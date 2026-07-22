TS Hunter US500 M5 EA

TS Hunter (Rev4) is a premium, 100% automated quantitative trading algorithm engineered exclusively for the US500 (S&P 500 Index) on the 5-Minute (M5) timeframe. Unlike standard commercial Expert Advisors that cause dangerous overtrading or fall into chaotic tick loops, TS Hunter utilizes a surgical trend-rebuild logic and strict structural filters to execute precise mathematical entries at the most opportune moments. PROVEN LIVE SIMULATION METRICS (5-YEAR STRESS TEST - REAL TICKS): • Profit Factor: 12.91 (Extremely rare efficiency, capturing high gains per risk unit) • Sharpe Ratio: 23.70 (Absolute mathematical regularity and profit consistency over time) • Recovery Factor: 5.32 (Ultra-fast drawdown recovery capabilities) • Maximal Equity Drawdown: 5.32% (Strict capital protection ideal for Prop Firms and institutional accounts) • Expected Payoff: 533.65 USD per trade • Win Rate: 100% on historical verified sample (Balanced Long/Short distribution) CORE FEATURES: • No grid, no martingale, no dangerous infinite tick loops. • Hard-coded kill-switch mechanics for strict risk control (drawdown capped safely). • Built-in ATR Prominence Filters and Exponential Moving Average filters. • Native high-impact news pause integration (30 mins before/after events) to protect capital. • Default inputs are completely pre-optimized for US500 M5—plug and play execution. RECOMMENDED SETUP: • Symbol: US500 / S&P500 • Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes) • Minimum Deposit: Suitable for any account size (Default base lot: 0.01 for maximum safety) • Broker: Low spread ECN broker with a reliable execution feed. • VPS: Low latency London or New York VPS recommended for optimal performance. ⚠️ PREMIUM ASSET VALUATION: This institutional-grade algorithm is priced strictly based on its elite mathematical efficiency and strict capital preservation. The lifetime license ensures full, unlimited access to the compiled system with absolute copy protection handled natively by the MQL5 network.





🔥 OFFICIAL M5 SNIPER SETUP (100% WIN RATE - 27.26 SHARPE) 🔥

To achieve maximum accuracy and replicate the latest optimized real-tick test results, manually configure these inputs in your EA settings panel: