Overview

Auction Profile Pro – Advanced Market Profile for MT5

Auction Profile Pro is a professional Market Profile indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders analyze market structure through Auction Market Theory (AMT).

The indicator builds session profiles, identifies important value references, and provides a structured view of how price is auctioning throughout the trading session.

It is intended for discretionary traders who use Market Profile concepts as part of their market analysis.

Main Features

Market Profile

Point of Control (POC)

Value Area High (VAH)

Value Area Low (VAL)

Developing Value Area

Developing POC

Session Profile Visualization

Supported Profile Sessions

Daily

Weekly

Monthly

Auction Analysis

The indicator automatically evaluates the current auction and identifies market conditions such as:

Balance

Imbalance

Value Acceptance

Value Rejection

P-Shape Profile

b-Shape Profile

D-Shape Profile

These classifications help traders interpret the relationship between price and value.

Market Statistics

The integrated dashboard displays important auction references including:

Current POC

VAH

VAL

Session Range

Profile Statistics

Value Relationship

Auction Status

Historical Analysis

Auction Profile Pro stores previous sessions, allowing traders to compare today's auction with prior market activity.

Historical references can be used to study changes in value and market structure over time.

Visualization

The indicator is designed with a clean chart layout and configurable colors.

Users can customize:

Profile colors

Dashboard appearance

Session settings

Display options

Suitable For

This indicator may be useful for traders who study:

Auction Market Theory

Market Profile

Price Action

Support and Resistance

Intraday Trading

Swing Trading

Important Notes

Compatible with MetaTrader 5 .

. Designed as an analytical tool.

Does not execute trades automatically.

execute trades automatically. Works on any symbol and timeframe supported by your broker.

Disclaimer

This indicator is intended for market analysis and educational purposes. Trading financial markets involves risk. Past market behavior does not guarantee future results.