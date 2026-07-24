Auction Profile Pro

Auction Profile Pro – Advanced Market Profile for MT5

Overview

Auction Profile Pro is a professional Market Profile indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders analyze market structure through Auction Market Theory (AMT).

The indicator builds session profiles, identifies important value references, and provides a structured view of how price is auctioning throughout the trading session.

It is intended for discretionary traders who use Market Profile concepts as part of their market analysis.

Main Features

Market Profile

  • Point of Control (POC)
  • Value Area High (VAH)
  • Value Area Low (VAL)
  • Developing Value Area
  • Developing POC
  • Session Profile Visualization

Supported Profile Sessions

  • Daily
  • Weekly
  • Monthly

Auction Analysis

The indicator automatically evaluates the current auction and identifies market conditions such as:

  • Balance
  • Imbalance
  • Value Acceptance
  • Value Rejection
  • P-Shape Profile
  • b-Shape Profile
  • D-Shape Profile

These classifications help traders interpret the relationship between price and value.

Market Statistics

The integrated dashboard displays important auction references including:

  • Current POC
  • VAH
  • VAL
  • Session Range
  • Profile Statistics
  • Value Relationship
  • Auction Status

Historical Analysis

Auction Profile Pro stores previous sessions, allowing traders to compare today's auction with prior market activity.

Historical references can be used to study changes in value and market structure over time.

Visualization

The indicator is designed with a clean chart layout and configurable colors.

Users can customize:

  • Profile colors
  • Dashboard appearance
  • Session settings
  • Display options

Suitable For

This indicator may be useful for traders who study:

  • Auction Market Theory
  • Market Profile
  • Price Action
  • Support and Resistance
  • Intraday Trading
  • Swing Trading

Important Notes

  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5.
  • Designed as an analytical tool.
  • Does not execute trades automatically.
  • Works on any symbol and timeframe supported by your broker.

Disclaimer

This indicator is intended for market analysis and educational purposes. Trading financial markets involves risk. Past market behavior does not guarantee future results.


