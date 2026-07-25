DragPan

DragPan — TradingView-Style Chart Navigation

Take full control of your MetaTrader 5 chart with intuitive, mouse-driven navigation inspired by TradingView. DragPan replaces MetaTrader's default scroll-and-scale behavior with smooth, natural gestures — click and drag to pan, drag the axes to stretch, and scroll to zoom.

Key Features:

  • One-Click Toggle — A clean on/off button in the top-right corner lets you switch DragPan mode on or off instantly, without disabling the indicator.
  • Drag-to-Pan — Click and drag anywhere on the chart body to move both price and time simultaneously, just like panning an image.
  • Axis Stretching — Drag the time axis (bottom) to compress or expand the horizontal timescale, or drag the price axis (right) to stretch the vertical scale — independently of each other.
  • Mouse Wheel Zoom — Scroll to zoom in and out smoothly, centered on the current view.
  • Non-Intrusive — When toggled off, your chart behaves exactly like standard MetaTrader — no interference with your normal workflow.
  • Lightweight — Pure chart-navigation logic with no drawing overhead, indicator buffers, or performance impact on your terminal.

Why DragPan?
MetaTrader's native chart controls can feel rigid compared to modern charting platforms. DragPan brings the fluid, responsive feel traders expect from TradingView-style interfaces directly into MT5 — helping you navigate price history and adjust your view faster and more naturally.

Perfect for:

  • Traders who frequently review historical price action
  • Users who find MT5's default zoom/scroll controls clunky
  • Anyone who wants a more modern, TradingView-like charting experience in MetaTrader 5

How to Use:

  1. Attach DragPan to any chart.
  2. Click the "Pan on" button (top-right) to enable — click again to disable.
  3. Drag the chart body to pan, drag axes to stretch, or scroll to zoom.

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News: IDEA 2.0 is out with lot of features, like telegram bot notifications and Limits order! Check the changelog at bottom of page (*). Hi all, here you can find my Expert Advisor, called IDEA  (Intelligent Detection & managEr Algorithm) . In short, with this software you can: Have   a clear view of market status , with an indication of current trend. Simply add symbols you want to monitor to your market watch, and IDEA will notify you if some of them are in trend; Have an   automatic lots ca
Indexes MT5
Pavel Verveyko
Utilities
The stocks that make up the index are one of the drivers of the movement. Analyzing the financial performance of all elements of the index, we can assume further development of the situation. The program (script) displays corporate reports of shares that are part of the index selected in the settings.   "Indexes" cannot be tested in the tester (since there is no way to get information from the Internet). Information is downloaded from the site investing.com: Report Date Earnings per share (E
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