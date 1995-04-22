Scalper Gold Ultimate

Scalper XAUUSD Auto Ultimate (v1)

Scalper XAUUSD Auto Ultimate trading robot is a fully automatic scalping system for gold trading (XAUUSD) based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and institutional multi-time frame analysis. The robot is designed specifically to disperse deposits from $1,000.

Key advantages and logic of operation:
1. Multi-time Frame Trend Filter (HTF BoS + EMA): The robot scans the senior timeframe (usually H1) to search for global structural breaks (Major BoS) and filters the inputs using a 200-period EMA, completely eliminating trading against the market.
2. Local ChoCh pattern: Entry into a trade is carried out on the lower timeframe (M15) only after confirmation of the local price reversal (Change of Character) at the closing prices (Close).
3. The "Safe Deposit Box" fixing algorithm: When the price reaches the estimated profit, the ADVISER automatically closes 50% of the position volume, and transfers the rest to a secure break-even with adaptive ATR-trailing.
4. Embedded Risk management (Prop-Defense): The robot is equipped with a module for strict control of daily loss, a maximum spread filter and order slippage control.

User's Guide
1. Installation and launch
1. Copy the Scalper_XAUUSD_Auto_Ultimate.mq5 file to the terminal folder /MQL5/Experts/.
2. Restart the MetaTrader 5 or click "Refresh" in the Navigator tab.
3. Open the XAUUSD (Gold) chart, set the timeframe M15.
4. Drag the Expert Advisor onto the chart. In the window that appears, on the "General" tab, make sure to check the "Allow trading" box.
5. Click the "Bargain" button on the top panel of the MT5 terminal itself (the icon should turn green). If everything is done correctly, the dark green information panel of the advisor will appear on the chart.
2. Description of the input parameters
Smart Money Multi-Timeframe
• InpHTF is the senior timeframe for analyzing the global trend (PERIOD_H1 is recommended).
• InpHTFPeriod (50) — the number of bars on the highest timeframe to search for BoS.
• InpEMAFilterPeriod (200) is the period of the moving average for flat filtering.
Risk Management and Prop Protection
• InpIsCentAccount (false/true) — enable (true) if you are trading on a cent account.
• InpRiskPerTrade (0.5 – 1.0) — the risk per trade in % of the account balance.
• InpRiskRewardRatio (2.5 – 3.0) — the final risk/profit ratio for take profit.
• InpUsePartialClose (true) — activation of the "Safe Deposit Box" function (50% profit capture).
• InpDailyLossLimit (1.5 – 5.0) — maximum equity loss per day in %. When reached, trading is blocked until the next day.
• InpMaxSpread (45) is the broker's maximum spread in pips at which the robot is allowed to open trades.
• InpMaxSlippage (20) — maximum price slippage during execution.
Working Timeframe Settings (LTF)
• InpATRPeriod (24) — the period of the ATR indicator for dynamic Stop Loss calculation.
• InpATRMultiplier (4.5 – 5.5) — ATR multiplier. The higher it is, the wider the Stop Loss and the safer the trade for the deposit.
• InpLTFPeriod (20) is the period for searching for a local ChoCh.
Trailing Stop Settings
• InpUseTrailing (true) — enabling dynamic pull-up of the Stop Loss for the price.
• InpTrailingStepATR (2.5 – 3.0) — position tracking step in ATR coefficients.
3. Operating instructions
• Minimum deposit: At least $1,000 is required for safe trading on a standard account. 
• Broker: Choose brokers with ECN accounts (minimum floating spread and market Execution), as gold on M15 is critical to the spread quality.
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
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Gold Neural Core
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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ATR Dashboard
Artem Bezmenov
指标
ATR_Dashboard indicator: description and principle of operation ATR_Dashboard is an auxiliary tool for MetaTrader 5 that visualizes the current state of volatility for a trading instrument based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. It does not generate direct signals to enter a position, but helps the trader assess how much the price has already gone over the current day relative to the average move (ATR), and see benchmarks where this average move may end. How the indicator works: step-b
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Graal ATR Zones
Artem Bezmenov
指标
Indicator "ATR Grail Control zones" user's guide Purpose of the indicator The indicator calculates **the average price movement** (High − Low) for a given number of periods (months, weeks, days) and builds two zones ** from the current extremes of the period ** — upper and lower. Calculation logic: from **Low** of the current candle, the average move is postponed up; from **High** of the current candle, the same average move is postponed down. Each zone has a width of **+10%** of the average
Dynamic DOM
Artem Bezmenov
指标
Instructions for the Dynamic_DOM_Labels indicator Dynamic_DOM_Labels is a professional analytical tool for the MetaTrader 5 terminal, designed to analyze the Order Flow in real time. The indicator connects directly to the broker's Depth of Market /DOM, finds large limit orders from buyers (Buy Limit) and sellers (Sell Limit) and projects them onto the work schedule. The tool is designed specifically for liquid markets such as Gold (XAUUSD) and major currency pairs (for example, GBPUSD), where la
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