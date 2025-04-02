Av7gold

# AV7 Gold Expert AV7 Gold Expert is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5. It is designed and calibrated primarily for XAUUSD and GOLD instruments. The Expert Advisor processes completed candles and manages each confirmed setup as a controlled trade basket. The internal signal formula is proprietary. A new entry is confirmed only after the required candle has closed. Unfinished candles are not used to confirm new trades. ## Main functions - Automated BUY and SELL execution - Closed-candle signal confirmation - Single Entry and Zone Scaling execution modes - Equal distribution of the selected total lot in Zone Scaling mode - TP1 partial close and TP2 final target - Breakeven protection after TP1 - Strategy, percentage and combined stop modes - Basket-level emergency protection - Daily and weekly profit and loss controls - Daily target protection with a configurable activation buffer - Automatic cancellation of unused pending orders after a favorable move - Same-direction signal grouping - Closure of the previous AV7 direction before a confirmed opposite entry - Recovery of active AV7 positions and orders after terminal restart - Duplicate-instance protection for the same account, symbol and Magic Number - Popup, push and sound notifications - Minimal and Standard chart views ## Instrument compatibility The recommended instruments are XAUUSD and GOLD. Common broker prefixes, suffixes and separators are recognized automatically, including symbol names such as XAUUSD, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD.r, XAUUSDc and GOLD. For verified non-standard Gold aliases, the Custom Gold Symbol option applies the configured AV7 Gold pip convention. On other symbols, the Expert Advisor derives a conventional pip size from the broker's digits and point specification. Parameters are calibrated for Gold, so every other instrument requires independent testing and suitable settings. ## Recommended initial setup - Platform: MetaTrader 5 - Instrument: XAUUSD or GOLD - Signal timeframe: M30 for best result - Entry mode: Single Entry - Total lot: 0.02 for initial demo testing, subject to the broker's volume rules - Pip size: 0.10 - TP1 distance: 200 pips - TP2 distance: 400 pips - TP1 close: 50 percent - Protection mode: Strategy SL best result - Basket loss limit: 5 percent - VPS: recommended for uninterrupted operation Under the default Gold convention, one AV7 pip is a 0.10 price movement. Therefore, 200 pips is a 20.00 price distance and 400 pips is a 40.00 price distance. This defines price distance and does not represent guaranteed account profit. ## Entry modes ### Single Entry The selected total lot is sent as one market entry after a signal is confirmed on a completed candle. ### Zone Scaling The selected total lot is divided equally across the selected number of price levels inside the confirmed execution zone. Depending on current price and broker restrictions, the Expert Advisor can use market, limit or stop requests for individual levels. The total lot must be compatible with the symbol's minimum volume, maximum volume, volume step, selected entry count and TP1 partial-close percentage. The Expert Advisor validates these requirements before trading. Example for a symbol with a 0.01 lot step and a 50 percent TP1 close: - Single Entry requires at least 0.02 total lots. - Five Zone Scaling entries require at least 0.10 total lots. Zone Scaling divides the selected total volume. It does not increase the lot size after a loss. ## Target management TP1 and TP2 are calculated from the weighted average entry price of the active basket. When TP1 is reached, the configured percentage of the active volume is closed. The remaining volume is protected at breakeven with the selected offset. If price reaches TP2, the remaining volume is closed. If price returns to breakeven after TP1, only the TP1 portion remains realized and the trade is not later classified as TP2. Unused pending orders belonging to the basket are cancelled when TP1 is processed. ## Protection modes ### Strategy SL Positions are closed after a completed candle confirms structural invalidation of the active execution zone. ### Loss Percentage The basket is closed when its combined realized and floating result reaches the selected percentage of the balance recorded when the basket was created. ### Combined Protection Structural invalidation and the selected basket percentage limit are both active. The first valid condition closes the affected trade or basket. Emergency Loss Percent is a final basket protection layer. When enabled, the Expert Advisor also attempts to place a broker-side emergency Stop Loss. The final execution can differ because of spread, commission, swap, price gaps, slippage, contract specifications and broker stop-level restrictions. Basket Loss Percent is a loss guard. It is not automatic risk-based lot sizing. The user is responsible for selecting the total lot. ## Daily and weekly controls Daily and weekly profit or loss limits can be disabled, entered in account currency or entered as a percentage of the relevant starting balance. The daily profit control offers two actions: - Close and Lock closes AV7 trades at the configured daily target and blocks new AV7 entries until the next broker day. - Protect Daily Target activates after the daily target plus a configurable account-currency buffer. New entries are blocked while the active basket continues under its normal TP and protection logic. If daily AV7 result returns to the protected floor, the remaining AV7 trades are closed. Daily and weekly calculations use AV7 trades for the current symbol and Magic Number. Gaps, slippage, fees or connection loss can cause the final result to differ from the requested limit. ## Same and opposite signals A confirmed signal in the same direction can add another group until the configured maximum is reached. No new group is added after TP1 has completed for the active basket. When an opposite signal is confirmed, the Expert Advisor first requests closure of its existing direction and pending orders. The new direction is started only after the previous AV7 basket is flat. ## Account and broker notes The Expert Advisor supports hedging and netting accounts. On a netting account, avoid combining AV7, manual trades or another Expert Advisor on the same symbol because the platform combines positions for that symbol. Execution can differ between brokers because of spread, commission, swap, leverage, liquidity, symbol specifications, stop levels and slippage. Test the Expert Advisor on a demo account with the intended broker and settings before using a live account. ## Installation 1. Install the product through the MetaTrader 5 Market. 2. Open the broker's XAUUSD or GOLD chart. 3. Attach AV7 Gold Expert to one chart. 4. Select the signal timeframe and trade settings. 5. Enable algorithmic trading in MetaTrader 5. 6. Confirm that the chart displays READY and the Experts journal contains no configuration error. 7. Keep MetaTrader 5 connected or use a VPS. Use a different Magic Number only for a deliberately separate configuration. Do not run duplicate instances with the same account, symbol and Magic Number. ## Risk notice Automated trading involves risk. Historical tests do not guarantee future results. Market conditions can change and losses can occur. Test the product, select an appropriate lot size and monitor its operation under the execution conditions of your broker.