Рекомендуем также
Manzano Market Intelligence Matrix
Patricia Manzano Gomez
Индикаторы
If you would like a free 7-day trial with full access to all features, send me a private message on MQL5 and I will walk you through how to get the complete evaluation version. Manzano Market Intelligence Matrix Every trade is shaped by far more than the chart in front of you. Currency strength, asset correlations, market session, and overall portfolio exposure all influence any decision you make. Manzano Market Intelligence Matrix was built to deliver exactly that kind of context — all from a s
ApexForge Quote Paused Notification
Po-hsiung Huang
Утилиты
ApexForge Quote Paused Notification is a lightweight monitoring utility designed for MetaTrader 5 that detects when market quotes stop updating and immediately alerts you when abnormal quote interruptions occur. Whether caused by server issues, network disconnections, market closures, or temporary liquidity interruptions, the tool helps traders recognize quote freezes before they lead to missed opportunities or unexpected trading behavior. A notification is also generated once normal price upda
FREE
RSI Cortex Ai
Michael Prescott Burney
Индикаторы
RSI Cortex AI for MT5 RSI Cortex AI is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders analyze momentum using a multi-factor ranking model instead of relying only on a fixed RSI threshold approach. It combines momentum features, directional ranking, confidence scoring, and adaptive filtering into a clean TradingView-style workspace for chart-based analysis. What the indicator does RSI Cortex AI evaluates momentum using a broader feature set than a standard RSI line. It is designed to help trad
Phantom Correlation Shield
Napat Puangjunkum
Утилиты
Phantom Correlation Shield Institutional Over-Exposure & Correlation Guard for MetaTrader 5 Are you running multiple EAs or trading multiple currency pairs at the same time? Then you are almost certainly over-exposed- without knowing it. When you Buy EUR/USD and Buy GBP/USD at the same time, you are essentially doubling your risk on the same trade — because these two pairs move together with a correlation above 0.85. If one trade loses, the other will lose too. Your account takes double the d
Phantom ICT
Thanaphat Jantawee
Эксперты
PHANTOM ICT MTF EA is an automated trading system designed for XAUUSD (Gold), using a multi-timeframe analysis approach. The system focuses on identifying structured market conditions and executing trades based on selective entry logic. It is not designed for frequent trading, but instead waits for specific conditions before opening positions. Core Features Multi-timeframe analysis (D1 / H4 / M5) Selective trade entry based on structured conditions Designed for short-term execution on M5 timefr
Safety Control MT5 Prop Firm
Matteo Serpe
Утилиты
Safety Control: Your Ultimate Balance Management Solution for Prop Firm Challenges Overview Tired of manually monitoring your trading activities in prop trading challenges? Meet Safety Control, an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that will change the way you trade forever. This proprietary software aims to help you manage your balance effortlessly during prop firm challenges. Features Automated Drawdown Control : Safety Control continuously monitors your account's balance and equity in r
Volume Data In Number on Candles
Vikash Yadav
Индикаторы
Volume Data on Candles Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Maximize your trading insights with the Volume Data on Candles indicator for MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool provides real-time volume data directly on each candle, allowing you to identify significant shifts in market activity. When the volume of a candle exceeds the average of the last 50 candles, it will be clearly highlighted , ensuring you don't miss out on potential high-volume movements. Key Features: Real-Time Volume Data : Displays volu
FREE
Volume Profile Multi Mode
Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
Индикаторы
Многорежимный анализ объема: анализируйте объем по-своему, а не по алгоритму индикатора. Большинство индикаторов профиля объема ограничивают трейдеров заранее определенными диапазонами анализа. Но рынок не движется в рамках фиксированных шаблонов, так почему же ваш анализ должен двигаться в их рамках? Индикатор Volume Profile Multi-Mode предоставляет вам полную свободу выбора места, времени и способа анализа объема. Независимо от того, изучаете ли вы структуру рынка, составляете профилю торговые
ICT Fair Value Gap Indicator
David Muriithi
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
An ICT fair value gap is a trading concept that identifies market imbalances based on a three-candle sequence. The middle candle has a large body while the adjacent candles have upper and lower wicks that do not overlap with the middle candle. This formation suggests that there is an imbalance where buying and selling powers are not equal. Settings Minimum size of FVG (pips) -> FVGs less than the indicated pips will be not be drawn Show touched FVGs Normal FVG color -> color of FVG that hasn't
FREE
MaMI Pair Quality Engine v5
Mcblastus Gicharu Ndiba
Индикаторы
Stop wasting time scanning dozens of currency pairs. MaMI Pair Quality Engine v5 instantly shows which pairs deserve attention and which pairs should be avoided, helping traders focus only on the highest-quality currency pair opportunities. Full Product Description MaMI Pair Quality Engine v5 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders quickly identify which forex pairs deserve attention before moving to deeper analysis or execution. Instead of forcing you to scan many pairs manually,
