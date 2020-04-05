Matsukaze X Gold MT5

Gold X Trading EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Developed by a Japanese algorithmic trader with years of experience in Gold trading. The EA runs on the developer's own live account daily. This is not a theoretical system — it was built from real market observation and refined through actual trading.

Backtested on Exness Raw Spread account conditions (XAUUSD, M5, Every tick, 98% History Quality).


After purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide.

HOW IT TRADES

Gold X Trading EA is a breakout trading system that identifies key support and resistance levels using swing point detection. The EA monitors price structure to locate recent swing highs and swing lows, then places pending stop orders at these levels to capture breakout momentum.

When price breaks above a detected resistance level, a Buy Stop order is triggered. When price breaks below a detected support level, a Sell Stop order is triggered. This approach allows the EA to enter trades only when price confirms directional momentum through a structural breakout.

The EA uses pending stop orders instead of market orders. This approach reduces slippage impact and ensures trades are only triggered when price confirms the breakout level.

The system operates on a new-bar basis, recalculating levels on each bar to adapt to evolving market structure. Pending orders that are no longer valid are automatically removed and replaced with updated levels.

MULTI-LAYER FILTERING

  • Spread Filter: The EA monitors average spread in real time. If the spread exceeds the defined threshold, no new orders are placed and existing pending orders are removed. This protects against poor execution during volatile or illiquid periods.
  • Time Filter: Trading is restricted to defined session hours with automatic summer time adjustment. The EA does not trade outside of configured active hours.
  • Volatility Awareness: Entry levels are derived from actual price structure, not fixed-distance calculations. The system naturally adapts to changing volatility conditions.

TRADE MANAGEMENT

  • Every trade is placed with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit.
  • Trailing Stop: Once a trade moves into profit, the trailing stop locks in gains progressively.
  • Break Even: The EA moves the stop loss to break even after a defined profit threshold is reached.
  • One trade at a time per direction. No stacking, no averaging.

RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Dynamic lot sizing based on account balance and risk percentage (MM mode, default)
  • Fixed lot option also available
  • No lot increase after losses (no martingale)
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade
  • No grid
  • No hedging
  • No averaging
  • No recovery system

RECOMMENDATIONS

Trading Pair: XAUUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum Deposit: 1000 USD Account Type: RAW Spread (spread under 1.5 pips) Leverage: 1:100 or higher VPS: Recommended for 24/5 operation

This EA requires low spread conditions (under 1.5 pips). It is not designed for prop firm accounts where spreads typically exceed this threshold.

The EA works with any MT5 broker. No broker restriction is applied. For consistent performance, use an ECN or Raw Spread account where XAUUSD spreads remain under 1.5 pips.

WHAT YOU RECEIVE

  • Gold X Trading EA (.ex5 file)
  • Step-by-step installation instructions
  • Personal setup support via MQL5 private message

INSTALLATION

  1. Purchase and download Gold X Trading EA
  2. Open MetaTrader 5 → File → Open Data Folder
  3. Navigate to MQL5 → Experts and paste the .ex5 file
  4. Restart MT5 and open an M5 chart for XAUUSD
  5. Drag Gold X Trading EA onto the chart
  6. Enable AutoTrading and confirm the EA is active

After purchase, send me a private message. I will provide the complete setup guide and help you configure the EA for your account size.

PRICING

Current price: $99 (introductory offer) The price will increase by $50 after every 10 copies sold.

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER

  • Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.
  • Past backtesting results do not guarantee future performance.
  • Trading involves significant risk. Only use capital you can afford to lose.
  • Results vary depending on broker conditions, spread, execution speed, and market volatility.

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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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