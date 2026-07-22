TeeseractHunt

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TESSERACT HUNT AUTONOMOUS v3.3.0
Multifractal Expert Advisor with Ataraxia Auto-Learning
Built by Meru Quant Systems · July 2026
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TesseractHunt is an autonomous multifractal trading system that
combines Rescaled Range (R/S) Hurst exponent analysis with adaptive
risk management and an anti-emotional filter called Ataraxia Mode.

The EA detects mean-reversion (H<0.42) and trending (H>0.58) regimes
across multiple timeframes and symbols, executing only high-confidence
signals (≥95%) with ATR-adaptive stop losses and dynamic profit locking.

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BACKTEST RESULTS — 4 YEARS (2020.01.01 → 2024.12.31)
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Configuration:
  Symbols         : EURUSD + GBPUSD + XAUUSD
  Timeframe       : H1 (main) + M15 (entry)
  Deposit         : $10,000
  Leverage        : 1:100
  Model           : OHLC on M1
  Tick count      : 2,436,022

Results:
  Total trades        : 71
  Win rate            : 59.2%
  OnTester score      : 69,899.72
  Final balance       : 1,053,846 pips
  Trade frequency     : ~1.5 trades/month/symbol
  Ataraxia serenity   : Up to 104.4%
  Hurst exits         : Active (H→0.50 close)
  Test duration       : 1 min 29 sec

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WHAT'S NEW IN v3.3.0
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• ATR-Adaptive Exits — stop loss and take profit adjust to volatility
• Sharpe 2.0 Optimization Mode — maximizes risk-adjusted returns
• InpMaxLotSize Cap — safe scaling from $10K to $1M accounts
• Ataraxia Auto-Learning Mode — premium anti-overtrading system
• Smart Counter-Direction Re-Entry — optional, confidence-gated
• Multi-Symbol Trading — EURUSD + GBPUSD + XAUUSD simultaneously
• Multi-Timeframe Confirmation — H1 analysis + M15 entry timing
• Dynamic Hurst Thresholds — 0.40/0.60 strict, 0.42/0.58 standard
• Profit Locking — secure 15-35% of profit dynamically
• Max Drawdown Exit — stop trading if DD > 8-12%

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ATARAXIA MODE — THE PREMIUM DIFFERENCE
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Ataraxia (Greek: "tranquility of soul") is the signature premium
feature of TesseractHunt. It transforms losing streaks into learning
opportunities and winning streaks into humble discipline.

How it works:
  • After 3 consecutive losses → Meditation pause (30 min)
  • After 5 consecutive wins → Humility pause (don't get greedy)
  • Lot multiplier auto-adjusts: 1.0 → 0.25 during recovery
  • Serenity score tracked in real-time (0% → 100%+)
  • Philosophical trading quotes logged for mental grounding
  • NEVER stops trading permanently — always recovers

This is not just an EA. It's a trading psychology engine built into code.

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KEY FEATURES
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• Multifractal Hurst Exponent (R/S analysis, 50-bar window)
• Multi-Symbol: EURUSD + GBPUSD + XAUUSD (configurable)
• Multi-Timeframe: H1 analysis + M15 entry confirmation
• ATR-Adaptive SL/TP (volatility-aware exits)
• Sharpe 2.0 Mode (risk-adjusted optimization)
• Ataraxia Auto-Learning (anti-emotional, never stops)
• Trailing Stop (1500 start / 1000 distance, configurable)
• Profit Lock (15% default, locks gains dynamically)
• Max Daily Risk (8% stop-after-loss)
• Max Drawdown Exit (8-12% configurable)
• Lot Size Cap (safe for $10K to $1M accounts)
• High-Confidence Risk (10% at 95%+ signal confidence)
• Magic Number Isolation (20260722 base, unique per symbol)
• No DLL imports · No external servers · No external dependencies

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INPUT PARAMETERS
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=== ACCOUNT SETTINGS ===
InpInitialBalance      = 10000    Target account size
InpRiskPerTrade        = 2.5      Risk % per trade
InpMaxDailyRisk        = 8.0      Stop after daily loss %

=== MULTI-TIMEFRAME ===
InpTimeframeMain       = H1       Main analysis timeframe
InpTimeframeEntry      = M15      Entry timing timeframe

=== MULTI-SYMBOL ===
InpMultiSymbol         = true     Trade multiple symbols
InpSymbols             = EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD
InpMaxSymbolsActive    = 3        Max simultaneous symbols

=== MULTIFRACTAL HURST ===
InpHurstWindow         = 50       R/S window length
InpHurstLong            = 0.42     H<0.42 = LONG (mean reversion)
InpHurstShort           = 0.58     H>0.58 = SHORT (trend)
InpHurstNeutral         = 0.50     H~0.50 = random/exit

=== SL/TP BY SYMBOL (points) ===
InpSLPointsFX          = 2000     SL FX pairs (200 pips)
InpTPPointsFX          = 4000     TP FX pairs (400 pips, 1:2 RR)
InpSLPointsXAU         = 5000     SL Gold
InpTPPointsXAU         = 10000    TP Gold (1:2 RR)

=== EXECUTION ===
InpSlippage            = 30       Slippage in points
InpMagicBase           = 20260722 Magic number base
InpMaxSpread           = 50       Max spread (points)
InpMaxLotSize          = 10.0     Max lot cap ($10K account)

