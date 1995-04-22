Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market.
Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and con
Darkstone Fusion Professional Multi-Asset Algorithmic Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Overview Darkstone Fusion is an advanced automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, combining multiple trading methodologies into a unified algorithmic framework. The system is built to analyse market conditions, identify potential trading opportunities, and execute trades using a structured approach across multiple asset classes. Darkstone Fusion has been developed with a focus on adaptability, risk m
Atomic XAU - Expert Advisor Overview Atomic XAU is an automated trading system specifically designed to trade XAU/USD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. This EA combines four professional technical indicators to identify high-probability trading opportunities with rigorous risk management.
Trading Strategy The system uses multi-indicator confirmation through:
MACD: Detects momentum changes and trend crossovers Bollinger Bands: Identifies overbought/oversold zones and volatility RSI: Confirms extreme
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Professional Gold Automation Aurevia Gold EA MT5 is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD and GOLD . It combines eight internal strategy engines, intelligent trade management, broker-aware execution and controlled risk tools in one complete automated trading system. The attached chart timeframe does not control the strategy. Aurevia manages its own internal timeframes, market analysis and trading logic automatically. After correct installation, it may b
ST MATRIX — Institutional Symmetrical Triangle EA MetaTrader 5 | Netting & Hedging | All Brokers | Version 1.01
WHAT IS ST MATRIX?
ST Matrix is a professional Expert Advisor built around the Symmetrical Triangle — one of the most reliable compression breakout patterns in technical analysis. The EA enforces a strict 5-point structure (H1 → L2 → H3 → L4 → breakout), applies institutional-grade filters before every entry, and manages trades
ICT Sentinel — Institutional Smart Money Expert Advisor Fully automated multi-symbol EA based on ICT / Smart Money Concepts. Detects Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, liquidity sweeps, BOS and CHoCH, and trades only when several signals align. Advantages Trades a whole symbol basket from one chart Risk-based position sizing (% of balance, not fixed lots) Automatic break-even, partial close, ATR trailing stop, profit-lock ladder Daily loss limit, consecutive-loss lockout, equity protection Session a
CMFX GOLD — Tactical Intelligence for the XAUUSD Battlefield
Precision. Patience. Power. CMFX GOLD isn’t just another Expert Advisor — it’s a tactical swing-trading algorithm engineered to dominate Gold (XAUUSD) with discipline, precision, and capital protection. Support For any doubts, queries, or setup assistance, please contact me via MQL5 private message . I respond to every message personally and assist with installation, optimization, and guidance. ----------------------------------
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
Tensor Gold v1.00 Professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold)
Tensor Gold is an institutional scalper specifically designed to trade the XAUUSD pair on the M5 timeframe. It combines three powerful trend and breakout indicators to capture explosive gold price movements with high accuracy and advanced risk management.
Trading Strategy The EA uses a confluence of three systems to generate high-probability signals:
Donchian Channel (Breakout) Detects breakouts from upper and lower ranges to id
Supertrend G5 Pro – Professional Trading System for XAUUSD
Supertrend G5 Pro is a full-featured automated trading system optimized for XAUUSD, designed for intraday and short-term trading with a primary focus on the M5 timeframe (also effective on M1, M15, and H1 with parameter adjustments). As an advanced upgrade of Supertrend G5, Dynamic Lot Growth allows adaptive position sizing based on account performance , combined with built-in risk management and prop-firm compliant protections to suppo
Diamond DE40 is high-quality expert advisor for fully automated trading. DE40 MT5 is new generation system that uses all advantages of the mt5 platform and intended for trading with symbol DE40. Diamond includes advanced core, accurate entry points filter that based on number of key market factors like price channels, round and key levels, price action and fine analisys of bar models. DE40 contains multi-stage profit closure system, two ways trailing stop function, high spread protection, sepa
The EurUsd Prospector summarized : A robust Expert Advisor for EUR/USD trading on the H1 timeframe. Combines 4 distinct, non-overlapping, trend-selecting strategies across multiple timeframes (H1,H4 and D1) ,15 indicators and two modus for precise trading decisions. Safe trading methods with stop orders, take profits and stop losses. Key Features: Multi-strategy portfolio selected by AI 15 indicators enhanced by Neuronal Networks Safe trading methods Extensive backtesting and prediction (see
NEW UPDATE: VERSION We are thrilled to announce the release of AI Scalper Grid RSI Sideway MT5 (Version 1.94) . This update brings massive structural upgrades, a brand-new financial metrics layout, and advanced protection layers designed to keep your account safe under all market conditions. What’s New in Version 1. Multi-Period Performance Matrix (New Dashboard UI) Now you can track your success directly on your chart! We have completely redesigned and expanded the visual dashboard to str
Eldorado Scalper: Премиум-алгоритм для торговли XAUUSD Eldorado Scalper — это многомерная алгоритмическая система, созданная для избирательной торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M5. В основе подхода лежит анализ рыночной матрицы, объединяющей ценовую динамику, импульс, волатильность, ликвидность и сессионную структуру. Система не реагирует на хаотичные движения, а фильтрует рыночный шум. Ее цель — не максимальное число сделок, а точечное распознавание структурированных возможностей с высок
