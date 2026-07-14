Diablo Master EA scalper

Advanced AI Trend & Grid Trading System for XAUUSD

Diablo Master EA MT5

Diablo Master EA is a professional Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand precision, stability, and intelligent risk management.

Built with an adaptive trend-following engine combined with dynamic grid recovery, Diablo Master EA continuously analyzes market structure and volatility to execute high-probability trades while maintaining controlled drawdown.

The system has been extensively optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and is suitable for both VPS and 24/5 automated trading.

Intelligent Trend Detection

Key Features

The EA identifies the dominant market direction using multiple technical filters before opening any position.

No random entries.

No unnecessary overtrading.

Adaptive Grid Recovery

Instead of using aggressive martingale techniques, Diablo Master EA employs a controlled adaptive grid that:

• Calculates optimal spacing automatically

• Adapts to current volatility

• Limits excessive exposure

• Helps recover floating positions more efficiently

Smart Money Execution

Trading logic combines several professional concepts including:

• Trend Analysis

• ATR Volatility Filter

• Price Action Confirmation

• Pivot Structure

• Dynamic Market Filtering

Every trade is evaluated before execution to reduce low-quality entries.

Advanced Risk Management

Designed with capital preservation as the highest priority.

Includes:

• Dynamic Lot Management

• Maximum Grid Control

• Spread Filter

• Drawdown Protection

• Automatic Position Management

• Turbo Close Technology

Gold Optimized

Specially optimized for:

✔ XAUUSD

Timeframes:

• M1

• M5

• M15

Recommended:

M5

Strategy Overview

Diablo Master EA follows market momentum first.

When temporary retracements occur, the adaptive recovery engine manages positions using intelligent spacing instead of emotional averaging.

The objective is:

• Follow the main trend

• Avoid unnecessary reversals

• Control floating drawdown

• Secure profits consistently

Main Advantages

✔ Fully Automated

✔ Adaptive Grid System

✔ Trend Following Logic

✔ Smart Risk Control

✔ Low Drawdown Design

✔ VPS Friendly

✔ Optimized for Gold

✔ Easy Installation

✔ Beginner Friendly

Recommended Settings

Symbol:

XAUUSD

Deposit:

500 USD or higher

Recommended:

1,000 USD+

Leverage:

1:500 or higher

Broker:

Low Spread ECN Account

VPS:

Highly Recommended

Backtest Performance

The trading logic has been tested using high-quality historical tick data.

Example Test Result:

• History Quality: 100%

• Initial Deposit: 50,000

• Net Profit: 3,890+

• Profit Factor: 1.72

• Win Rate: 57%

• Maximum Relative Drawdown: 6.01%

• Total Trades: 960

(Performance depends on broker conditions, spreads, slippage, and market environment.)

Why Choose Diablo Master EA?

Unlike traditional grid robots that continuously average losing positions, Diablo Master EA focuses on intelligent market filtering before entering trades.

Its adaptive recovery engine is designed to work together with trend confirmation, allowing the system to maintain better balance between profitability and risk.

The goal is not to trade more.

The goal is to trade smarter.

Recommendations

Recommended VPS

Low Spread Broker

Stable Internet Connection

Regular monitoring is always encouraged even though the EA is fully automated.

Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test the EA on a demo account before trading with real funds