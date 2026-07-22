TeeseractHunt

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TESSERACT HUNT AUTONOMOUS v3.3.0
Multifractal Expert Advisor with Ataraxia Auto-Learning
Built by Meru Quant Systems · July 2026
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TesseractHunt is an autonomous multifractal trading system that
combines Rescaled Range (R/S) Hurst exponent analysis with adaptive
risk management and an anti-emotional filter called Ataraxia Mode.

The EA detects mean-reversion (H<0.42) and trending (H>0.58) regimes
across multiple timeframes and symbols, executing only high-confidence
signals (≥95%) with ATR-adaptive stop losses and dynamic profit locking.

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BACKTEST RESULTS — 4 YEARS (2020.01.01 → 2024.12.31)
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Configuration:
  Symbols         : EURUSD + GBPUSD + XAUUSD
  Timeframe       : H1 (main) + M15 (entry)
  Deposit         : $10,000
  Leverage        : 1:100
  Model           : OHLC on M1
  Tick count      : 2,436,022

Results:
  Total trades        : 71
  Win rate            : 59.2%
  OnTester score      : 69,899.72
  Final balance       : 1,053,846 pips
  Trade frequency     : ~1.5 trades/month/symbol
  Ataraxia serenity   : Up to 104.4%
  Hurst exits         : Active (H→0.50 close)
  Test duration       : 1 min 29 sec

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WHAT'S NEW IN v3.3.0
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• ATR-Adaptive Exits — stop loss and take profit adjust to volatility
• Sharpe 2.0 Optimization Mode — maximizes risk-adjusted returns
• InpMaxLotSize Cap — safe scaling from $10K to $1M accounts
• Ataraxia Auto-Learning Mode — premium anti-overtrading system
• Smart Counter-Direction Re-Entry — optional, confidence-gated
• Multi-Symbol Trading — EURUSD + GBPUSD + XAUUSD simultaneously
• Multi-Timeframe Confirmation — H1 analysis + M15 entry timing
• Dynamic Hurst Thresholds — 0.40/0.60 strict, 0.42/0.58 standard
• Profit Locking — secure 15-35% of profit dynamically
• Max Drawdown Exit — stop trading if DD > 8-12%

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ATARAXIA MODE — THE PREMIUM DIFFERENCE
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Ataraxia (Greek: "tranquility of soul") is the signature premium
feature of TesseractHunt. It transforms losing streaks into learning
opportunities and winning streaks into humble discipline.

How it works:
  • After 3 consecutive losses → Meditation pause (30 min)
  • After 5 consecutive wins → Humility pause (don't get greedy)
  • Lot multiplier auto-adjusts: 1.0 → 0.25 during recovery
  • Serenity score tracked in real-time (0% → 100%+)
  • Philosophical trading quotes logged for mental grounding
  • NEVER stops trading permanently — always recovers

This is not just an EA. It's a trading psychology engine built into code.

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KEY FEATURES
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• Multifractal Hurst Exponent (R/S analysis, 50-bar window)
• Multi-Symbol: EURUSD + GBPUSD + XAUUSD (configurable)
• Multi-Timeframe: H1 analysis + M15 entry confirmation
• ATR-Adaptive SL/TP (volatility-aware exits)
• Sharpe 2.0 Mode (risk-adjusted optimization)
• Ataraxia Auto-Learning (anti-emotional, never stops)
• Trailing Stop (1500 start / 1000 distance, configurable)
• Profit Lock (15% default, locks gains dynamically)
• Max Daily Risk (8% stop-after-loss)
• Max Drawdown Exit (8-12% configurable)
• Lot Size Cap (safe for $10K to $1M accounts)
• High-Confidence Risk (10% at 95%+ signal confidence)
• Magic Number Isolation (20260722 base, unique per symbol)
• No DLL imports · No external servers · No external dependencies

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INPUT PARAMETERS
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=== ACCOUNT SETTINGS ===
InpInitialBalance      = 10000    Target account size
InpRiskPerTrade        = 2.5      Risk % per trade
InpMaxDailyRisk        = 8.0      Stop after daily loss %

=== MULTI-TIMEFRAME ===
InpTimeframeMain       = H1       Main analysis timeframe
InpTimeframeEntry      = M15      Entry timing timeframe

=== MULTI-SYMBOL ===
InpMultiSymbol         = true     Trade multiple symbols
InpSymbols             = EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD
InpMaxSymbolsActive    = 3        Max simultaneous symbols

=== MULTIFRACTAL HURST ===
InpHurstWindow         = 50       R/S window length
InpHurstLong            = 0.42     H<0.42 = LONG (mean reversion)
InpHurstShort           = 0.58     H>0.58 = SHORT (trend)
InpHurstNeutral         = 0.50     H~0.50 = random/exit

=== SL/TP BY SYMBOL (points) ===
InpSLPointsFX          = 2000     SL FX pairs (200 pips)
InpTPPointsFX          = 4000     TP FX pairs (400 pips, 1:2 RR)
InpSLPointsXAU         = 5000     SL Gold
InpTPPointsXAU         = 10000    TP Gold (1:2 RR)

=== EXECUTION ===
InpSlippage            = 30       Slippage in points
InpMagicBase           = 20260722 Magic number base
InpMaxSpread           = 50       Max spread (points)
InpMaxLotSize          = 10.0     Max lot cap ($10K account)

=== SHARPE 2.0 OPTIMIZATION ===
InpHighConfidenceRiskPct = 10.0   Risk % at 95%+ confidence
InpMaxRiskPerTradePct    = 3.0    Hard cap on risk per trade
InpSharpeMode            = true   Enable Sharpe optimization
InpMinHurstWindow        = 50     Min window for stable Hurst
InpHurstLongStrict       = 0.40   Strict long threshold
InpHurstShortStrict      = 0.60   Strict short threshold
InpProfitLockPct         = 15.0   Lock 15% profit dynamically
InpMaxPositionsPerSymbol = 1      1 position per symbol
InpMaxDDExitPct          = 8.0    Stop if DD > 8%

=== ATARAXIA MODE (Premium) ===
InpAtaraxiaMode         = true    Enable anti-emotional mode
InpMaxConsecLoss        = 3       Losses before meditation pause
InpMaxConsecWin         = 5       Wins before humility pause
InpMeditationMin        = 30      Meditation minutes

=== TRAILING ===
InpUseTrailing          = true    Enable trailing stop
InpTrailStart           = 1500    Profit points to start trailing
InpTrailDistance        = 1000    Trailing distance (points)

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ACCOUNT SIZE PRESETS
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┌──────────────┬──────────┬────────────┬──────────┬───────────┐
│ Account      │ MaxLot   │ Risk/Trade │ MaxRisk  │ HighConf  │
├──────────────┼──────────┼────────────┼──────────┼───────────┤
│ $10K (Starter) │  10.0  │   2.5%     │   3.0%   │  10.0%   │
│ $100K         │  50.0  │   2.0%     │   2.5%   │   8.0%   │
│ $1M (Elite)   │  50.0  │   1.5%     │   2.0%   │   7.0%   │
└──────────────┴──────────┴────────────┴──────────┴───────────┘

 Shirley  eso: Use InpMaxLotSize to cap exposure.
  Lower InpRiskPerTrade for larger accounts to protect capital.
  Ataraxia Mode is recommended for all account sizes.

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SAFETY DESIGN
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• Risk per trade capped at InpMaxRiskPerTradePct (3% default)
• Daily loss circuit-breaker at InpMaxDailyRisk (8%)
• Max drawdown exit at InpMaxDDExitPct (8%)
• Lot size capped at InpMaxLotSize (prevents oversized positions)
• Magic number per symbol (20260722 + hash) — no conflicts
• No DLL imports — pure MQL5, passes Market validation
• No external servers — fully self-contained
• Ataraxia prevents revenge trading after losses

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SUPPORT & LICENSING
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Vendor       : Meru Quant Systems
Support      : via MQL5 Market discussion tab
Rentals      : 1mo / 3mo / 6mo / 1yr available
Full license : Starter $777 / Pro $1,777 / Elite $2,222

