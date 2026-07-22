TeeseractHunt

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

TESSERACT HUNT AUTONOMOUS v3.3.0

Multifractal Expert Advisor with Ataraxia Auto-Learning

Built by Meru Quant Systems · July 2026

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





TesseractHunt is an autonomous multifractal trading system that

combines Rescaled Range (R/S) Hurst exponent analysis with adaptive

risk management and an anti-emotional filter called Ataraxia Mode.





The EA detects mean-reversion (H<0.42) and trending (H>0.58) regimes

across multiple timeframes and symbols, executing only high-confidence

signals (≥95%) with ATR-adaptive stop losses and dynamic profit locking.





═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

BACKTEST RESULTS — 4 YEARS (2020.01.01 → 2024.12.31)

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





Configuration:

Symbols : EURUSD + GBPUSD + XAUUSD

Timeframe : H1 (main) + M15 (entry)

Deposit : $10,000

Leverage : 1:100

Model : OHLC on M1

Tick count : 2,436,022





Results:

Total trades : 71

Win rate : 59.2%

OnTester score : 69,899.72

Final balance : 1,053,846 pips

Trade frequency : ~1.5 trades/month/symbol

Ataraxia serenity : Up to 104.4%

Hurst exits : Active (H→0.50 close)

Test duration : 1 min 29 sec





═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

WHAT'S NEW IN v3.3.0

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





• ATR-Adaptive Exits — stop loss and take profit adjust to volatility

• Sharpe 2.0 Optimization Mode — maximizes risk-adjusted returns

• InpMaxLotSize Cap — safe scaling from $10K to $1M accounts

• Ataraxia Auto-Learning Mode — premium anti-overtrading system

• Smart Counter-Direction Re-Entry — optional, confidence-gated

• Multi-Symbol Trading — EURUSD + GBPUSD + XAUUSD simultaneously

• Multi-Timeframe Confirmation — H1 analysis + M15 entry timing

• Dynamic Hurst Thresholds — 0.40/0.60 strict, 0.42/0.58 standard

• Profit Locking — secure 15-35% of profit dynamically

• Max Drawdown Exit — stop trading if DD > 8-12%





═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

ATARAXIA MODE — THE PREMIUM DIFFERENCE

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





Ataraxia (Greek: "tranquility of soul") is the signature premium

feature of TesseractHunt. It transforms losing streaks into learning

opportunities and winning streaks into humble discipline.





How it works:

• After 3 consecutive losses → Meditation pause (30 min)

• After 5 consecutive wins → Humility pause (don't get greedy)

• Lot multiplier auto-adjusts: 1.0 → 0.25 during recovery

• Serenity score tracked in real-time (0% → 100%+)

• Philosophical trading quotes logged for mental grounding

• NEVER stops trading permanently — always recovers





This is not just an EA. It's a trading psychology engine built into code.





═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

KEY FEATURES

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





• Multifractal Hurst Exponent (R/S analysis, 50-bar window)

• Multi-Symbol: EURUSD + GBPUSD + XAUUSD (configurable)

• Multi-Timeframe: H1 analysis + M15 entry confirmation

• ATR-Adaptive SL/TP (volatility-aware exits)

• Sharpe 2.0 Mode (risk-adjusted optimization)

• Ataraxia Auto-Learning (anti-emotional, never stops)

• Trailing Stop (1500 start / 1000 distance, configurable)

• Profit Lock (15% default, locks gains dynamically)

• Max Daily Risk (8% stop-after-loss)

• Max Drawdown Exit (8-12% configurable)

• Lot Size Cap (safe for $10K to $1M accounts)

• High-Confidence Risk (10% at 95%+ signal confidence)

• Magic Number Isolation (20260722 base, unique per symbol)

• No DLL imports · No external servers · No external dependencies





═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

INPUT PARAMETERS

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





=== ACCOUNT SETTINGS ===

InpInitialBalance = 10000 Target account size

InpRiskPerTrade = 2.5 Risk % per trade

InpMaxDailyRisk = 8.0 Stop after daily loss %





=== MULTI-TIMEFRAME ===

InpTimeframeMain = H1 Main analysis timeframe

InpTimeframeEntry = M15 Entry timing timeframe





=== MULTI-SYMBOL ===

InpMultiSymbol = true Trade multiple symbols

InpSymbols = EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD

InpMaxSymbolsActive = 3 Max simultaneous symbols





=== MULTIFRACTAL HURST ===

InpHurstWindow = 50 R/S window length

InpHurstLong = 0.42 H<0.42 = LONG (mean reversion)

