EMA channel — one EMA plotted on the highs and one on the lows — and locates institutional order blocks inside that channel. It then trades or signals from those zones according to the channel's direction, with full control over risk, stops, and execution style. The same produ
StructureFlow Gold 1m Scalper
Diego Martin Frias
Experts
Structure Flow Expert MT5 Overview & Strategy Overview Structure Flow MT5 is an automated scalping system designed for high-volatility assets (such as Gold, US Indices, and volatile FX pairs). Its core strategy relies on multi-timeframe price structure analysis (dynamic Support and Resistance levels) combined with trend and momentum filters using Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Average Directional Index (ADX). The Expert Advisor adapts its operational behavior based on market conditio
PropLock Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Overview: PropGoldEA is a sophisticated, production-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for trading XAUUSD (Gold) across prop firm environments. This advanced algorithmic trading system combines four distinct, time-tested trading methodologies with institutional-grade risk management protocols. Designed for maximum reliability and compliance with prop firm trading rules, PropGoldEA represents the pinnacle of automated gold trading technology. Core Architecture: The EA is built on an
Xau Archangel Genesis
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAU ARCHANGEL GENESIS    The Divine Breakout Scalper for Gold    XAU Archangel Genesis is a precision-engineered Gold breakout trading system inspired by the purest form of price action — the raw structure of highs and lows. Most EAs fail because they rely on lagging indicators or dangerous martingale logic. Archangel Genesis solves this by using a Donchian Channel Breakout Engine with ATR Volatility Confirmation to identify only the most explosive, high-probability breakout moments. Combined w
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to successfully trade the S&P 500 Index. The index is one of the most widely used and prestigious indicators of the American stock market, comprising the 500 largest companies in the United States. Peculiarities: Automated trading solutions:   The advisor is based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis to automatically adapt the strategy to changing market conditions. Versatile approach:   The advisor combine
PowerMax Pro MT5
Sergey Belov
Experts
Automated multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads. The Expert Advisor always sets TakeProfit and due to this, even if there are interruptions to the Internet, the orders will be closed on time and at a favorable price.  The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any digits. Working timeframe is set directly in the settings of the EA. To protect the deposit and limit possible losses, the EA has two options: the ability to set StopLos
Wazaby
HEGUI Morad
Experts
Wazaby – Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Wazaby is a multi-symbol Expert Advisor designed to trade AUDCAD, AUDNZD and NZDCAD using a triangular market relationship between these three correlated currency pairs. The strategy is NOT based on grid , NOT based on martingale , and does not rely on recovery techniques. All trades are opened with controlled risk and predefined logic. Supported symbols AUDCAD AUDNZD NZDCAD Only these symbols are supported. If your broker uses symbol suffixes or prefixes
FxWorldGodfathermq5
Afjal Hussain Swapan
Experts
roduct Overview Smart Grid Hedging EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines   trend filtering ,   grid trading , and   hedging strategies   to create a robust automated trading solution. This Expert Advisor is designed for forex and commodity markets with special optimization for gold (XAUUSD) trading.   Core Features Dual Engine System Engine A : Specialized for buy (long) positions with independent magic number Engine B : Specialized for sell (short) positions with independ
Boom and Crash Plus
Godbless C Nygu
1 (1)
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> This is new Robot which created by Moving Average... There is things to Consider before you buy or rent this Robot, I listed down here so that you can read before you purchase this Robot 1; Not perfect 100% because you can make the huge profit but sometimes you can make a little loss i can say Profit 70% and losses 30%. 2; Use setup which provided by developer not otherwise. 3;Use lower timeframe, 1,5 Minute recommended. 4;You can deposit $50  and above. 5;Backte
SMC Pro Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
Experts
SMC Pro Trader is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on the institutional trading methodology known as Smart Money Concepts, designed to identify and trade alongside the footprints left by banks and large institutional players in the forex and commodity markets. The strategy operates across multiple timeframes simultaneously, beginning with a top-down analysis on the Daily and H4 charts where it reads the position of price relative to the 200 Exponential Moving Average to establish the highe
MathScalperPro FORTS
Denis Chebatarev
Experts
MathScalperPro FORTS MathScalperPro FORTS  this is an automatic trend trading system based on unique mathematical calculations. The Advisor calculates the trading levels of price corrections and enters the transaction in the direction of the trend. Inputs on levels are possible in two ways. The first way is to enter the candlestick pattern 1-2-3, and the second way is to enter the change of direction of trade in the younger period. Terms for trade: Does not use hedging, martingale, grid or oth
QuantumAlgo Gold XAUUSD
Husain Haider Zaidi
4 (4)
Experts
QuantumAlgo Gold Scalper EA — AI-Driven XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 A precision-engineered Gold scalping robot for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe. Built around an adaptive multi-layer signal engine, hard stop-loss protection, and disciplined risk management — no grid, no martingale, no averaging . MT5 Version (this listing) · Prop Firm Set: Available on request after purchase Set Files & User Guide: Contact me via private message after purchase Why Traders Choose QuantumAlgo Gold Scalper
Ratio X Grid Martingale EA
