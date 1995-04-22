See the signal before you trust the automation This is a visual indicator, not an Expert Advisor. It does not open, close, or manage any trades — it plots an arrow on your H4 chart and fires an alert when a specific, previously validated condition lines up: an H4 Donchian channel breakout in the direction of the D1 trend. If you want to trade this logic yourself, discretionarily, or just want to see it before deciding whether to automate it — that's what this is for. The underlying edge (same on