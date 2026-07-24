Gold Sweep Detector

Overview

Gold Sweep Detector (GSD) is a signal indicator for XAUUSD built on ICT / Smart Money Concepts. It watches for liquidity sweeps at swing highs and lows, confirms them with a Market Structure Shift (MSS), and scores the resulting setup across multiple weighted factors before it ever puts a signal in front of you. Instead of firing on every sweep, GSD filters for the setups that historically matter.

Key Features

      Liquidity Sweep + MSS Detection — identifies stop-hunt sweeps beyond recent swing points, then confirms a genuine structure shift before scoring a setup.

      0–100 Confluence Scoring — combines sweep depth, volume tier, and higher-timeframe bias into a single transparent score, so you can set your own minimum threshold.

      Multi-Timeframe Bias Filter — reads H4 and H1 trend context so signals are filtered in the direction of the higher-timeframe move.

      Volume Tier Scoring — weighs the tick-volume behind each sweep, rewarding setups with genuine participation over thin, low-volume spikes.

      Sweep Depth Scoring — measures how far price swept beyond the prior liquidity point, an ICT-standard signal-quality factor.

      Session Transition Filter — automatically suppresses signals generated during volatile session handover windows.

      Built-in Position Sizing Calculator — computes lot size from your account risk %, so every signal comes with a ready-to-use position size.

      Time-Based Signal Validity — every signal is clearly marked VALID or EXPIRED based on elapsed time, so you always know at a glance whether it's still within its intended window.

      Average RR Tracking — the dashboard keeps a running average risk:reward across settled signals, giving you a realistic sense of reward expectancy at a glance.

      Clean, No-Repaint Dashboard — clear on-chart panel with score breakdown; optional chart lines for entry/SL/TP (off by default for a clutter-free chart).

How It Works

1. GSD monitors price against recent swing highs/lows on the M5 timeframe of XAUUSD.

2. When price sweeps beyond a liquidity point and price then breaks structure in the opposite direction (MSS), GSD evaluates the setup.

3. The setup is scored 0–100 using sweep depth, volume tier, and HTF (H4/H1) bias alignment.

4. If the score clears your chosen threshold, GSD displays the signal on the dashboard with a suggested position size. The signal will then automatically switch to EXPIRED status after a set number of hours has elapsed (time-based only), so you always know at a glance whether it's still within its intended window.


Note on Screenshots:

Some screenshots in this listing were captured on a chart that also had a separate third-party indicator ("Swing from Stochastic") active. Any additional arrows or the green timestamp text visible in certain images belong to that indicator and are not part of GSD. GSD's own signals are always shown as blue (Buy) or orange-red (Sell) arrows paired with a "BUY/SELL [Score] | TP1:[RR]R" text label — no other markers are drawn on the chart by GSD.


Recommended Use

      Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold vs USD)

      Timeframe: M5

      Works alongside your own confirmation step (e.g. Stochastic) and session awareness — GSD is a signal and scoring tool, not a fully automated entry system.

      Suitable for discretionary traders and prop-firm challenge accounts who want a structured, rules-based filter for ICT/SMC setups.

Important Notes

Note: Trading involves risk. GSD is a decision-support / signal-scoring tool. It does not place trades automatically and does not guarantee profit. Past signal performance shown on the dashboard is historical and does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and confirm compatibility with your broker/prop-firm rules before live use.

Support

For setup questions or feedback, please use the product's comment section or contact the developer directly through MQL5 messages.


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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
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