InpHurstShort = 0.58 H>0.58 = SHORT (trend)

InpHurstNeutral = 0.50 H~0.50 = random/exit





=== SL/TP BY SYMBOL (points) ===

InpSLPointsFX = 2000 SL FX pairs (200 pips)

InpTPPointsFX = 4000 TP FX pairs (400 pips, 1:2 RR)

InpSLPointsXAU = 5000 SL Gold

InpTPPointsXAU = 10000 TP Gold (1:2 RR)





=== EXECUTION ===

InpSlippage = 30 Slippage in points

InpMagicBase = 20260722 Magic number base

InpMaxSpread = 50 Max spread (points)

InpMaxLotSize = 10.0 Max lot cap ($10K account)





=== SHARPE 2.0 OPTIMIZATION ===

InpHighConfidenceRiskPct = 10.0 Risk % at 95%+ confidence

InpMaxRiskPerTradePct = 3.0 Hard cap on risk per trade

InpSharpeMode = true Enable Sharpe optimization

InpMinHurstWindow = 50 Min window for stable Hurst

InpHurstLongStrict = 0.40 Strict long threshold

InpHurstShortStrict = 0.60 Strict short threshold

InpProfitLockPct = 15.0 Lock 15% profit dynamically

InpMaxPositionsPerSymbol = 1 1 position per symbol

InpMaxDDExitPct = 8.0 Stop if DD > 8%





=== ATARAXIA MODE (Premium) ===

InpAtaraxiaMode = true Enable anti-emotional mode

InpMaxConsecLoss = 3 Losses before meditation pause

InpMaxConsecWin = 5 Wins before humility pause

InpMeditationMin = 30 Meditation minutes





=== TRAILING ===

InpUseTrailing = true Enable trailing stop

InpTrailStart = 1500 Profit points to start trailing

InpTrailDistance = 1000 Trailing distance (points)





═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

ACCOUNT SIZE PRESETS

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





┌──────────────┬──────────┬────────────┬──────────┬───────────┐

│ Account │ MaxLot │ Risk/Trade │ MaxRisk │ HighConf │

├──────────────┼──────────┼────────────┼──────────┼───────────┤

│ $10K (Starter) │ 10.0 │ 2.5% │ 3.0% │ 10.0% │

│ $100K │ 50.0 │ 2.0% │ 2.5% │ 8.0% │

│ $1M (Elite) │ 50.0 │ 1.5% │ 2.0% │ 7.0% │

└──────────────┴──────────┴────────────┴──────────┴───────────┘





Shirley eso: Use InpMaxLotSize to cap exposure.

Lower InpRiskPerTrade for larger accounts to protect capital.

Ataraxia Mode is recommended for all account sizes.





═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

SAFETY DESIGN

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





• Risk per trade capped at InpMaxRiskPerTradePct (3% default)

• Daily loss circuit-breaker at InpMaxDailyRisk (8%)

• Max drawdown exit at InpMaxDDExitPct (8%)

• Lot size capped at InpMaxLotSize (prevents oversized positions)

• Magic number per symbol (20260722 + hash) — no conflicts

• No DLL imports — pure MQL5, passes Market validation

• No external servers — fully self-contained

• Ataraxia prevents revenge trading after losses





═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

SUPPORT & LICENSING

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





Vendor : Meru Quant Systems

Support : via MQL5 Market discussion tab

Rentals : 1mo / 3mo / 6mo / 1yr available

Full license : Starter $777 / Pro $1,777 / Elite $2,222





═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

DISCLAIMER

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





Trading leveraged products carries significant risk of loss.

Past performance — including the 4-year backtest shown — is not

indicative of future results. This EA does not guarantee profit.

Always test on demo accounts for at least 30 days before live use.

The vendor recommends starting with the $10K configuration and

scaling only after consistent profitability is demonstrated.