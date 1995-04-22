QuantEdge Gold

A five-component price-action portfolio for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe.

QuantEdge Gold is not a single strategy chasing one pattern. It runs five independent, low-correlation price-action components as a portfolio from a single chart instance — each with its own entry logic, market-regime filter, risk-based exit, and magic number. The design philosophy is simple: many small, uncorrelated edges combined into one system are more robust than any single "perfect" setup.

Every component trades on closed-bar signals only, enters at market, and manages its position with fixed ATR-based stops and time-based exits. There are no repainting indicators, no martingale, no grid, and no averaging into losers.





LIVE RECORD:

https://bit.ly/4wnCyj6



How it works

Each of the five components combines:

A directional bias — long-only, short-only, or both, depending on the component.

— long-only, short-only, or both, depending on the component. A regime filter — trades are only taken in the market condition the component was built for (trend strength via ADX, or a specific trading session).

— trades are only taken in the market condition the component was built for (trend strength via ADX, or a specific trading session). Price-action conditions — pin bars, failed breakouts, momentum thrusts, consecutive-bar sequences, and prior-day level breaks, evaluated on the last completed candle.

— pin bars, failed breakouts, momentum thrusts, consecutive-bar sequences, and prior-day level breaks, evaluated on the last completed candle. ATR-scaled stops and targets — every stop-loss and take-profit is sized to current volatility, not fixed pips.

— every stop-loss and take-profit is sized to current volatility, not fixed pips. A disciplined exit — a hard time stop counted in bars, plus an optional opposite-extreme trailing exit. Positions do not linger indefinitely.

Components are isolated by magic number, so on hedging accounts they operate fully independently. On netting accounts the portfolio automatically serializes to a single net position to remain broker-compliant.

Money management

Two sizing modes, switchable from the inputs:

Fixed money risk — risk a set cash amount per trade.

— risk a set cash amount per trade. Percent of balance — risk a percentage of account balance per trade, scaling as the account grows.

An optional Only-Up risk floor lets your per-trade risk ratchet upward with account growth without stepping back down during drawdown — useful for traders who want size to follow equity highs.

Lot sizes are always derived from the stop distance, normalized to the broker's volume step, and validated against minimum, maximum, free margin, and aggregate volume limits before any order is sent.

Prop-firm ready

A built-in trade-uniqueness engine applies small, deterministic per-trade variation to stop/target distances and lot sizes, producing a distinct trade footprint per account. This is intended for traders running the same system across multiple prop-firm or personal accounts who need each account's trade history to be individually unique. The feature is fully optional and off by a single toggle.

Included preset files

Four ready-to-load .set profiles are included:

Prop Firm – Low Risk — conservative percent-based sizing with the uniqueness engine active.

— conservative percent-based sizing with the uniqueness engine active. Live – Low Risk — conservative sizing, clean fills.

— conservative sizing, clean fills. Live – Moderate Risk — balanced sizing with the Only-Up risk floor engaged.

— balanced sizing with the Only-Up risk floor engaged. Live – High Risk — aggressive sizing for experienced traders who accept larger drawdowns.

Load the profile that matches your account and adjust from there.

Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: M15

M15 Account: hedging or netting; ECN/Raw or standard

hedging or netting; ECN/Raw or standard Minimum deposit: scales with your chosen risk setting; test in the Strategy Tester on your broker's data first

scales with your chosen risk setting; test in the Strategy Tester on your broker's data first A low-latency VPS is strongly recommended for live use.

Important notes

Trading leveraged instruments such as gold carries substantial risk. Past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future results. No trading system can eliminate the risk of loss, and you should never risk capital you cannot afford to lose. This tool automates a defined rule set — it does not predict the market. Always validate the EA in the Strategy Tester on your own broker's historical data and forward-test on a demo account before committing real funds.

Support

Questions, setup help, or configuration guidance are welcome — send me a private message and I'll respond as quickly as I can. If you find the product useful, an honest review helps other traders and is much appreciated.