MTF Trend Matrix Panel With Heatmap
Kenneth Weleh
Индикаторы
Trend Matrix Panel is a multi-timeframe technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that compresses an entire trading session's structural picture into a single panel. Rather than flipping between charts to read M1, M15, H1, and D1 separately, the panel shows the trend state of three configurable moving averages across twelve timeframes simultaneously, with a heatmap that draws your eye to the genuinely strong signals and away from noise. The core idea is simple: every cell in the matrix tells you how
VTB High Watermark Drawdown Lock MT5
Tomas Vitkovic
Утилиты
VTB High Watermark Drawdown Lock EA for MT5 Advanced Equity Protection & Drawdown Management System VTB High Watermark Drawdown Lock is a professional risk management Expert Advisor designed to protect trading accounts, funded accounts, and proprietary trading challenges from excessive drawdown. Unlike traditional drawdown protection systems that calculate risk from the initial account balance, this EA uses a dynamic High Watermark (HWM) model that continuously protects both your original capita
X Sensors Pro
Igor Nagorniuk
Индикаторы
X Sensors Pro — это профессиональный индикатор профиля объема, который визуализирует распределение торгового объема по ценовым уровням за выбранный период. Индикатор автоматически определяет локальные экстремумы (HH и LL), рассчитывает Point of Control (POC) — уровень с максимальным объемом, а также строит уровни поддержки и сопротивления на основе выявленного диапазона.   Основные возможности: ·                       Визуализация профиля объема в виде цветных гистограмм ·                      
Volume Bubble Pro
Alexander Henzel
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Volume Bubble Pro — это современный инструмент визуализации для MetaTrader 5, который отображает объем торгов непосредственно на ценовом графике. Вместо того чтобы полагаться на отдельные гистограммы в нижней части экрана, этот индикатор показывает интенсивность объема с помощью динамических кругов (бабблов) прямо у соответствующей свечи. Почему Volume Bubble Pro? Стандартные индикаторы объема показывают лишь абсолютные значения, часто без контекста. Volume Bubble Pro статистически сравнивает те
Volume Orderflow Profile MT5
Suvashish Halder
Индикаторы
Introducing   Volume Orderflow Profile , a versatile tool designed to help traders visualize and understand the dynamics of buying and selling pressure within a specified lookback period. Perfect for those looking to gain deeper insights into volume-based market behavior! MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122656/ The indicator gathers data on high and low prices, along with buy and sell volumes, over a user-defined period. It calculates the maximum and minimum prices during t
Global Forex Session Highlighter
Sid Ali Temkit
Индикаторы
Introducing the 'Global Forex Session Highlighter' , a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by providing a visual representation of the Three major Forex trading sessions: Tokyo, London, and New York. This indicator is designed to help traders understand the dynamics of the global Forex market by highlighting the trading sessions directly on your MT5 chart. It provides a clear view of when each session starts and ends, allowing you to strategize your trades around the most act
ATC AlgoZone MT5 Indic
Ameur Boudenne
Индикаторы
Algo Trading Indicaor MT5 The ATC ALGO indicator has been developed to work on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It has the same specifications and zones as the MetaTrader 4 version. There may be slight lag, which we believe is due to differences in MetaTrader 5 programming. We will work on improving it, God willing. MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 With this indicator , you’ll have
DS Volume Value Areas
Darkstone Capital LTD
Индикаторы
DS Volume Value Areas V1.0 Volume Profile Value Area Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview DS Volume Value Areas V1.0 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display key volume profile levels directly on the trading chart. The indicator calculates and displays important volume-based reference levels including Value Area High (VAH), Value Area Low (VAL), and Point of Control (POC). By presenting volume distribution levels in a clear visual format, traders can analyse areas where price has previousl
FREE
ICT Pro
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Ultimate AIO ICT Concept Indicator for MT5 Master Smart Money Concepts Automatically Are you tired of spending hours manually charting your screens every single day? The AIO ICT Concept indicator is your complete all-in-one solution for mastering Smart Money Concepts. Designed to eliminate the guesswork and emotional fatigue of manual technical analysis, this powerful algorithmic tool automatically maps out the most critical price action elements right on your chart. Discounted   Price   !!    
Gold Venamax MT5
Sergei Linskii
3.5 (2)
Индикаторы
Gold Venamax – это лучший биржевой технический индикатор. Алгоритм индикатора анализирует движение цены актива и отражает волатильность и потенциальные зоны для входа. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] Особенности индикатора: Это супер индикатор с Magic и двумя Блоками трендовых стрелочников для комфортной и профитной торговли. Красная Кнопка переключения по блокам выведена на график. Magic задается в настройках индикатора, так чтобы можно было установить индикатор на два график