=== SHARPE 2.0 OPTIMIZATION ===
InpHighConfidenceRiskPct = 10.0   Risk % at 95%+ confidence
InpMaxRiskPerTradePct    = 3.0    Hard cap on risk per trade
InpSharpeMode            = true   Enable Sharpe optimization
InpMinHurstWindow        = 50     Min window for stable Hurst
InpHurstLongStrict       = 0.40   Strict long threshold
InpHurstShortStrict      = 0.60   Strict short threshold
InpProfitLockPct         = 15.0   Lock 15% profit dynamically
InpMaxPositionsPerSymbol = 1      1 position per symbol
InpMaxDDExitPct          = 8.0    Stop if DD > 8%

=== ATARAXIA MODE (Premium) ===
InpAtaraxiaMode         = true    Enable anti-emotional mode
InpMaxConsecLoss        = 3       Losses before meditation pause
InpMaxConsecWin         = 5       Wins before humility pause
InpMeditationMin        = 30      Meditation minutes

=== TRAILING ===
InpUseTrailing          = true    Enable trailing stop
InpTrailStart           = 1500    Profit points to start trailing
InpTrailDistance        = 1000    Trailing distance (points)

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ACCOUNT SIZE PRESETS
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┌──────────────┬──────────┬────────────┬──────────┬───────────┐
│ Account      │ MaxLot   │ Risk/Trade │ MaxRisk  │ HighConf  │
├──────────────┼──────────┼────────────┼──────────┼───────────┤
│ $10K (Starter) │  10.0  │   2.5%     │   3.0%   │  10.0%   │
│ $100K         │  50.0  │   2.0%     │   2.5%   │   8.0%   │
│ $1M (Elite)   │  50.0  │   1.5%     │   2.0%   │   7.0%   │
└──────────────┴──────────┴────────────┴──────────┴───────────┘

 Shirley  eso: Use InpMaxLotSize to cap exposure.
  Lower InpRiskPerTrade for larger accounts to protect capital.
  Ataraxia Mode is recommended for all account sizes.

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SAFETY DESIGN
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• Risk per trade capped at InpMaxRiskPerTradePct (3% default)
• Daily loss circuit-breaker at InpMaxDailyRisk (8%)
• Max drawdown exit at InpMaxDDExitPct (8%)
• Lot size capped at InpMaxLotSize (prevents oversized positions)
• Magic number per symbol (20260722 + hash) — no conflicts
• No DLL imports — pure MQL5, passes Market validation
• No external servers — fully self-contained
• Ataraxia prevents revenge trading after losses

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SUPPORT & LICENSING
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Vendor       : Meru Quant Systems
Support      : via MQL5 Market discussion tab
Rentals      : 1mo / 3mo / 6mo / 1yr available
Full license : Starter $777 / Pro $1,777 / Elite $2,222

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DISCLAIMER
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Trading leveraged products carries significant risk of loss.
Past performance — including the 4-year backtest shown — is not
indicative of future results. This EA does not guarantee profit.
Always test on demo accounts for at least 30 days before live use.
The vendor recommends starting with the $10K configuration and
scaling only after consistent profitability is demonstrated.
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Ratio X Martingale Grid — The Gold Grid Built to Survive Here is the problem: Standard grid EAs are account killers. They open orders blindly against the trend. And on Gold (XAUUSD), a single breakout means a margin call. We built this EA to fix that. The Ratio X Martingale Grid is a bidirectional grid system designed specifically to survive the high volatility of Gold. Instead of fighting the market, it uses smart range protection and precise entry filters to capture profits safely. How It Work
MMM RSI for Scalping and Trend
Andre Tavares
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник MMM RSI основан на двух стратегиях: Согласно первой, ордера на продажу открываются, если индикатор RSI достигает максимального значения, а на покупку - когда RSI достигает минимального значения. Вторая стратегия рассчитывает скорость движения цены и определяет направление тренда, а также закрывает отложенные ордера при достижении значения, указанного в первом параметре. Для использования советника в режиме скальпинга необходимо установить двенадцатый параметр в значение TRUE, и тогда бу
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Эксперты
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Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Эксперты
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Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Эксперты
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Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Эксперты
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Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
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Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Эксперты
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Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Эксперты
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Эксперты
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Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Эксперты
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Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Эксперты
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Эксперты
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Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Эксперты
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Эксперты
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Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Эксперты
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Israel Odartei Lamptey
Эксперты
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Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Эксперты
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
Эксперты
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PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Эксперты
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Эксперты
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Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Эксперты
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Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Эксперты
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
Эксперты
Стартова пропозиція. Ціна поступово зростає зі збільшенням кількості продажів. Кожна покупка містить усі майбутні оновлення через MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn — це адаптивна сіткова торгова система для золота (XAUUSD) на MetaTrader 5, створена практикуючими трейдерами для будь-якого рівня досвіду. Огляд Mercaria Unicorn — це адаптивна торгова система для золота (XAUUSD) та інших CFD-інструментів. На відміну від звичайних сіткових роботів із фіксованими параметрами, вона автоматично налаштовує к
XAU Sovereign Quantum AI
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAU SOVEREIGN QUANTUM AI  God-Tier MTF S/R + Grid Recovery Engine XAU Sovereign Quantum AI  is an entirely new breed of trading engine, born from the fusion of two proven institutional strategies: Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Analysis- and Institutional Volume Spike Detection. While the vast majority of Expert Advisors use lagging price indicators to chase entries, Sovereign waits patiently at the exact price zones where the biggest money moves happen, and only strikes when confirmed
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Эксперты
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Эксперты
Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 10-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре GBP/USD. Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Торговая стратегия. Система не использует опасные стратегии (типа усреднение или мартингейл), а чётко следует указаниям нейронной сети. В каждой
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