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交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
专家
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
专家
量子比特币 EA   ：没有不可能的事情，唯一的问题是弄清楚如何去做！ 使用 Quantum Bitcoin EA 迈向 比特币 交易的未来，这是来自顶级 MQL5 卖家之一的最新杰作。Quantum Bitcoin 专为追求性能、精度和稳定性的交易者而设计，重新定义了加密货币波动世界中的可能性。 重要提示！ 购买后，请给我发送私人消息，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 100本只剩80本了。 量子比特币/女王通道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Bitcoin EA 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 私信询问更多详情！ Quantum Bitcoin EA 在 H1 时间范围内蓬勃发展，采用 趋势跟踪策略 来捕捉市场动量的本质。它利用 复杂的网格方法 来确保每个交易周期都以胜利结束——将波动性从挑战转变为机遇。比特币市场以 4 年为一个周期，Quantum Bitcoin EA 经过优化，可以捕捉每个周期中发生的模式，确保它始终以有利的方式结束交易 为什么选择量子比
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
专家
Gold House — 黄金摆动突破交易系统。 一个EA，三种交易模式。选择最适合你的交易风格。无网格，无马丁。 每售出 10 份，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终计划价格：1,999 美元。 实盘信号： 利润优先模式： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2359124 BE 优先模式： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2379287   （高风险配置参考——盈亏都会被放大，不属于推荐配置。） 重要：购买后请务必私信我们，以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项以及使用技巧。 （MQL5私信）： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 保持更新——加入我们的 MQL5 频道以获取产品更新和交易技巧。打开链接后，请点击页面顶部的“订阅”按钮进行关注。： 点击加入 这套EA来自我们团队的内部实盘账户，基于 7 年历史数据开发验证，并经过实盘确认后才决定公开。我们没有为了上架专门优
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
专家
推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將它
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
专家
Syna 7 - 全程陪伴交易的 AI 大多数交易系统在入场之后就停止思考了。 Syna 不会。 Syna 7 是一个 AI 交易助手，也是一套自主交易系统，从分析到离场全程参与。 它可以监控当前行情、记住交易的来龙去脉、评估新闻与波动、管理持仓、协调账户，并在订单成交之后继续重新审视自己的决策。 交易不会在入场时结束。 智能也不该如此。 从分析到离场，一以贯之的智能。 频道与社区 关注频道，获取更新、信号、发布消息和产品演示。加入公开群组，提问并与其他交易者交流。 关注我的 MQL5 频道 加入我的 MQL5 公开群组 什么是 Syna？ Syna 的设计目标，是充当整个交易运作的智能层。 它可以配合： 自身的自主交易策略 由其他 EA 开出的持仓 手动交易 多个 MetaTrader 5 终端 多个经纪商与账户 不同的品种、策略和风险配置 你可以把 Syna 当作自主交易者、AI 助手、持仓管理器、投资组合协调者，或者四者兼具。 AI 的优势不再局限于单一入场信号或某个孤立的 EA。 Syna 为何改变你的交易方式 传统 EA 遵循预先设定的逻辑，只能沿着开发者事先编写好的路径做
Sentinel MT5
Luca Barone
4.95 (38)
专家
Sentinel MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control, capital preservation, and stable execution. The EA operates with discipline and consistency, avoiding aggressive exposure and adapting its behavior during unfavorable market conditions . Sentinel MT5 prioritizes account stability over high-frequency or high-risk trading and does not force entries when market conditions are not suitable. It features automated position management, built-in margin and drawdown
