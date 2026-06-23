Master Volume Profiler

KenKem Master Volume Profiler - Brief Introduction

A Display-only volume-profile cockpit for XAUUSD, BTCUSD and other liquid symbols. Draws profile structure, multi-timeframe flow, EMA trend and study-only setup markers. Places no orders. Not a signal service. It maps where the market has actually traded and reads recent order flow, so you can see structure and lean at a glance. 

What it shows:

  • Master and local volume profiles (POC and value-area high/low) - the price shelves that matter.

  • A live telemetry panel: multi-timeframe buy/sell lean, volatility and POC drift, bias, and a spread / tape execution-health check.

  • A near-price verdict tag (net / over / under) summarizing flow around current price.

  • An EMA trend overlay (25 / 75 / 100 / 200) with an optional alignment ribbon.

  • Optional historical setup markers (E / SL / TP1 / TP2, tagged WON / LOST / BE) - a study aid showing how past breakout-style setups resolved, not live signals.

Tuned for XAUUSD M5; also runs on BTCUSD and other liquid symbols on M3 and M5. A ready-made .set preset is included - load it from the Inputs tab.

Important: markers and readings are historical or descriptive and are not predictive. Nothing here is financial advice or a promise of results. Trading leveraged products carries a high risk of loss. Use at your own risk.

Full description (for the main 32000-char description field)

KK-MasterVP Profiler - Volume-Profile Cockpit for Gold, Bitcoin and more

A display-only chart indicator that turns raw candles into readable structure. It draws the volume-profile shelves where activity has concentrated, reads how recent order flow leans, and overlays trend context - all without placing a single order.

It is the visual twin of the KK-MasterVP study: the same structure the strategy reasons about, shown on your chart so you can follow along.

What it draws

  • Master and local volume profiles - POC (the busiest price) plus the value-area high/low that bound the bulk of activity.

  • A predicted-POC line previewing where the center of activity may drift.

  • A side histogram of activity by price, with a recent buy/sell color lean.

What it reads (always-on telemetry panel)

  • Multi-timeframe net buy/sell lean, as plus/minus percentages.

  • Volatility and POC drift - how active the market is and which way structure is sliding.

  • POC stability (stable vs rotation) and a one-line bias summary.

  • Execution health - spread and tape speed versus their own recent norms, with ! / !! warnings when conditions are rough.

  • A near-price verdict tag (net / over / under) right beside live price.

Trend context

  • Four-EMA overlay (25 / 75 / 100 / 200) with an optional ribbon that shades when the stack is cleanly aligned.

Study-only setup markers (optional)

  • E / SL / TP1 / TP2 lines for breakout-style setups found in historical bars, each tagged WON, LOST, or BE.

  • These are a learning aid only. They are not live signals, not advice, and not a prediction that the next one behaves the same way.

Setup

  • Tuned for XAUUSD on M5. Also runs on BTCUSD and other liquid symbols on M3 and M5; elsewhere, read it as approximate.

  • A ready-made .set preset ships with it - load it from the Inputs tab for a sensible one-click configuration.

  • A clean dark theme is applied by default and can be turned off.

What it is not

  • Not an autotrader. Not a signal service. Not a promise of future results. It places, modifies, and closes nothing.

Note

Every marker and reading is historical or descriptive - it describes what has happened, not what will happen. Markets change, and a run of WON tags is not a guarantee. Nothing here is financial, investment, legal, or tax advice, and no outcome is promised. Trading leveraged products such as Gold and cryptocurrencies carries a high risk of loss - you may lose more than you can afford. You alone are responsible for your decisions. Consider consulting an independent, appropriately licensed professional.

Tags: volume profile, POC, value area, order flow, XAUUSD, gold, BTCUSD, bitcoin, EMA, trend, indicator, display only.