Mauricio Vellasquez
Experts
Ratio X Martingale Grid — The Gold Grid Built to Survive Here is the problem: Standard grid EAs are account killers. They open orders blindly against the trend. And on Gold (XAUUSD), a single breakout means a margin call. We built this EA to fix that. The Ratio X Martingale Grid is a bidirectional grid system designed specifically to survive the high volatility of Gold. Instead of fighting the market, it uses smart range protection and precise entry filters to capture profits safely. How It Work
MMM RSI for Scalping and Trend
Andre Tavares
5 (1)
Experts
MMM RSI EA is based on two strategies: First, it opens Sell orders if the RSI indicator reaches the top value and opens Buy orders if it reaches the lowest value. The second strategy calculates the speed of price movements, defines the direction of trends and closes the pending orders when they reach the value indicated in the first parameter. If you desire to use it in scalping mode, you should set the twelfth parameter to TRUE and it will close any pending order that becomes profitable. It is
AurumX Gold Scalper Pro
Miftada Handoyo Yanuar
Experts
AurumX Scalper Pro – Smart XAUUSD Trading EA AurumX Scalper Pro is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a scalping approach based on trend and market momentum . This EA helps traders capture fast entry opportunities in the market with a structured trading system, making trading more disciplined, measurable, and emotion-free . ️ Key Features Smart Scalping Logic (Trend + Momentum Filter) Auto Entry & Exit System Built-in Risk Con
Buyers of this product also purchase
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Experts
AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Experts
***ATTACH to M1 or M5 for best results and quick entries and exits*** Minting –  is a streamlined, professional-grade Expert Advisor developed by Ramulo Software Ltd., designed specifically to capitalize on the volatility and profit potential of Gold (XAUUSD). It combines intelligent EMA-based market structure, ATR trend detection, tiered USD trailing, and strict drawdown control into a lightweight, easy-to-run trading system. Minting is the entry gateway into the Emerge ecosystem . It is inten
Super Tenet
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (1)
Experts
Super Tenet is a powerful and intelligently designed Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer stable automated execution on Gold markets. Built specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, this system combines fast reaction speed with advanced internal trade management and adaptive market behavior. The EA has been optimized to work smoothly across different brokers and trading environments. Whether you use ECN, Standard, Raw Spread, or low-latency execution accounts, Super Tenet is design
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Experts
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Experts
Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Experts
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Experts
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Experts
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Advanced Automated Gold Trading System Gold Catalyst EA MT5 is a fully automated trading solution exclusively optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) . By combining trend-following methods , price action confirmations , and dynamic risk management , this EA has demonstrated stable, reliable performance over more than 2.5 years of continuous forward testing under real market conditions — and it is still running on a VPS to this day. Behind the algorithm is a scientist with 15 years of market experience : ob
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Experts
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA is an advanced, high-frequency trading system designed specifically for extreme volatility and fast market execution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on delayed OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) candlestick data, this system operates entirely on pure, raw tick data . By monitoring micro-movements in the bid and ask prices, it identifies and capitalizes on explosive momentum bursts before they register on standard charts. While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , this E
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
Experts
SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Experts
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Experts
Sorry for the excellent 340% p.a. performance! Yes, you read that right: these 340% p.a. backtest results are almost indecently good. But please don’t get me wrong – this is not a marketing trick, but the result of clean programming and honest backtests. Of course, such dream returns are not realistically sustainable forever, since after a few years, any EA in backtesting eventually hits the lot size limits. Still: Stealth 150 DE40 shows what’s possible when you simply let the algorithm d
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Experts
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
Experts
Launch offer. The price rises step by step as the number of sales grows. Every purchase includes all future updates through MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive grid trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5, developed by practicing traders for all experience levels. Overview Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) and other CFD instruments. Unlike standard grid robots with fixed parameters, it automatically adjusts the number of levels, the lot size, and
XAU Sovereign Quantum AI
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAU SOVEREIGN QUANTUM AI  God-Tier MTF S/R + Grid Recovery Engine XAU Sovereign Quantum AI  is an entirely new breed of trading engine, born from the fusion of two proven institutional strategies: Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Analysis- and Institutional Volume Spike Detection. While the vast majority of Expert Advisors use lagging price indicators to chase entries, Sovereign waits patiently at the exact price zones where the biggest money moves happen, and only strikes when confirmed
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Experts
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review