Trade2Telegram
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
5 (9)
Утилиты
Trade2Telegram — плагин для автоматической отправки торговых уведомлений из MetaTrader в Telegram. Инструмент предназначен для трейдеров, управляющих капиталом, ведущих сигнальные каналы или обучающие сообщества. Плагин копирует все торговые операции из терминала и публикует их в выбранный чат, группу или канал Telegram. Сообщения отправляются автоматически при открытии и закрытии позиций, изменении уровней стоп-лосса и тейк-профита, срабатывании отложенных ордеров или частичном закрытии сделки.
FREE
Gold REAVER
Moritz Henry Romberg
Эксперты
Hello XAUUSD Fanatics, Introducing: GOLD REAVER EA.  (Performance of my $10k account with screenshots since February 23, 2025 available upon request - according to MQL-Market rules, I’m not allowed to include them here in the description - spoiler: they are very well) The GOLD REAVER EA  is a XAUUSD trading robot that operates completely WITHOUT GRID or MARTINGALE . Features: No GRID No MARTINGALE Simulated account balance (The EA only uses as much money as desired - without missing out on scal
Multi Currency Multi Time Market Scan Signals
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Multi Currency Multi Time Market Scan Signals Multi Currency Multi Time Market Scan Signals (MT5 Dashboard) A powerful multi‑symbol, multi‑timeframe scanner designed for MT5 traders who want fast, accurate, trend‑aligned trading signals — all from a single, intuitive dashboard. What This Dashboard Does This tool scans 28+ currency pairs across multiple timeframes and instantly displays Buy/Sell signals with Entry, TP1/TP2/TP3, and Stop Loss levels. It removes the need for manual chart surfi
Binance Spot Live an History Data
Bahadir Hayiroglu
3 (1)
Утилиты
You can see Binance Spot data instantly in Metatrader 5 and it allows you to use all the features that Metatrader has provided to you. You can access the data of all symbols listed on Binance Futures. Don't forget to set the timezone. Binance it's 00:00 UTC. You need to fix it according to your own country You need to install the free Binance Spot Symbol List plugin. https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/83507 After loading, it automatically downloads the data of the cryptos in the market obser
Sniper POC Tracker Advanced Volume Profile AI
Noppawat Tumjai
Индикаторы
Identify where the "Big Players" are positioned. The Sniper POC Tracker is a professional-grade Volume Profile indicator designed to reveal the Point of Control (POC)—the price level where the most volume has been traded. In SMC trading, the POC acts as a magnetic zone for liquidity and a critical level for institutional decision-making. Key Features: Dynamic POC Tracking: Real-time calculation of the most significant volume level based on a custom lookback period. Institutional Insight: Visuali
FREE
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
Индикаторы
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
FREE
Next Gen Assistant Pro
Abdelhamid Jabour
Утилиты
try the free limited version first: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188573?source=Site +Profile+Seller Unlock the full power of MT5 with NGA Pro Next Gen Assistant Pro — the most advanced trading assistant designed to give you full control over your trades… even from your phone! . -Risk calculation, dollars stop loss based: by using NGA you can set the exact amount you willing to lose each time, without having to deal with manual pips calculation,     just   drag the visual Stop lo
Time Wizard MT5
Agus Santoso
Утилиты
MQL5 Blogs : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761446 MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136790 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136791 Time Wizard is a professional trading assistant built for traders who need speed, timing, and execution control in one clean dashboard. This Expert Advisor is designed for event-based trading, scheduled execution, and fast semi-automatic order management. It allows you to prepare your orders in advance, define the exact
LW Volume Profile with Value Area and Alerts
Yeoh Joo Yam
Индикаторы
See where the market actually traded. LW Volume Profile Pro turns volume onto the price axis to reveal the levels that matter most. For the selected range it marks: POC (Point of Control) — the price with the most traded volume; a natural magnet and mean-reversion reference. Value Area (VAH / VAL) — the band holding a chosen percentage of volume (default 70%); the zone the market treats as fair value. A horizontal volume histogram — thick rows are strong support/resistance, thin rows are fast lo
Poc volume honeyflow
Ali Abdalrasool Ai-sayyd Sobai
Индикаторы
POC Highlighter - Volume Profile Indicator This indicator displays the Volume Profile and clearly marks the Point of Control (POC) with a prominent yellow horizontal line. The POC represents the price level with the highest traded volume within the visible chart range or selected period. Key Features: - Automatic calculation and display of Volume Profile histogram at the right side of the chart. - Highlights the POC level with a customizable yellow line (default: solid yellow). - Adjustable p
С этим продуктом покупают
