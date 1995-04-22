Matsukaze X Gold MT5

Gold X Trading EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Developed by a Japanese algorithmic trader with years of experience in Gold trading. The EA runs on the developer's own live account daily. This is not a theoretical system — it was built from real market observation and refined through actual trading.

Backtested on Exness Raw Spread account conditions (XAUUSD, M5, Every tick, 98% History Quality).





After purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide.

HOW IT TRADES

Gold X Trading EA is a breakout trading system that identifies key support and resistance levels using swing point detection. The EA monitors price structure to locate recent swing highs and swing lows, then places pending stop orders at these levels to capture breakout momentum.

When price breaks above a detected resistance level, a Buy Stop order is triggered. When price breaks below a detected support level, a Sell Stop order is triggered. This approach allows the EA to enter trades only when price confirms directional momentum through a structural breakout.

The EA uses pending stop orders instead of market orders. This approach reduces slippage impact and ensures trades are only triggered when price confirms the breakout level.

The system operates on a new-bar basis, recalculating levels on each bar to adapt to evolving market structure. Pending orders that are no longer valid are automatically removed and replaced with updated levels.

MULTI-LAYER FILTERING

Spread Filter: The EA monitors average spread in real time. If the spread exceeds the defined threshold, no new orders are placed and existing pending orders are removed. This protects against poor execution during volatile or illiquid periods.

Time Filter: Trading is restricted to defined session hours with automatic summer time adjustment. The EA does not trade outside of configured active hours.

Volatility Awareness: Entry levels are derived from actual price structure, not fixed-distance calculations. The system naturally adapts to changing volatility conditions.

TRADE MANAGEMENT

Every trade is placed with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Trailing Stop: Once a trade moves into profit, the trailing stop locks in gains progressively.

Break Even: The EA moves the stop loss to break even after a defined profit threshold is reached.

One trade at a time per direction. No stacking, no averaging.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Dynamic lot sizing based on account balance and risk percentage (MM mode, default)

Fixed lot option also available

No lot increase after losses (no martingale)

Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade

No grid

No hedging

No averaging

No recovery system

RECOMMENDATIONS

Trading Pair: XAUUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum Deposit: 1000 USD Account Type: RAW Spread (spread under 1.5 pips) Leverage: 1:100 or higher VPS: Recommended for 24/5 operation

This EA requires low spread conditions (under 1.5 pips). It is not designed for prop firm accounts where spreads typically exceed this threshold.

The EA works with any MT5 broker. No broker restriction is applied. For consistent performance, use an ECN or Raw Spread account where XAUUSD spreads remain under 1.5 pips.

WHAT YOU RECEIVE

Gold X Trading EA (.ex5 file)

Step-by-step installation instructions

Personal setup support via MQL5 private message

INSTALLATION

Purchase and download Gold X Trading EA Open MetaTrader 5 → File → Open Data Folder Navigate to MQL5 → Experts and paste the .ex5 file Restart MT5 and open an M5 chart for XAUUSD Drag Gold X Trading EA onto the chart Enable AutoTrading and confirm the EA is active

After purchase, send me a private message. I will provide the complete setup guide and help you configure the EA for your account size.

PRICING

Current price: $99 (introductory offer) The price will increase by $50 after every 10 copies sold.

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER