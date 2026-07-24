Auction Profile Pro
- 指标
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Jad Abou LtaifI am an MQL5 developer focused on creating high-quality MetaTrader 5 indicators, Expert Advisors (EAs), and trading tools.
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Overview
Auction Profile Pro is a professional Market Profile indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders analyze market structure through Auction Market Theory (AMT).
The indicator builds session profiles, identifies important value references, and provides a structured view of how price is auctioning throughout the trading session.
It is intended for discretionary traders who use Market Profile concepts as part of their market analysis.
Main Features
Market Profile
- Point of Control (POC)
- Value Area High (VAH)
- Value Area Low (VAL)
- Developing Value Area
- Developing POC
- Session Profile Visualization
Supported Profile Sessions
- Daily
- Weekly
- Monthly
Auction Analysis
The indicator automatically evaluates the current auction and identifies market conditions such as:
- Balance
- Imbalance
- Value Acceptance
- Value Rejection
- P-Shape Profile
- b-Shape Profile
- D-Shape Profile
These classifications help traders interpret the relationship between price and value.
Market Statistics
The integrated dashboard displays important auction references including:
- Current POC
- VAH
- VAL
- Session Range
- Profile Statistics
- Value Relationship
- Auction Status
Historical Analysis
Auction Profile Pro stores previous sessions, allowing traders to compare today's auction with prior market activity.
Historical references can be used to study changes in value and market structure over time.
Visualization
The indicator is designed with a clean chart layout and configurable colors.
Users can customize:
- Profile colors
- Dashboard appearance
- Session settings
- Display options
Suitable For
This indicator may be useful for traders who study:
- Auction Market Theory
- Market Profile
- Price Action
- Support and Resistance
- Intraday Trading
- Swing Trading
Important Notes
- Compatible with MetaTrader 5.
- Designed as an analytical tool.
- Does not execute trades automatically.
- Works on any symbol and timeframe supported by your broker.
Disclaimer
This indicator is intended for market analysis and educational purposes. Trading financial markets involves risk. Past market behavior does not guarantee future results.