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Индикаторы
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Индикатор выделяет зоны, в которых проявляется интерес, а затем показывает зону накопления ордеров. Он работает как биржевой стакан, но в крупном масштабе. Это индикатор для самых крупных денег. Его эффективность исключительна. Какой бы интерес ни возник на рынке — вы его увидите. (Это полностью переписанная и автоматизированная версия — ручной анализ больше не требуется.) Скорость транзакций — это концептуально новый индикатор, который показывает, где и когда накапливаются крупные ордера и как
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Инструмент маркет-мейкеров. Meravith будет: Анализировать все таймфреймы и отображать текущий действующий тренд. Выделять зоны ликвидности (объёмное равновесие), где бычий и медвежий объём равны. Показывать все уровни ликвидности с разных таймфреймов прямо на вашем графике. Генерировать и отображать текстовый анализ рынка для вашего ориентирования. Рассчитывать цели, уровни поддержки и стоп-лосс в соответствии с текущим трендом. Вычислять соотношение риск/прибыль для ваших сделок. Определять раз
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Индикаторы
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
MERAVITH SCANNER — это профессиональный индикатор финансовых рынков для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет несколько аналитических инструментов в единую интегрированную систему. Он выполняет все расчёты автоматически, используя собственную методологию средневзвешенной цены по объёму (VWAP), полностью исключая субъективную интерпретацию. Индикатор работает на всех классах активов (Forex, акции, индексы, товары, криптовалюты) и на всех таймфреймах от M1 до Monthly. Базовый принцип заключается в том,
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Route Lines Prices MT5  - индикатор разработанный для поиска потенциальных торговых сигналов. Простой интерфейс индикатора содержит в себе множество алгоритмов поведения цены, а также определение окончания сигналов и расчет пройденных траекторий. В алгоритмах содержатся расчеты волатильности и сглаживания цены в соответствии с используемыми тайм-фреймами. Индикатор имеет основной параметр для изменения значений " Calculating price values ". Значение по умолчанию 1 имеет сбалансированную автомат
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Индикаторы
Увидьте, что рынок делает на самом деле.   Наблюдайте за 3 фазами рынка вживую прямо перед собой (Сжатие, Расширение, Тренд) и открывайте более удачные входы на ранней   стадии фазы Тренда.      Хватит гадать. Начните читать рынок так, как это делают институции и умные деньги.   Apex Market Structure Pro для MT5 — это точный инструмент анализа умных денег, который убирает шум и показывает истинную   структуру под каждой свечой: ликвидность, смены структуры, зоны накопления и уклон тренда — всё
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Индикаторы
OrderFlow Absorption – Профессиональный индикатор дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MT5 Откройте для себя настоящую силу анализа потока ордеров с OrderFlow Absorption – лучшим индикатором дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MetaTrader 5. Этот инструмент создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть, что действительно происходит за каждым движением цены, выявляя скрытое давление покупателей/продавцов и события абсорбции, которые двигают рынок. Возможности Визуализация дельты:   Мгновенно определяйте давле
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких ст
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
Индикаторы
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire Индикатор для MetaTrader 5 · Smart Money Concepts · Движок предиктивного интеллекта ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — это профессиональная индикаторная система на основе Smart Money Concepts, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на платформе MetaTrader 5. Она объединяет полный набор SMC — Order Blocks, снятие ликвидност
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
VTrende Pro - МТФ индикатор для трендовой торговли с панелью индикации для МТ5 !!! - Подробное описание на русском языке под видео (на Youtube) - !!! Хотя сигналы индикатора VTrende Pro можно использовать, как сигналы полноценной торговой системы, рекомендуется применять их в связке с ТС Билла Вильямса. VTrende Pro - это расширенная версия индикатора VTrende . Отличие Pro версии от VTrende: - Временные зоны - Сигнал V - сигнал 1-2 волн Основная задача индикатора - определить точки изменения н
SMC Fibo Levels Pack
Jing Bo Wu
Индикаторы
This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Euro Escalper— Professionalnyi Institutsionalnyi Indikator Skalpinga Euro Escalper — eto vysokoproizvoditelnyi torgovyi indikator, razrabotannyi dlya treiderov, trebuyushchikh institutsionalnoi tochnosti v kazhdoi tochke vkhoda. Rabotaet s Sinteticheskimi Indeksami (Deriv), Forex i lyubym aktivom, dostupnym v MetaTrader 5. Sochetaet zony likvidnosti na osnove Fibonachchi, vstroennyi dvigatel SuperTrend i professionalnuyu panel monitoringa v realnom vremeni. Klyuchevye Preimushchestva Bez Perisov
CGE Trading Suite
Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Institutional-Grade Analytics for MT5 The full analytical edge of a professional trading desk, built into your MT5 chart. CGE Trading Suite is an indicator system of 20 integrated modules covering market structure, timing, momentum, volume and capital flow, combined into a single chart-based workspace. Why CGE Trading Suite? The suite empowers traders with structure, confidence, and consistent performance across all markets and time frames. Hover over any signal or tool on the chart to instant