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
专家
Full Throttle DMX——真正的策略，  真正的成果   Full Throttle DMX 是一款多货币交易智能交易系统，专为 EURUSD、AUDUSD、NZDUSD、EURGBP 和 AUDNZD 货币对而设计。该系统基于经典的交易方法，采用成熟的技术指标和行之有效的市场逻辑。EA 包含 10 种独立策略，每种策略都旨在识别不同的市场状况和交易机会。与许多现代自动化系统不同，Full Throttle DMX 不使用网格交易、均价策略、马丁格尔策略或其他激进的资金管理技巧。该系统遵循经过时间检验的严谨保守的交易理念。EA 使用 H1 时间框架的日内交易系统，并内置新闻过滤器，以避免在重大经济事件期间进行交易。交易分散于五个货币对，有助于降低对单一市场的依赖。该策略基于透明的交易逻辑，并可根据不同的风险水平进行配置。对于资金充裕的账户，可以使用保守的风险设置；对于资金较少的账户，则可以调整为更高的风险策略。 购买前重要说明 为了获得尽可能接近我信号的结果，请使用与我相同的经纪商。该EA对经纪商条件较为敏感，默认针对以下经纪商进行了优化：ICMarkets, ICTrad
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Goldbot One MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (15)
专家
推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 新：購買 Goldbot One 並免費選擇 1 個 EA！ （適用於2個交易帳戶） 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 LIVE SIGNAL 隆重介紹   Goldbot One ，這是一款專為黃金市場設計的高度複雜的交易機器人。 Goldbot One 專注於突破交易，利用支撐位和阻力位來識別主要交易機會。 該專家顧問專為在波動的貴金屬市場中尋求效率、可靠性和策略優勢的交易者而設計。   值得注意的事實：     EA 在樣本外資料中的表現與用於最佳化的樣本內資料完美一致。   樣本內時期為2016年至2023年。 用於確認策略的樣本外資料為 2004-2016 年和 2024 年。       2024年，業績躋身近20年來最好之列！   現在，這是未來表現的一個非常好的指標。   主要特點： 多策略方法： 獲勝策略的 8 種變體： Goldbot One 運行八種不同的突破策略變體，每種變體都針對不同的市場條件進行了最佳化。這種多元化確保了風險的良好分散並創造了更平穩的成長預期  
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
专家
ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 专家顾问 ORB Revolution 是一款 专业级开盘区间突破（ORB）专家顾问 ，专为 MetaTrader 5 平台设计，适用于 纪律严明且风险可控的自动化交易 。该系统以机构级标准打造，优先考虑 资金保护 、 可重复执行 以及 透明的决策逻辑 ——非常适合严肃的交易者以及参与自营交易公司考核的用户。ORB Revolution 完全支持 净额（NETTING）和对冲（HEDGING）账户 ，并内置多重安全机制，以防止过度交易、过度风险以及违反规则，这些问题通常会导致自营交易公司账户被取消资格。  警告： 此为 限时优惠 价格，仅适用于接下来的 25 份或在下次更新前有效！当前价格仅剩少量名额！ EA 的默认设置适用于 Nasdaq（请根据需要调整风险）。Gold、USDJPY 和 GBPUSD 的预设文件可按需提供，其他预设将逐步发布 —  点击此处联系我们 。 购买 ORB Revolution 即可免费获得任意 EA - 联系我们获取更多详情 核心功能概览 ORB Revolution 将执行、过滤和风险控制等
Aero MT5
Volodymyr Babak
5 (3)
专家
透明的定价模式。  价格随着销售阶段的推进而上涨。下一阶段： $1500 。 [  Live Signal +7 Months · 0.1% DD · +27% Growth  ] Aero 的工作原理 Aero 是一款针对 XAUUSD（黄金） 的全自动交易顾问，在日线图上进行双向交易。 其核心是 突破策略 。黄金几乎每天都会突破关键位置 — Aero 判断哪些突破在统计上值得交易，并忽略其余的。 这项判断由 kNN（k近邻算法） 完成 — 这是一种基于25年以上黄金价格数据训练的机器学习方法。 当价格突破某个位置时，当前市场状态会与数千个历史案例进行比较。只有在统计数据支持交易时才会入场。 入场的谨慎性由 内置过滤器 保障 — 交易设置必须通过每一个过滤器才被允许入场： 隔夜滚动保护 — 在每日开盘后的前150分钟（00:00–02:30）和收盘前的最后60分钟（23:00–00:00）不开新仓，此时黄金点差会显著扩大 新闻过滤器 — 在高波动性事件期间自动阻止交易，日期已预先内置，因此无需额外的 URL 或 WebRequest 点差过滤器 — 当前点差超过阈值时跳过入场 一笔
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