XAUUSD Gold 1M Scalper MT5 This Expert Advisor is designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 1-minute timeframe in MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-timeframe trend filter combined with a momentum indicator and a volatility-based entry condition to select trade entries during the London and New York trading sessions. Strategy Overview A trade opens only when three conditions align simultaneously: the higher timeframe EMA alignment confirms the broader trend direction, the 1-minute Supertrend matches that di
HYBRID MULTI-STRATEGY PRO-P Enhanced：外汇和黄金市场的精准多策略掌控 释放 HYBRID MULTI-STRATEGY PRO-P Enhanced 的全部潜力，这是一款尖端的专家顾问（EA），专为以外科手术般的精准度征服外汇和 XAUUSD 市场而设计。这款人工智能驱动的 EA 专为精英交易者、对冲基金和机构投资者量身定制，结合了先进的混合策略——包括突破、均值回归、趋势跟随、剥头皮和亚洲时段——以及复杂的时机机制、流动性扫单检测和动态风险管理。在严格的回测中，是您利用市场动能并智胜市场操纵的终极工具。 SET FILE: MQL5 CHAT LINK BLACK FRIDAY SALE IS HERE: $89.00 ONLY ，仅限下 10 次销售，下一价格 $399.00 赶快行动！ 为什么选择 HYBRID MULTI-STRATEGY PRO-P Enhanced？ 与容易落入市场陷阱或依赖高风险策略（如马丁格尔）的传统 EA 不同， HYBRID MULTI-STRATEGY 通过精心设计的多策略系统提供机构级性能。针对外汇和 XA
The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 — 适用于自定义指标的通用交易 Expert Advisor 将几乎任何自定义指标快速转化为自动化交易系统。 The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 是一款通用型 Expert Advisor，能够读取您的自定义指标信号，并按照您设定的逻辑自动执行交易。 您只需要填写指标名称、信号缓冲区和关键参数，EA 就会基于这些数据完成自动执行。对于希望把自定义指标快速接入实盘交易、又不想为每一个新想法都重新编写一个机器人 的交易者和开发者来说，这是一个高效、灵活且可重复使用的交易引擎。 The xCustomEA 并不只是一个“信号转订单”的简单工具。它把自定义指标接入能力与 The X 产品线成熟的交易架构结合在一起，为您提供完整的进场、出场、过滤、保护和持仓管理环境。 The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 4 | 完整使用说明 + DEMO + PDF | 设置与输入参数说明 | PIPFINITE TREND PRO 策略示例 | The X — Universal EA 产品定位 这款
Aurora Flow Aurora Flow is an automated trading expert designed for trading gold (XAUUSD), specifically optimized for the M1 timeframe. The advisor focuses on intraday trading and is built to handle the high volatility characteristic of the gold market. The expert does not use grid trading and does not apply martingale strategies. All trades are executed with controlled and predefined risk.
Main Characteristics Trading instrument: XAUUSD Timeframe: M1 Trading type: Intraday Account type: Hedge
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions.
*In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations
Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
Lemm is a scalper designed for intraday trading in M1 timeframe, therefore very fast and aggressive. It can be configured in a quieter version with higher timeframes or on different assets simultaneously using different magic numbers. The default configuration is for forex pairs, but by changing the parameters, it can be used on any pair (it has had excellent results on XauUsd and DjiUsd). It is equipped with a movable and minimized summary panel and push notifications on the smartphone.
Recom
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.
The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk.
Using EA :
The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters.
These are main parameters must be set
EA351 – Multi-Entry Momentum Scalper (MT5) EA351 is an automated trading system designed for high-frequency scanning and multi-position entries on M5 timeframe , optimized for 0.01 lot trading. The EA continuously scans the market; when all conditions are met, it can open multiple positions (pyramiding) to maximize momentum moves. When profit grows, the EA manages the trade using trailing protection , and it can exit on reversal to protect gains. Key Features Timeframe: M5 (recommended) Default
Quant Gold Trader MT5 Quantum Gold Trader MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to automatically trade Gold (XAUUSD) using multi-timeframe analysis and intelligent trend detection. The robot analyzes market structure, identifies support and resistance zones, and executes trades only when multiple confirmation conditions are met. The goal is to focus on high-quality trade entries rather than high trading frequency , helping maintain a more controlled and stable trading approach. Main Feature
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
折扣价 价格 。 每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results.
I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at 499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk.
Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。
欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。
Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。
对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
折扣价 价格 。 每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets： 点击这里
Quantum A
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
特别推出价格 直播信号： 点击这里
MT4版本： 点击此处
量子王者频道： 点击这里
***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！
用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。
Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。
Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Launch Offer: Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with XAU Momentum and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently.
Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal or Manual or Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for BTCUSD traders who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk.
Overview: The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
A high-frequency, high-win-rate scalper — and an honest look at what that means Aurexa trades H1 breakout signals on gold, confirmed by an M15 EMA(21) pullback entry. In backtesting, it runs a win rate around 90%. Before you read that as "low risk," read the next section — it's the most important thing on this page. The payoff profile — and why the risk management isn't optional A ~90% win rate does not mean low risk. It means most trades close with a small profit, and the occasional loss is pr
See the signal before you trust the automation This is a visual indicator, not an Expert Advisor. It does not open, close, or manage any trades — it plots an arrow on your H4 chart and fires an alert when a specific, previously validated condition lines up: an H4 Donchian channel breakout in the direction of the D1 trend. If you want to trade this logic yourself, discretionarily, or just want to see it before deciding whether to automate it — that's what this is for. The underlying edge (same on