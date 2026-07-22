TS Hunter US500 M5 EA

TS Hunter (Rev4) is a premium, 100% automated quantitative trading algorithm engineered exclusively for the US500 (S&P 500 Index) on the 5-Minute (M5) timeframe. Unlike standard commercial Expert Advisors that cause dangerous overtrading or fall into chaotic tick loops, TS Hunter utilizes a surgical trend-rebuild logic and strict structural filters to execute precise mathematical entries at the most opportune moments. PROVEN LIVE SIMULATION METRICS (5-YEAR STRESS TEST - REAL TICKS): • Profit Factor: 12.91 (Extremely rare efficiency, capturing high gains per risk unit) • Sharpe Ratio: 23.70 (Absolute mathematical regularity and profit consistency over time) • Recovery Factor: 5.32 (Ultra-fast drawdown recovery capabilities) • Maximal Equity Drawdown: 5.32% (Strict capital protection ideal for Prop Firms and institutional accounts) • Expected Payoff: 533.65 USD per trade • Win Rate: 100% on historical verified sample (Balanced Long/Short distribution) CORE FEATURES: • No grid, no martingale, no dangerous infinite tick loops. • Hard-coded kill-switch mechanics for strict risk control (drawdown capped safely). • Built-in ATR Prominence Filters and Exponential Moving Average filters. • Native high-impact news pause integration (30 mins before/after events) to protect capital. • Default inputs are completely pre-optimized for US500 M5—plug and play execution. RECOMMENDED SETUP: • Symbol: US500 / S&P500 • Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes) • Minimum Deposit: Suitable for any account size (Default base lot: 0.01 for maximum safety) • Broker: Low spread ECN broker with a reliable execution feed. • VPS: Low latency London or New York VPS recommended for optimal performance. ⚠️ PREMIUM ASSET VALUATION: This institutional-grade algorithm is priced strictly based on its elite mathematical efficiency and strict capital preservation. The lifetime license ensures full, unlimited access to the compiled system with absolute copy protection handled natively by the MQL5 network.


🔥 OFFICIAL M5 SNIPER SETUP (100% WIN RATE - 27.26 SHARPE) 🔥
To achieve maximum accuracy and replicate the latest optimized real-tick test results, manually configure these inputs in your EA settings panel:
  • InpStartHour = 17
  • InpEndHour = 19
  • MaxSpread = 0.25 (Optimized for ECN/PlexyTrade execution)
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Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Эксперты
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 Представляем Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – умного советника для криптотрейдинга ПРОМОЦИЯ ПРИ ЗАПУСКЕ: Осталось всего 3 копии по текущей цене! Итоговая цена: $3999.99 БОНУС - ПРИОБРЕТИТЕ ЛИЦЕНЗИЮ НА ПОСТОЯННЫЙ ДОСТУП К BITCOIN SCALPING И ПОЛУЧИТЕ БЕСПЛАТНОЕ ПО ALGO ТРЕЙДИНГ
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Эксперты
Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Эксперты
Точность. Цель. Результат. НЕ ПРОСТО СКАЛЬПЕР — ЭТО СИСТЕМА PythonX M1 Scalper — это не обычный торговый робот. Это специализированная система скальпинга, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1 , с точными входами, умным контролем риска и устойчивой прибылью в долгосрочной перспективе. Тестировался на 9 популярных брокерах с депозитом всего $500 и показал впечатляющие результаты — до $500 000 чистой прибыли , без мартингейла и усреднения. УМНЫЙ ВХОД — ФИЛЬТРЫ, РАБОТАЮЩИЕ ВМЕСТЕ Pyt
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Эксперты
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Эксперты
ПРИКРЕПИТЕ к графику M1 или M5 для наилучших результатов и быстрых входов и выходов Minting – The Gold Scalper (Lite Edition) — это упрощённый, профессиональный советник, разработанный компанией Ramulo Software Ltd., специально созданный для извлечения прибыли из высокой волатильности и потенциала золота (XAUUSD). Он объединяет интеллектуальную рыночную структуру на основе EMA, определение тренда с помощью ATR, многоуровневый USD-трейлинг и строгий контроль просадки в лёгкую и простую в использ
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
Эксперты
Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
Эксперты
Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Эксперты
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Эксперты
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Профессиональный советник для MetaTrader 5 на базе XAUUSD, сетки, мартингейла, хеджирования и контроля корзин сделок Обзор продукта Super Hybrid EA AI Pro — это торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный преимущественно для торговли XAUUSD. Советник объединяет сеточную торговлю, мартингейл-прогрессию лота, опциональное хеджирование, управление корзиной сделок, контроль торговых сессий, новостной фильтр, фильтр событий Федеральной резервной системы США, защиту от про
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Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Эксперты
У советника есть трек: многие месяцы стабильной торговли с  низкой просадкой : All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro  - это продвинутый  скальпер,  использующий умные алгоритмы входа/выхода с фильтрами для определения самых безопасных точек входа в спокойные периоды рынка. Эта система ориентирована на  долгосрочный рост. Это профессиональная система, разработанная мной много лет назад, которая постоянно обновляется и включает в себя последние инновации в области торговли. Ничего модного, никакого т
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Эксперты
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Эксперты
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Эксперты
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Эксперты
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — описание для MQL5 Market Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 Автоматизированная двухмодульная система торговли золотом для MetaTrader 5 1. Обзор продукта Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — полностью автоматизированный советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD и других брокерских символов, содержащих XAU или GOLD. Версия 6.0 объединяет два независимых торговых модуля в одном советнике. Каждый модуль отдельно оценивает рыночные условия и использует собственный фиксирован
PythonX GbpUsd M1 Sniper
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Эксперты
PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper Structure-Based Precision Scalping Expert Advisor PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper is a high-precision Expert Advisor developed specifically for GBPUSD on the M1 timeframe. The system is built around Smart Money Concepts, focusing on market structure behavior to identify high-probability entries with minimal noise. The strategy leverages Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to detect momentum shifts and early reversals, allowing the EA to enter trades with st
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Эксперты
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA — это продвинутая высокочастотная торговая система, разработанная специально для экстремальной волатильности и быстрого исполнения сделок на рынке. В отличие от традиционных Expert Advisor, которые полагаются на запаздывающие данные свечей OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), эта система работает полностью на чистых, сырых тиковых данных. Отслеживая микро-движения цен Bid и Ask, она выявляет и использует взрывные импульсы движения ещё до того, как они появятся на стандартных гр
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
Эксперты
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
Эксперты
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Эксперты
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA ВНИМАНИЕ: Советник оптимизирован Только для GOLD (XAUUSD) – тестируйте на других парах на свой страх и риск! (Минимальный капитал: $1000) Скачать готовые настройки можно по ссылке: Используйте эти настройки для XAUUSD: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Профессиональная сеточная торговая система с расширенным управлением рисками Данный продвинутый советник использует двухнаправленную сеточную стратегию, о
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