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ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Индикаторы
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
MERAVITH SCANNER — это профессиональный индикатор финансовых рынков для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет несколько аналитических инструментов в единую интегрированную систему. Он выполняет все расчёты автоматически, используя собственную методологию средневзвешенной цены по объёму (VWAP), полностью исключая субъективную интерпретацию. Индикатор работает на всех классах активов (Forex, акции, индексы, товары, криптовалюты) и на всех таймфреймах от M1 до Monthly. Базовый принцип заключается в том,
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Индикаторы
Увидьте, что рынок делает на самом деле.   Наблюдайте за 3 фазами рынка вживую прямо перед собой (Сжатие, Расширение, Тренд) и открывайте более удачные входы на ранней   стадии фазы Тренда.      Хватит гадать. Начните читать рынок так, как это делают институции и умные деньги.   Apex Market Structure Pro для MT5 — это точный инструмент анализа умных денег, который убирает шум и показывает истинную   структуру под каждой свечой: ликвидность, смены структуры, зоны накопления и уклон тренда — всё
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Euro Escalper— Professionalnyi Institutsionalnyi Indikator Skalpinga Euro Escalper — eto vysokoproizvoditelnyi torgovyi indikator, razrabotannyi dlya treiderov, trebuyushchikh institutsionalnoi tochnosti v kazhdoi tochke vkhoda. Rabotaet s Sinteticheskimi Indeksami (Deriv), Forex i lyubym aktivom, dostupnym v MetaTrader 5. Sochetaet zony likvidnosti na osnove Fibonachchi, vstroennyi dvigatel SuperTrend i professionalnuyu panel monitoringa v realnom vremeni. Klyuchevye Preimushchestva Bez Perisov
IVISTscalp5
Vadym Zhukovskyi
5 (6)
Индикаторы
[iVISTscalp5]:  Лаборатория исследования поведения рынка через время TLV Framework | Liquidity Activation Points Общее описание iVISTscalp5 — это мультиуровневый индикатор таймингов и ценовой структуры, разработанный в рамках проекта VISTmany. Система прогнозирует время, направление и диапазон движения через Liquidity Activation Points (тайминги). Индикатор iVISTscalp5 можно использовать с параметрами по умолчанию для любого финансового инструмента. -----------------------------------------
ZIVA Signal Intelligence
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Индикаторы
ZIVA Signal Intelligence An Adaptive, Modular Market Intelligence System ZIVA Signal Intelligence is not positioned as a conventional trading indicator. It is a fully integrated, proprietary market intelligence system engineered to deliver structured, high-precision interpretation of price behavior within a controlled analytical environment. Developed through an independent architectural approach, ZIVA does not rely on, derive from, or replicate existing indicators. It represents a standalone
Triple Crox Strategy
issam rahhal sabour
Индикаторы
Triple Crox v4.10 Triple Crox Strategy v4.10 Паттерны • Фибоначчи • CLUSTER ML • Мульти-фильтр 1. Обзор Triple Crox v4.10 — проф. MT5 индикатор: 13 паттернов , Фибоначчи , CLUSTER ML , мульти-фильтр для точных сигналов. 2. Конфигурация Хейкен-Аши , стрелки Buy / Sell , Entry/TP1/TP2/TP3/SL , 13 фильтров. 3. Визуальные компоненты Buy/Sell стрелки • Облако EMA (3 слоя) • Ribbon лента • DEMA-ATR • Фибоначчи уровни • 13 паттернов с зонами пробоя • Dashboard 4. Риск-менеджмент ATR-стопы • Trailing
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Индикаторы
Робот с видео приложен во вкладке "Обсуждение" , он работает одним ордером и только по сигналам для оценки эффективности индикатора. Pan PrizMA CD Phase является опцией, построенной на базе индикатора Pan PrizMA . Подробнее . Усреднение полиномом второй-четвертой степени повышает гладкость линий, добавляет инерцию и соответственно ритмичность. Экстраполяция функцией синусоиды около константы позволяет регулировать запаздывание или опережение. Значение фазы - параметра состояния волны (близко по
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
Индикаторы
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO - это больше, чем простой измеритель силы. Вместо того, чтобы ограничивать расчет ценой, его значения могут быть основаны на любом из 19 встроенных режимов измерения силы + 9 таймфреймов. С FFx USM вы сможете задавать любой период для любой комбинации таймфреймов. Например, вы можете установить панель на последние 10 свечей на M15-H1-H4… Полная гибкость! Простая интерпретация... Это дает отличное представление о том, какие валюты слабые и сильные, поэтому вы смож
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Universal MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус выбранного индикатора на каждом из них. 9 индикаторов (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Каждый из них можно несколько раз применять на одном графике с различными настройками. Простая интерпретация. Сделки на покупку подтверждаются, когда большинство таймфреймов показывается зеленым цветом. А сделки на продажу подтверждаются, когда большинство таймфреймов пока
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
FFx Watcher PRO - панель для отображения на одном графике текущего направления стандартных индикаторов (до 15 одновременно) на нескольких таймфреймах (до 21). Панель работает в двух режимах: Режим Watcher: Мульти-индикаторный Пользователь может выбрать до 15 индикаторов для отображения Пользователь может выбрать до 21 таймфрейма для отображения Режим Watcher: Мультивалютный Пользователь может выбрать любое количество символов Пользователь может выбрать до 21 таймфрейма для отображения В этом реж
