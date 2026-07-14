Diablo Master EA scalper
- 专家
-
Dat NguyenWe are experienced traders in the market for 7 years, our main methods are SMC and ICT, Wyckoff,
Elliot. I hope that we will bring the best profits to long-term investors.
- 版本: 5.5
- 更新: 19 七月 2026
- 激活: 20
Advanced AI Trend & Grid Trading System for XAUUSD
Diablo Master EA is a professional Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand precision, stability, and intelligent risk management.
Built with an adaptive trend-following engine combined with dynamic grid recovery, Diablo Master EA continuously analyzes market structure and volatility to execute high-probability trades while maintaining controlled drawdown.
The system has been extensively optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and is suitable for both VPS and 24/5 automated trading.Key Features
Intelligent Trend Detection
The EA identifies the dominant market direction using multiple technical filters before opening any position.
No random entries.
No unnecessary overtrading.
Adaptive Grid Recovery
Instead of using aggressive martingale techniques, Diablo Master EA employs a controlled adaptive grid that:
• Calculates optimal spacing automatically
• Adapts to current volatility
• Limits excessive exposure
• Helps recover floating positions more efficiently
Smart Money Execution
Trading logic combines several professional concepts including:
• Trend Analysis
• ATR Volatility Filter
• Price Action Confirmation
• Pivot Structure
• Dynamic Market Filtering
Every trade is evaluated before execution to reduce low-quality entries.
Advanced Risk Management
Designed with capital preservation as the highest priority.
Includes:
• Dynamic Lot Management
• Maximum Grid Control
• Spread Filter
• Drawdown Protection
• Automatic Position Management
• Turbo Close Technology
Gold Optimized
Specially optimized for:
✔ XAUUSD
Timeframes:
• M1
• M5
• M15
Recommended:
M5Strategy Overview
Diablo Master EA follows market momentum first.
When temporary retracements occur, the adaptive recovery engine manages positions using intelligent spacing instead of emotional averaging.
The objective is:
• Follow the main trend
• Avoid unnecessary reversals
• Control floating drawdown
• Secure profits consistentlyMain Advantages
✔ Fully Automated
✔ Adaptive Grid System
✔ Trend Following Logic
✔ Smart Risk Control
✔ Low Drawdown Design
✔ VPS Friendly
✔ Optimized for Gold
✔ Easy Installation
✔ Beginner FriendlyRecommended Settings
Symbol:
XAUUSD
Deposit:
500 USD or higher
Recommended:
1,000 USD+
Leverage:
1:500 or higher
Broker:
Low Spread ECN Account
VPS:
Highly RecommendedBacktest Performance
The trading logic has been tested using high-quality historical tick data.
Example Test Result:
• History Quality: 100%
• Initial Deposit: 50,000
• Net Profit: 3,890+
• Profit Factor: 1.72
• Win Rate: 57%
• Maximum Relative Drawdown: 6.01%
• Total Trades: 960
(Performance depends on broker conditions, spreads, slippage, and market environment.)Why Choose Diablo Master EA?
Unlike traditional grid robots that continuously average losing positions, Diablo Master EA focuses on intelligent market filtering before entering trades.
Its adaptive recovery engine is designed to work together with trend confirmation, allowing the system to maintain better balance between profitability and risk.
The goal is not to trade more.
The goal is to trade smarter.Recommendations
Recommended VPS
Low Spread Broker
Stable Internet Connection
Regular monitoring is always encouraged even though the EA is fully automated.Disclaimer
Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always test the EA on a demo account before trading with real funds