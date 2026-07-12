Impulse Synergy MT5

HarmonixBot Jose Andres Mestayer Bustamante 专家

The HarmonixBot you want to use to pass your funded accounts or grow your own capital! Depending on what the prop firm that you are working with is, there are some that allow EAs to be used in challenge phases, you may want to make sure whether you can or cannot use EAs before considering this bot to help you pass. The key elements about this EA are: 1. It identifies a high TF BIAS using a CRT pattern. 2. On a intermediate TF it finds the best pullback scenario to look for a possible entry. 3