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Patterns Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, по уровням TP 1, TP 2 и SL на основе любого из выбранных паттернов (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Предлагаются следующие варианты: Для работы с несколькими парами можно запускать несколько экземпляров индикатора на одном графике. Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после пробоя для входа в рынок 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по м
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 4 доступна здесь : https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner ищет до пяти индикаторов среди 16 доступных на всех парах и таймфреймах. Таким образом вы можете ясно увидеть торговли по каким валютам следует избегать, а на каких сосредоточить внимание. Когда валюта переходит в экстремальную зону (например, 20/80%), вы можете торговать всей корзиной с большей уверенностью. Другая область применения индикатора – определение сильных и слабых валют для поиск
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 4 доступна здесь: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO - это полный набор инструментов для построения уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Поддержка и сопротивление - самые используемые уровни во всех видах торговли. Их можно использовать для поиска разворотов тренда, установки уровней тейк-профита и стоп-лосса и т.д. Индикатор можно полностью настроить непосредственно с графика Выбор из 4 периодов для расчетов: 4-часовой, дневной, недельный и
ClassicSBA
Umri Azkia Zulkarnaen
Индикаторы
this indicator very simple and easy if you understand and agree with setup and rule basic teknical sba you can cek in link : please cek my youtube channel for detail chanel : an for detail info  contact me  basicly setup buy (long) for this indicator is Magenta- blue and green candle or magenta - green  and green candlestik and for setup sell (short) is Black - yellow - and red candle or black - red  and red candlestik
Pendiente de Precio
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Индикаторы
Indicador en base a la pendiente de la linea de precio, dibuja una línea de color cuando sube a base de los precios que previamente has sido procesados o linealizados, y cuando baja la pendiente la linea linealizada toma otro color. En este caso se a considerado 6 lineas de diferentes procesos desde pendientes largas hacia las cortas, observándose que cuando coincidan las pendientes se produce un máximo o mínimo, lo que a simple vista nos permitirá hacer una COMPRA O VENTA.
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Индикаторы
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Fibonacci Multiple 12
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Индикаторы
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Индикаторы
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Linea Horizontal Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Индикаторы
En base a cálculos matemáticos de determino una linea Horizontal que cruza a todas las señales de trading, mostrando los máximos y mínimos. La linea horizontal parte en dos las subidas y bajadas de las señales de trading, de tan manera que es fácil identificar los máximos y mínimos, y es inteligente por que es sensible a las subidas y bajadas, afín de no quedarse en un solo lado por siempre, trabaja excelentemente con otros indicadores suavizadores ya que les garantiza que en un intervalo de tie
Spike Detector
Tete Adate Adjete
Индикаторы
этот индикатор является индикатором детектора спайков, он специально разработан для обмена на Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 и Crash 500 Мы рекомендуем использовать его только для индексов Deriv Boom и Crash. Его настройки интуитивно понятны, знакомы, просты в использовании имеет функции уведомления; звуковые уведомления и push-уведомления. этот инструмент прост в использовании, прост в обращении Это обновление основано на разных стратегиях для шипов.
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KenKem Gold Scalper
Do Ba Duc
Эксперты
Обзор KenKem Gold Scalper — торговый советник, разработанный специально для скальпинга XAUUSD (Золото) на платформе MetaTrader 5. Он объединяет несколько стратегий входа с многоуровневым управлением рисками и адаптируется к изменяющимся рыночным условиям при соблюдении строгих протоколов защиты капитала. Советник применяет мультитаймфреймовый анализ с четырьмя различными стратегиями входа, каждая из которых оптимизирована для различных рыночных фаз. Все торговые решения основаны на техническом а
Master Volume Sniper
Do Ba Duc
Эксперты
KenKem - Master Volume Sniper A clean, fully-automated volume-profile breakout strategy - tuned out of the box, with a deliberately small set of controls so you manage risk while the EA handles the strategy. KenKem Master Volume Sniper maps where the market has actually traded - the busy price shelves and the quiet edges - and acts when price breaks decisively out of that structure with the trend behind it. It enters, places a measured stop, optionally banks a partial, moves to break-even, and t
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