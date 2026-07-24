Overview

Gold Sweep Detector (GSD) is a signal indicator for XAUUSD built on ICT / Smart Money Concepts. It watches for liquidity sweeps at swing highs and lows, confirms them with a Market Structure Shift (MSS), and scores the resulting setup across multiple weighted factors before it ever puts a signal in front of you. Instead of firing on every sweep, GSD filters for the setups that historically matter.

Key Features

● Liquidity Sweep + MSS Detection — identifies stop-hunt sweeps beyond recent swing points, then confirms a genuine structure shift before scoring a setup.

● 0–100 Confluence Scoring — combines sweep depth, volume tier, and higher-timeframe bias into a single transparent score, so you can set your own minimum threshold.

● Multi-Timeframe Bias Filter — reads H4 and H1 trend context so signals are filtered in the direction of the higher-timeframe move.

● Volume Tier Scoring — weighs the tick-volume behind each sweep, rewarding setups with genuine participation over thin, low-volume spikes.

● Sweep Depth Scoring — measures how far price swept beyond the prior liquidity point, an ICT-standard signal-quality factor.

● Session Transition Filter — automatically suppresses signals generated during volatile session handover windows.

● Built-in Position Sizing Calculator — computes lot size from your account risk %, so every signal comes with a ready-to-use position size.

● Time-Based Signal Validity — every signal is clearly marked VALID or EXPIRED based on elapsed time, so you always know at a glance whether it's still within its intended window.

● Average RR Tracking — the dashboard keeps a running average risk:reward across settled signals, giving you a realistic sense of reward expectancy at a glance.

● Clean, No-Repaint Dashboard — clear on-chart panel with score breakdown; optional chart lines for entry/SL/TP (off by default for a clutter-free chart).

How It Works

1. GSD monitors price against recent swing highs/lows on the M5 timeframe of XAUUSD.

2. When price sweeps beyond a liquidity point and price then breaks structure in the opposite direction (MSS), GSD evaluates the setup.

3. The setup is scored 0–100 using sweep depth, volume tier, and HTF (H4/H1) bias alignment.

4. If the score clears your chosen threshold, GSD displays the signal on the dashboard with a suggested position size. The signal will then automatically switch to EXPIRED status after a set number of hours has elapsed (time-based only), so you always know at a glance whether it's still within its intended window.





Note on Screenshots:



Some screenshots in this listing were captured on a chart that also had a separate third-party indicator ("Swing from Stochastic") active. Any additional arrows or the green timestamp text visible in certain images belong to that indicator and are not part of GSD. GSD's own signals are always shown as blue (Buy) or orange-red (Sell) arrows paired with a "BUY/SELL [Score] | TP1:[RR]R" text label — no other markers are drawn on the chart by GSD.





Recommended Use

● Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold vs USD)

● Timeframe: M5

● Works alongside your own confirmation step (e.g. Stochastic) and session awareness — GSD is a signal and scoring tool, not a fully automated entry system.

● Suitable for discretionary traders and prop-firm challenge accounts who want a structured, rules-based filter for ICT/SMC setups.

Important Notes

Note: Trading involves risk. GSD is a decision-support / signal-scoring tool. It does not place trades automatically and does not guarantee profit. Past signal performance shown on the dashboard is historical and does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and confirm compatibility with your broker/prop-firm rules before live use.

Support

For setup questions or feedback, please use the product's comment section or contact the developer directly through MQL5 messages.