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DISCLAIMER
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Trading leveraged products carries significant risk of loss.
Past performance — including the 4-year backtest shown — is not
indicative of future results. This EA does not guarantee profit.
Always test on demo accounts for at least 30 days before live use.
The vendor recommends starting with the $10K configuration and
scaling only after consistent profitability is demonstrated.
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1 (1)
专家
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4 (4)
专家
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专家
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5 (1)
专家
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Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
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Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
专家
SAIKO Scalper – 高精度Tick动量交易机器人 SAIKO Scalper 是一款先进的算法交易机器人，专门用于通过 Tick 动量分析识别并利用真实的市场动量。与仅依赖传统技术指标的系统不同，该机器人实时监控连续的价格变动，并在检测到强劲的方向性价格冲动时自动开仓。这种方法可以捕捉快速的市场机会，同时减少由正常市场波动产生的错误信号。 该机器人内置多层智能盈利保护机制。当交易开始盈利时，系统会自动通过动态跟踪保护、严格的盈利保护规则以及智能利润锁定机制来保护收益。这些功能旨在确保盈利交易得到有效保护，并减少市场突然反转带来的影响。 SAIKO Scalper 还包含先进的风险控制系统，例如早期亏损保护、自适应止损设置以及严格的资金保护逻辑。算法持续监控市场行为，并能够快速响应市场条件的变化。 该机器人适合希望使用高速、纪律性强并具备智能风险管理功能的自动化剥头皮交易系统的交易者。
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
专家
PivotStorm - 自适应 XAUUSD 市场结构突破交易 EA MetaTrader 5 专业自动交易系统 PivotStorm 是一款面向黄金（XAUUSD）市场的专业 MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor。 该系统针对喜欢结构化突破交易的交易者设计，通过市场结构分析、智能挂单执行以及多层风险管理，实现纪律化的自动交易。 不同于简单的突破机器人，PivotStorm 不追逐每一次价格波动，而是等待经过确认的重要市场结构，并在风险可控的条件下执行交易。 为什么选择 PivotStorm？ 黄金市场具有明显趋势行情，同时也存在大量假突破。PivotStorm 遵循核心理念：等待有意义的市场结构，然后进行受控风险执行。 EA 不尝试预测所有市场走势。系统通过识别关键价格区域，构建突破交易场景，并按照预设风险规则管理交易执行。 查看MQL5 信号： 点击这儿 核心技术 1. 市场结构突破引擎 PivotStorm 分析确认后的市场结构，并识别重要交易水平。 系统分析： 确认后的摆动高低点 突破区域 价格运动有效性 市场动量状态 帮助系统过滤短期噪声，关注更有意义
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
专家
Scalp Master 专家顾问（EA）是一种完全自动化的交易系统，专为趋势市场中的剥头皮策略设计。它用于在高流动性市场中识别短期交易机会，同时重点关注交易质量和风险控制。该EA适合偏好系统化、规则化交易且不进行手动操作的交易者。 它在低点差和高流动性的品种上表现最佳，包括： XAUUSD（黄金） EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY BTCUSD USTEC（美国科技指数） 其他主要和次要货币对（低点差且执行稳定） 该策略专为趋势市场设计，旨在避免震荡或不可预测行情等低质量交易环境。 主要特点： 完全自动化交易系统，无需手动操作 移动平均线与RSI过滤器，提高胜率并避免低概率交易 集成新闻过滤器，在重大经济事件期间降低风险 高级移动止损系统，动态管理持仓 专注风险控制与回撤降低 Scalp Master 会在交易前和交易过程中持续评估市场条件，确保交易符合系统逻辑。趋势、动量和波动率过滤器的结合有助于提升交易质量。 该EA适用于提供稳定执行、低点差和高流动性的经纪商。适合初学者和希望使用结构化剥头皮策略的专业交易者。 最低入金：$100 推荐入金：$1000 输入设置： 请不要
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
专家
对于高达340%年化收益率，我们深感抱歉！ 没错，您没看错：这些年化340%的回测结果，几乎好得有些“不正经”。但请不要误会——这不是营销噱头，而是干净编程和真实回测的结果。当然，这样的梦幻收益不可能长期持续，因为任何EA在回测几年后都会遇到手数（lot size）的上限。不过，Stealth 150 DE40 展示了当算法“自由发挥”时可以达到什么高度。 所以，对不起收益太高——现在让我们来说说这个专家顾问（EA）本身： Stealth 150 DE40——专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）打造的突破型专家顾问 隐形。不可阻挡。绝对透明。 Stealth 150 DE40 有什么功能？ Stealth 150 DE40 是一款专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）指数设计的全自动交易机器人，主打盈利性的剥头皮+趋势跟踪（突破）策略。 5.5年历史回测 年化收益率 >150%（复合年增长率，见上面说明） 不使用马丁格尔，不使用网格，不加仓补仓 防止经纪商操纵： 系统内置有紧急止损（SL）和止盈（TP）保护技术风险。但实际的交易管
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
专家
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
专家
Mercaria Unicorn — 用于 MetaTrader 5 黄金（XAUUSD）的自适应网格交易系统。由具有实盘经验的交易者开发，适合各种经验水平。 概述 Mercaria Unicorn 是一款用于黄金（XAUUSD）及其他差价合约（CFD）品种的自适应交易系统。与参数固定的普通网格机器人不同，它会根据所选的波动性配置和您的存款，自动调整层数、手数和风险阈值。 所有关键决策都可在图表上的可视化控制面板中操作，因此您可以即时更改设置，而无需重新打开输入窗口。本系统适合偏好低维护设置的交易者、按新闻日历管理风险的有经验交易者，以及希望在自身入场策略之上使用仓位管理器的专业交易者。 发售价格随销量增加而逐步上调。每次购买均包含通过 MQL5 Market 提供的所有未来更新。 主要功能 自适应引擎。四种波动性配置（Normal、Spike M、Spike L、Black Swan）涵盖平静日、新闻日、剧烈意外行情和危机情形，可在面板上一键切换，无需重启。Autosizing 模块通过带有内置安全缓冲的数学模型，为您的余额计算安全的层数和手数。手数缩放使每个以美元
XAU Sovereign Quantum AI
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAU SOVEREIGN QUANTUM AI  God-Tier MTF S/R + Grid Recovery Engine XAU Sovereign Quantum AI  is an entirely new breed of trading engine, born from the fusion of two proven institutional strategies: Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Analysis- and Institutional Volume Spike Detection. While the vast majority of Expert Advisors use lagging price indicators to chase entries, Sovereign waits patiently at the exact price zones where the biggest money moves happen, and only strikes when confirmed
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
专家
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
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