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Индикаторы
BigPlayerRange — Лучший Индикатор для РТС и USD/RUB | MetaTrader 5 Откройте для себя BigPlayerRange — лучший индикатор для РТС, USD/RUB и других активов в терминале MetaTrader 5. Этот профессиональный инструмент выделяет ключевые зоны активности крупных игроков и предоставляет точный институциональный анализ движения цены. Как Работает Индикатор: BigPlayerRange отображает две горизонтальные области, построенные на основе анализа объема: Зелёная зона — область, где покупатели защищают цен
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium level - это уникальный индикатор с точностью правильных прогнозов  более 80%!  Данный индикатор тестировался более двух месяцев лучшими Специалистами в области Трейдинга!  Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете!  По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента!  1 отлично подходит для торговли бинарными опционами со временем экспирации на 1 свечу. 2 работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах Инструкция: Как только появляется красная стре
SMC Institutional Suite
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Индикаторы
SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 Professional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 What is New in Version 3.7 - Visual Stability Update This release focuses entirely on one goal: making every zone, label, and line on your chart rock-solid stable. There is no more flickering, no more zones disappearing on a new candle, and no more duplicate drawings. Order Block (OB) zones no longer flicker or disappear. Once drawn, they stay permanently on the chart. Equal Highs and Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)
Gold Xausd Hunter
Metin Erkamoglu
5 (1)
Индикаторы
MATADOR GOLD XAUUSD M5 Scalp Signals for MT5 MATADOR GOLD is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze short-term Gold movement on the M5 timeframe. The indicator does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides buy and sell signal guidance so the user can make their own trading decisions according to their risk plan, broker conditions, and trade management rules. Main purpose MATADOR GOLD is built to help traders avoid noisy signal flow and
Footprint and Order Flow for MT5
Dmitrii Dolbnev
Индикаторы
Footprint — индикатор для анализа order flow и объёма. Он помогает определять структуру рынка на уровне кластеров, находить ключевые зоны с повышенной активностью и работать с фильтрами прямо на графике, без постоянного открытия окна настроек. Возможности индикатора Footprint кластерный график Bid x Ask, Delta; панель управления на графике; слайдеры для настройки фильтров; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; боковой профиль рынка; кумул
ZIVA Signal Intelligence
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Индикаторы
ZIVA Signal Intelligence An Adaptive, Modular Market Intelligence System ZIVA Signal Intelligence is not positioned as a conventional trading indicator. It is a fully integrated, proprietary market intelligence system engineered to deliver structured, high-precision interpretation of price behavior within a controlled analytical environment. Developed through an independent architectural approach, ZIVA does not rely on, derive from, or replicate existing indicators. It represents a standalone
IQ Star Lines MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Индикаторы
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Индикаторы
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Другие продукты этого автора
CandleTimerPro
Jad Abou Ltaif
Индикаторы
Candle Timer MT5 (FREE) Never miss a candle close again. Candle Timer MT5 is a lightweight and accurate countdown indicator that displays the remaining time until the current candle closes. It is designed for traders who need precise timing for entries, exits, and candle-based trading strategies. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this indicator helps you stay synchronized with the market without distracting you from your analysis. Features Accurate real-time candle countdow
FREE
Smart Support And Resistance
Jad Abou Ltaif
Индикаторы
Support & Resistance MT5 Description Support & Resistance MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies and draws support and resistance levels on the chart. The indicator helps traders quickly locate important price levels that may act as areas of buying or selling interest, reducing the need to draw levels manually. It is suitable for traders who use support and resistance as part of their technical analysis. Features Automatic support level detection Automatic resistance level
Precision Entry Signals
Jad Abou Ltaif
Индикаторы
Precision Entry Signals is a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify potential market entry opportunities using a combination of trend analysis and price action. The indicator plots clear Buy and Sell arrows directly on the chart, along with a dynamic trend line that helps traders visualize the current market direction. Its clean design allows for quick decision-making without cluttering the chart. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, Precisio
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв