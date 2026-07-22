TeeseractHunt
- Эксперты
-
- Версия: 3.71
- Активации: 5
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TESSERACT HUNT AUTONOMOUS v3.3.0
Multifractal Expert Advisor with Ataraxia Auto-Learning
Built by Meru Quant Systems · July 2026
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TesseractHunt is an autonomous multifractal trading system that
combines Rescaled Range (R/S) Hurst exponent analysis with adaptive
risk management and an anti-emotional filter called Ataraxia Mode.
The EA detects mean-reversion (H<0.42) and trending (H>0.58) regimes
across multiple timeframes and symbols, executing only high-confidence
signals (≥95%) with ATR-adaptive stop losses and dynamic profit locking.
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BACKTEST RESULTS — 4 YEARS (2020.01.01 → 2024.12.31)
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Configuration:
Symbols : EURUSD + GBPUSD + XAUUSD
Timeframe : H1 (main) + M15 (entry)
Deposit : $10,000
Leverage : 1:100
Model : OHLC on M1
Tick count : 2,436,022
Results:
Total trades : 71
Win rate : 59.2%
OnTester score : 69,899.72
Final balance : 1,053,846 pips
Trade frequency : ~1.5 trades/month/symbol
Ataraxia serenity : Up to 104.4%
Hurst exits : Active (H→0.50 close)
Test duration : 1 min 29 sec
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WHAT'S NEW IN v3.3.0
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• ATR-Adaptive Exits — stop loss and take profit adjust to volatility
• Sharpe 2.0 Optimization Mode — maximizes risk-adjusted returns
• InpMaxLotSize Cap — safe scaling from $10K to $1M accounts
• Ataraxia Auto-Learning Mode — premium anti-overtrading system
• Smart Counter-Direction Re-Entry — optional, confidence-gated
• Multi-Symbol Trading — EURUSD + GBPUSD + XAUUSD simultaneously
• Multi-Timeframe Confirmation — H1 analysis + M15 entry timing
• Dynamic Hurst Thresholds — 0.40/0.60 strict, 0.42/0.58 standard
• Profit Locking — secure 15-35% of profit dynamically
• Max Drawdown Exit — stop trading if DD > 8-12%
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ATARAXIA MODE — THE PREMIUM DIFFERENCE
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Ataraxia (Greek: "tranquility of soul") is the signature premium
feature of TesseractHunt. It transforms losing streaks into learning
opportunities and winning streaks into humble discipline.
How it works:
• After 3 consecutive losses → Meditation pause (30 min)
• After 5 consecutive wins → Humility pause (don't get greedy)
• Lot multiplier auto-adjusts: 1.0 → 0.25 during recovery
• Serenity score tracked in real-time (0% → 100%+)
• Philosophical trading quotes logged for mental grounding
• NEVER stops trading permanently — always recovers
This is not just an EA. It's a trading psychology engine built into code.
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KEY FEATURES
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• Multifractal Hurst Exponent (R/S analysis, 50-bar window)
• Multi-Symbol: EURUSD + GBPUSD + XAUUSD (configurable)
• Multi-Timeframe: H1 analysis + M15 entry confirmation
• ATR-Adaptive SL/TP (volatility-aware exits)
• Sharpe 2.0 Mode (risk-adjusted optimization)
• Ataraxia Auto-Learning (anti-emotional, never stops)
• Trailing Stop (1500 start / 1000 distance, configurable)
• Profit Lock (15% default, locks gains dynamically)
• Max Daily Risk (8% stop-after-loss)
• Max Drawdown Exit (8-12% configurable)
• Lot Size Cap (safe for $10K to $1M accounts)
• High-Confidence Risk (10% at 95%+ signal confidence)
• Magic Number Isolation (20260722 base, unique per symbol)
• No DLL imports · No external servers · No external dependencies
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INPUT PARAMETERS
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=== ACCOUNT SETTINGS ===
InpInitialBalance = 10000 Target account size
InpRiskPerTrade = 2.5 Risk % per trade
InpMaxDailyRisk = 8.0 Stop after daily loss %
=== MULTI-TIMEFRAME ===
InpTimeframeMain = H1 Main analysis timeframe
InpTimeframeEntry = M15 Entry timing timeframe
=== MULTI-SYMBOL ===
InpMultiSymbol = true Trade multiple symbols
InpSymbols = EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD
InpMaxSymbolsActive = 3 Max simultaneous symbols
=== MULTIFRACTAL HURST ===
InpHurstWindow = 50 R/S window length
InpHurstLong = 0.42 H<0.42 = LONG (mean reversion)
InpHurstShort = 0.58 H>0.58 = SHORT (trend)
InpHurstNeutral = 0.50 H~0.50 = random/exit
=== SL/TP BY SYMBOL (points) ===
InpSLPointsFX = 2000 SL FX pairs (200 pips)
InpTPPointsFX = 4000 TP FX pairs (400 pips, 1:2 RR)
InpSLPointsXAU = 5000 SL Gold
InpTPPointsXAU = 10000 TP Gold (1:2 RR)
=== EXECUTION ===
InpSlippage = 30 Slippage in points
InpMagicBase = 20260722 Magic number base
InpMaxSpread = 50 Max spread (points)
InpMaxLotSize = 10.0 Max lot cap ($10K account)
=== SHARPE 2.0 OPTIMIZATION ===
InpHighConfidenceRiskPct = 10.0 Risk % at 95%+ confidence
InpMaxRiskPerTradePct = 3.0 Hard cap on risk per trade
InpSharpeMode = true Enable Sharpe optimization
InpMinHurstWindow = 50 Min window for stable Hurst
InpHurstLongStrict = 0.40 Strict long threshold
InpHurstShortStrict = 0.60 Strict short threshold
InpProfitLockPct = 15.0 Lock 15% profit dynamically
InpMaxPositionsPerSymbol = 1 1 position per symbol
InpMaxDDExitPct = 8.0 Stop if DD > 8%
=== ATARAXIA MODE (Premium) ===
InpAtaraxiaMode = true Enable anti-emotional mode
InpMaxConsecLoss = 3 Losses before meditation pause
InpMaxConsecWin = 5 Wins before humility pause
InpMeditationMin = 30 Meditation minutes
=== TRAILING ===
InpUseTrailing = true Enable trailing stop
InpTrailStart = 1500 Profit points to start trailing
InpTrailDistance = 1000 Trailing distance (points)
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ACCOUNT SIZE PRESETS
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┌──────────────┬──────────┬────────────┬──────────┬───────────┐
│ Account │ MaxLot │ Risk/Trade │ MaxRisk │ HighConf │
├──────────────┼──────────┼────────────┼──────────┼───────────┤
│ $10K (Starter) │ 10.0 │ 2.5% │ 3.0% │ 10.0% │
│ $100K │ 50.0 │ 2.0% │ 2.5% │ 8.0% │
│ $1M (Elite) │ 50.0 │ 1.5% │ 2.0% │ 7.0% │
└──────────────┴──────────┴────────────┴──────────┴───────────┘
Shirley eso: Use InpMaxLotSize to cap exposure.
Lower InpRiskPerTrade for larger accounts to protect capital.
Ataraxia Mode is recommended for all account sizes.
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SAFETY DESIGN
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• Risk per trade capped at InpMaxRiskPerTradePct (3% default)
• Daily loss circuit-breaker at InpMaxDailyRisk (8%)
• Max drawdown exit at InpMaxDDExitPct (8%)
• Lot size capped at InpMaxLotSize (prevents oversized positions)
• Magic number per symbol (20260722 + hash) — no conflicts
• No DLL imports — pure MQL5, passes Market validation
• No external servers — fully self-contained
• Ataraxia prevents revenge trading after losses
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SUPPORT & LICENSING
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Vendor : Meru Quant Systems
Support : via MQL5 Market discussion tab
Rentals : 1mo / 3mo / 6mo / 1yr available
Full license : Starter $777 / Pro $1,777 / Elite $2,222
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DISCLAIMER
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Trading leveraged products carries significant risk of loss.
Past performance — including the 4-year backtest shown — is not
indicative of future results. This EA does not guarantee profit.
Always test on demo accounts for at least 30 days before live use.
The vendor recommends starting with the $10K configuration and
scaling only after consistent profitability is demonstrated.